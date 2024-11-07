Attorney General James and Governor Hochul Commit to Protecting the Fundamental Freedoms of All New Yorkers as President-Elect Trump Prepares to Take Office

NEW YORK – Attorney General Letitia James and Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the ongoing work to protect the fundamental freedoms of New Yorkers in preparation for President-Elect Donald Trump’s second term. Attorney General James and Governor Hochul announced a strengthened partnership, including new dedicated staff, to address potential federal legal threats to reproductive freedom, gun safety laws, and other key issues. Governor Hochul also announced the new Empire State Freedom Initiative, which convened prior to Election Day and has already begun developing comprehensive plans to address any policy and regulatory threats that may emerge from a Trump Administration. The Governor also highlighted that New York has already taken steps to protect access to safe and legal abortions, including passage yesterday of Proposition 1 which enshrines reproductive freedoms in the State Constitution.

“As Attorney General, I will always stand up to protect New Yorkers and fight for our rights and values,” said Attorney General James. “My office has been preparing for a potential second Trump Administration, and I am ready to do everything in my power to ensure our state and nation do not go backwards. During his first term, we stood up for the rule of law and defended against abuses of power and federal efforts to harm New Yorkers. Together with Governor Hochul, our partners in state and local government, and my colleague attorneys general from throughout the nation, we will work each and every day to defend Americans, no matter what this new administration throws at us. We are ready to fight back again.”

“The safety and wellbeing of New Yorkers are my top priorities,” said Governor Hochul. “I’m committed to working with anyone on policies that make our state stronger, safer and more livable — but my administration will also be prepared to protect New Yorkers’ fundamental freedoms from any potential threats.”

Strengthening Legal Partnership To Prepare for Federal Legal Threats

During President-elect Trump's first term, the State of New York and its residents found itself targeted by the Trump Administration and federal agencies, forcing the State to respond with affirmative and defensive litigation against the federal government and federal agencies.

To prepare for future legal threats that could negatively impact New Yorkers, senior officials in the offices of Governor Hochul and Attorney General James will be convening regularly to coordinate legal actions, develop responses to federal agency administrative actions, and provide guidance to New York residents, agencies, and the private sector on key issues. This partnership will also include coordination with attorneys at state agencies and local governments across the State.

Convening the Empire State Freedom Initiative To Address Policy and Regulatory Threats

Governor Hochul has convened the Empire State Freedom Initiative – a team of experts from within her administration to develop strategies for protecting New Yorkers from a variety of policy and regulatory threats that could emerge under President-elect Trump. This team includes representatives from the Governor's Office of Federal Affairs, the Office of the Counsel, the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, and other relevant agencies.

This task force is focused on key areas where New York State and New Yorkers are most likely to face threats from a Trump Administration, including reproductive rights, civil rights, immigration, gun safety, and the environment, among other issues.

The task force has developed an initial analysis of likely statutory, regulatory, and fiscal vulnerabilities based on the comments and policies outlined by Trump and his advisors. It will now be tasked with driving proactive measures that New York State and its agencies can take – both before and after Trump is sworn in – through state legislation, rulemaking, appropriations, partnerships with New York's Congressional delegation and the Biden administration, and other actions.

Protecting Access to Abortion in New York

Following significant efforts by the Governor and the Attorney General to ensure that Proposition 1 was included as a New York State ballot measure for the 2024 Elections, yesterday New Yorkers overwhelmingly voted to approve Proposition 1, which enshrines reproductive freedoms in the State Constitution.

The passage of Proposition 1 builds upon previous action by the Governor to protect the reproductive rights of New Yorkers. The Governor signed legislation to strengthen New York's Shield Law that protects doctors, medical providers, and facilitators who provide reproductive telehealth services to patients outside of New York without fear of litigation in states where abortion services are outlawed or restricted. The Governor also signed legislation to allow New Yorkers to get contraception directly from a pharmacist without the need for a prescription.

In addition, the FY25 Enacted Budget made permanent the Abortion Provider Support Fund which has delivered $100 million in State funding to support abortion providers statewide.

Additionally, the Governor remains an active member of the Reproductive Freedom Alliance – a coalition of 23 governors working together to defend and expand reproductive freedom. The Alliance will continue leveraging the power of collective action to defend the fundamental right to bodily autonomy and ensure access to essential reproductive care.

Advancing Climate Goals and Reducing Emissions

As Co-Chair of the U.S. Climate Alliance, Governor Hochul will work with the Alliance’s bipartisan coalition of 24 governors – representing about 60 percent of the nation’s economy – to continue promoting a net-zero future by advancing state-led, high-impact climate action.

New York State and the U.S. Climate Alliance will address any future threats to climate action by remaining focused on advancing its key policy commitments, including goals of reducing collective net greenhouse gas emissions in alignment with the Paris Agreement, promoting clean energy deployment, creating good jobs, and tracking and reporting key data on climate progress.

Guided by some of the nation’s most aggressive climate and clean energy initiatives, New York is on a path to achieving a zero-emission electricity sector by 2040, including 70 percent renewable energy generation by 2030 and economy-wide carbon neutrality by mid-century.

Continuing To Get Illegal Guns Off Our Streets

To continue New York’s nation-leading work to reduce gun violence, and in preparation for any threat to gun safety laws, Governor Hochul will continue leading the Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns, which she first convened in 2022 and which has seized more than 28,527 illegal guns to date. Under this initiative, the murder rate has been the lowest since 1965.

The Interstate Task Force includes representatives of New York State Police, the New York Police Department and law enforcement officials from eight other states. This initiative will continue to play a critical role in stopping the flow of illegal guns across state lines, while also ensuring information sharing and collaborating on investigative strategies to solve major crimes.