Munley Law Personal Injury Attorney Marion Munley Achieves Board Recertification With The National Board of Trial Advocacy

Scranton, PA – Munley Law is pleased to announce that Senior Partner Marion Munley has successfully achieved recertification with the National Board of Trial Advocacy (NBTA).

Marion is one of only a few lawyers in the United States who holds three NBTA certifications in Civil Law, Civil Practice Advocacy, and Truck Accident Law.

Marion is widely recognized as one of the most prominent and respected personal injury lawyers in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. She has won many multimillion-dollar settlements and verdicts for injury clients throughout the United States, including one of the largest truck accident settlements in history.

A leader in the legal community, Marion is an active member of the American Association for Justice (AAJ) and is currently the AAJ Secretary. She was the first woman to become Chair of the AAJ Trucking Litigation Group in 2018 and is a past chair of the AAJ Women Trial Lawyers Caucus. Marion has also served as President of the Melvin M. Belli Society.

She has been listed in the Best Lawyers in America since 2013 and was recently named one of the Top 10 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers by Super Lawyers.

The NBTA was formed out of a strong conviction that both the law profession and its clients would benefit from an organization designed specifically to create an objective set of standards illustrating an attorney’s experience and expertise in trial law.

The elaborate screening of credentials that all NBTA board certified attorneys must successfully complete includes demonstration of substantial trial experience, submission of judicial and peer references to attest to their competency, attendance of continuing legal education courses and proof of good standing. Approximately three precent of American lawyers are board certified.

