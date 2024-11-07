Revealed: The top countries global job seekers are relocating to for work – Canada ranks #1

A departure board showcasing the top countries for international relocation for 30 nations

A new study by career experts Jobseeker uncovers the most popular countries for relocation. Find 30 global nations’ dream destinations on the departure board.

UNITED KINGDOM, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the world at your fingertips, where would you go if you had the chance? There are various reasons why people dream of living in a different country, but the pursuit of a career can make that dream a reality. Today, people's ambitions and chosen careers can take them anywhere they want to go. Globalisation has opened the door to enticing job opportunities all around the world.Showcasing the globe’s relocation hotspots, Jobseeker’s data study analyses social trend data to depict the movement of talent across 30 key countries. Using the template ‘jobs in [country name]’, Jobseeker charted the flow of residents' search trends across nations most commonly perceived as places people would want to work. The result? A travel list of the most popular destinations for relocation right now.Top countries to relocate to for workMost popular countries for international relocation (number of times featured as a top country ‘job search’ from overseas job seekers among the 30 countries analysed).Canada (8)Australia (7)Switzerland (6)United States (6)Singapore (2)Denmark (2)Saudi Arabia (2)United Kingdom (2)Germany (1)Qatar (1)Spain (1)Japan (1)Netherlands (1)New Zealand (1)Canada is most frequently selected for relocation among the nations reviewed, making it the most popular destination for people to work that isn’t their home country. A desire to work in Canada is the most prominent trend among job seekers in Costa Rica, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.Australia is the next most frequently selected country to relocate for work across the study. Seven other nations have chosen it, including Denmark, Indonesia, and the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, Switzerland and the United States have been selected six times each. Britain is the top trend in two countries, Australia and the USA.Speaking about the study and the mobility of talent around the world, David Overmars, career and resume expert at Jobseeker comments: “Moving away from a hometown or country to pursue a career opportunity is a significant moment in a job seeker’s life. There are various reasons why someone makes the momentous decision to take that leap. It could be to chase a dream job, gain a sense of independence, itch a sense of adventure, or simply create an environment where the cost of living feels more manageable and obtain a stronger work-life balance. Job seekers also often move away from their hometown to a location where their skillset is highly valued. Despite the concept of asynchronous or remote working being more commonplace in people’s professional lives, job seekers are still moving to find new roles. Location remains an essential factor, both in embracing a specific sector such as tech or healthcare and establishing a healthy work-life balance. The global job market has never been more accessible, with people now embracing a desire to travel when it comes to finding their ideal career. In the coming years, we’re expecting to see more people considering relocation to other countries when making their next career move.”Read more about Jobseeker’s Where People Want To Work study and learn why the top countries have secured their top spots here: https://www.jobseeker.com/en/resume/articles/where-the-world-wants-to-work

