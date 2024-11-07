Macao Pavilion is Well Received at CIIE; Entrepreneur Delegation Gains Insights to Boost "1+4" Industries

MACAU, November 7 -

The "7th China International Import Expo" opened to the public yesterday (6 Nov), with the Macao Special Administrative Region's Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) setting up the "Macao and Portuguese-speaking Countries Food and Beverage Pavilion" and the "Macao and Portuguese-speaking Countries Professional Service Pavilion," both attracting significant foot traffic. Secretary for Economy and Finance Lei Wei Nong visited the two pavilions to inspect the situation and meet with the Macao entrepreneur delegation and participating businesses.

The Macao entrepreneur delegation consists of about 40 representatives from various sectors, including finance, e-commerce, exhibitions, technology, tourism, catering, logistics, and leisure. The aim is to seize the opportunity presented by CIIE to gather cutting-edge information on "1+4" and other industries. During their time in Shanghai, the delegation visited local information technology service companies, food processing companies, SME chambers of commerce, and participated in the "2024 Macao-Hengqin Promotion Seminar (Shanghai)".

Delegation Gathers New Industry Insights Through CIIE "1+4" Industry Thinking

The delegation explored the six major exhibition areas of food and agricultural products, automobiles, technological equipment, consumer goods, medical devices, and healthcare, as well as service trade, seeking new opportunities in the industry and engaging in business negotiations with potential partner companies. Some members expressed that CIIE serves as a convergence point for new products, technologies, and services, and an important bridge for dialogue with the international market. They noted that the arrangements for the delegation's visit were effective, as each participation results in new insights and technologies that can be brought back to their respective fields or help in finding collaborators.

Attending Various Events and Visiting Renowned Companies to Explore Cooperation Potential Between Shanghai and Macao

The Macao government is focusing on developing industries such as integrated tourism and leisure, traditional Chinese medicine and health, modern finance, high-tech, and exhibition commerce, which align well with Shanghai's advantageous industries. To create better opportunities for joint ventures between Shanghai and Macao businesses while gaining insights into industry trends, the delegation attended the "Inauguration Ceremony of the Shanghai Representative Office of the Federal General Commercial Association of Macau Small and Medium Enterprises" and the "2024 Macao-Hengqin Promotion Seminar (Shanghai)" to explore business collaboration possibilities. They also visited Shanghai Bilibili Technology Co., Ltd. and Yihai Kerry Arawana Holdings Co., Ltd.

CIIE Features Two Pavilions Promoting Macao and Portuguese-speaking Countries' Food Services

The "Macao and Portuguese-speaking Countries Food and Beverage Pavilion" and the "Macao and Portuguese-speaking Countries Professional Services Pavilion" showcase 39 Macao enterprises, aiming to present Made-in-Macao products, Macao brands, food and beverages from Portuguese-speaking countries, as well as professional services such as taxation, translation, investment consultancy, and product processing to global clients.