Concrete Market Latest Technology Expected to Reach $972.0 billion by 2030

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝑫𝒚𝒏𝒂𝒎𝒊𝒄𝒔 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕:According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒄𝒓𝒆𝒕𝒆 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 by concrete type, application, end-user industry and region: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2030, the global concrete market generated $617.26 billion in 2020, and is estimated to generate $972.04 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, key segments, value chain, top investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.Construction of all infrastructures need concrete for building purpose. Concrete can be in the form of ready-mix concrete or precast products & elements. Revenue generated by sales of these products represents the market size of the concrete market.Surge in government expenditures for infrastructural development, advancement in manufacturing technology, and requirement for reduced construction time and cost-effective products drive the growth of the global concrete market. However, high initial investment and use of alternative building materials hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rapid urbanization and industrialization of emerging countries create new opportunities in the coming years.𝑫𝒐𝒘𝒏𝒍𝒐𝒂𝒅 𝑺𝒂𝒎𝒑𝒍𝒆 𝑷𝑫𝑭 (250 𝑷𝒂𝒈𝒆𝒔 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉 𝑴𝒐𝒓𝒆 𝑰𝒏𝒔𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒕):𝑲𝒆𝒚 𝑺𝒆𝒈𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒔 𝑩𝒂𝒔𝒆𝒅 𝑶𝒏:Based on application, the reinforced concrete segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to around four-fifths of the global concrete market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the non-reinforced concrete segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030.Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for around four-fifths of the total market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. However, LAMEA is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.𝑳𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑷𝒍𝒂𝒚𝒆𝒓:Leading players of the global concrete market analyzed in the research include Votorantim S.A., Weckenmann Anlagentechnik GmbH & Co. KG, CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., CRH, Forterra, Heidelbergcement AG, Holcim, Shay Murtagh Precast Ltd, Sika AG, and Wells Concrete. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their foothold in the concrete industry.𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐬! 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫: 𝑵𝒐𝒗 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 - 𝑫𝒆𝒄 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒:𝑲𝒆𝒚 𝑭𝒊𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈𝒔 𝑶𝒇 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑺𝒕𝒖𝒅𝒚:By concrete type, the ready-mix concrete segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020.By application, the reinforced concrete segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020.By end-user industry, the residential buildings segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020.By region, Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in 2020.𝑲𝒆𝒚 𝑺𝒆𝒈𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒔 𝑩𝒂𝒔𝒆𝒅 𝑶𝒏:By Concrete Type -Ready-mix ConcreteTransit Mix ConcreteCentral Mix ConcreteShrink Mix ConcretePrecast ProductsPaver Blocks & SlabsBricksAAC BlocksOthersPrecast Elements.FacadeFloors & RoofsBuilding BlocksWallsOthersBy Application -Reinforced ConcreteNon-reinforced ConcreteBy End-User industry -Roads & HighwaysTunnelsResidential BuildingsNon-Residential BuildingsDams & Power PlantsMiningOthers𝑻𝒐𝒑 𝑻𝒓𝒆𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑹𝒆𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒔:𝑹𝒆𝒒𝒖𝒆𝒔𝒕 𝑭𝒐𝒓 𝑪𝒖𝒔𝒕𝒐𝒎𝒊𝒛𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉 𝑻𝒉𝒊𝒔 𝑹𝒆𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕:𝑻𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒌𝒔 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒉𝒊𝒔 𝒂𝒓𝒕𝒊𝒄𝒍𝒆; 𝒚𝒐𝒖 𝒄𝒂𝒏 𝒂𝒍𝒔𝒐 𝒈𝒆𝒕 𝒊𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒗𝒊𝒅𝒖𝒂𝒍 𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒑𝒕𝒆𝒓-𝒘𝒊𝒔𝒆 𝒔𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒔 𝒐𝒓 𝒓𝒆𝒈𝒊𝒐𝒏-𝒘𝒊𝒔𝒆 𝒓𝒆𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕 𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒔 𝒍𝒊𝒌𝒆 𝑵𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒉 𝑨𝒎𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒄𝒂, 𝑬𝒖𝒓𝒐𝒑𝒆, 𝒐𝒓 𝑨𝒔𝒊𝒂.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Contact Us:United States1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

