Maryland 2024 Volunteer Fire Assistance Grants Help Local Firefighters Enhance Wildland Fire Protection

November 7, 2024

Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Forest Service has awarded Volunteer Fire Assistance grants to 55 volunteer fire departments in 18 counties across the state this year.

The funding helps volunteer fire companies enhance wildland fire protection in rural communities.

In 2024, 64 volunteer fire departments from 18 counties applied for funding assistance to help pay for $403,686 worth of projects. The Maryland Forest Service awarded $159,234 in match funding to help complete $331,551 in project costs statewide. The maximum grant awarded was $3,500 per department. Funds are provided by the USDA Forest Service.

2024 Volunteer Fire Assistance grant recipients by county, along with the grant amount and total project cost in parentheses, are:

Allegany County

Baltimore Pike Vol. Fire Company Inc.

$3,500

($7,458.07)

Barton Hose Company No.1 Inc.

3,500

($7,002)

Bedford Road Volunteer Fire Department Inc.

$1,275

($2,550)

Bowman’s Addition Volunteer Fire Company Inc.

$2,455

($4,910)

Broden Shaft Volunteer Fire Company No. 1

$3,500

($7,125)

Corriganville Volunteer Fire Company

$3,500

($7,265.80)

Ellerslie Volunteer Fire Company Inc.

$3,500

($10,000)

Flintstone Volunteer Fire Company

$3,000

($6,000)

Good Will Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 Inc.

$3,175

($6,350)

LaVale Volunteer Fire Department Inc.

3,400

($6,800)

Midland Volunteer Fire Company

$2,698

($5,395)

Mt.Savage Volunteer Fire Department

$3,207

($6413.68)

Orleans Volunteer Fire Company

$3,484

($6,967.96)

Potomac Fire Company No. 2 Inc.

$1,250

($2,500)

Rawlings Volunteer Fire Department

$3,500

($7,000)

Baltimore County

Arbutus Volunteer Fire Department of Baltimore County Inc.

$3,100

($6,200)

Maryland Line Volunteer Fire Company

$450

($900)

Caroline County

Goldsboro VFC Inc.

$3,500

($7,395)

Carroll County

Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company

$2,500

($5,000)

Lineboro Volunteer Fire Department

$3,066

($6,132)

Manchester Volunteer Fire Engine and Hook and Ladder Company No. 1

$3,500

($10,809)

Winfield Community Volunteer Fire Department

$2,518

($5,035)

Cecil County

Hacks Point Fire Company

$2,800

($5,600)

North East Fire Company Inc.

$3,263

($6,525)

Water Witch Fire Company, Incorporated

$3,500

($7,709.80)

Charles County

Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department and EMS Inc.

$3,500

($7,699)

Tenth District Volunteer Fire Department

$2,350

($4,700)

Dorchester County

East New Market Volunteer Fire Department

$3,470

($6,939)

Eldorado-Brookview Volunteer Fire Department

$3,033

($6,065.70)

Hurlock Volunteer Fire Company Inc.

$3,136

($6,271.79)

Lakes and Straits Volunteer Fire Company

$3,356

($6,710.11)

Neck District Volunteer Fire Company Inc.

$3,500

($7,500)

Secretary Volunteer Fire Company Inc.

$3,490

($6,979.45)

Garrett County

Bittinger Volunteer Fire Department

$3,500

($7,000)

Deep Creek Volunteer Fire Company

$3,500

($8,582.50)

Eastern Garrett Volunteer Rescue and Fire Department

$3,500

($7,000)

Gorman Volunteer Fire Department

$1,268

($2,535)

Harford County

Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company

$3,500

($7,500)

Whiteford Volunteer Fire Company, Inc.

$625

($1,250)

Kent County

Galena Volunteer Fire Company

$1,950

($3,900)

Queen Anne’s County

Church Hill Volunteer Fire Company Inc.

$1,350

($2,700)

Queen Anne Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Company

$1,055

($2,109.50)

St. Mary’s County

Second District Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad Inc.

$3,473

($6,945)

Washington County

Clear Spring Volunteer Fire Company Inc.

$3,434

(6,866.04)

Community Volunteer Fire Company of District 12

$1,348

($2,695.21)

First Hose Company of Boonsboro

$3,500

(7,000)

Hancock Fire Co. Inc.

$3,500

($7,500)

Leitersburg Volunteer Fire Company, Inc.

$3,500

($7,199.50)

Mt. Aetna Volunteer Fire Department Inc.

$3,500

($7,101)

Potomac Valley Fire Company Inc.

$3,000

($6,000)

Sharpsburg Volunteer Fire Company Inc.

3,500

($7,250)

Williamsport Volunteer Fire and Emergency Medical Services

$2,975

($5,950)

Wicomico County

Hebron Volunteer Fire Department Inc

$2,875

($5,750)

Pittsville Volunteer Fire Department Inc.

$2,872

($5,744)

Worcester County

Girdletree Volunteer Fire Company

$2,533

($5,065)