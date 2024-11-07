Industrial Air Purifiers Market is Expected to Reach $4.1 Billion, Growing at a CAGR of 5.8%

alarming rise in global air pollution drives the growing demand for industrial air purifiers, significantly contributing to the expansion of the global market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global industrial air purifier market has seen significant growth due to rising global air pollution, driving demand for devices that improve indoor air quality in industries. Ensuring a safe indoor environment for employees has become crucial, particularly as industrial processes can expose workers to health risks from pollutants. This awareness around employee health is a key factor boosting the industrial air purifier market. According to a report by Allied Market Research, titled " 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐢𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 by Type, Portability, and End-user Industry: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027," the global market is projected to grow from $2,711.0 million in 2019 to $4,164.2 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.8%. Asia-Pacific led the market in 2019, contributing 34.1% of total revenue.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06290 Industrial air purifiers, which utilize high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) and molecular filters, help capture contaminants from industrial emissions in sectors like metal processing, food & beverage, and welding. HEPA filters capture large particles, while molecular filters trap fumes and spores, ensuring clean air for workers. Growing concerns over air pollution have promoted the adoption of air purifiers to address health risks such as respiratory disorders and allergies linked to poor air quality. This trend is particularly relevant for the nearly 23% of the global workforce employed in industrial sectors, highlighting the need for clean indoor air to maintain employee health and productivity.Countries with large manufacturing bases, such as China and India, are key players in the industrial air purifier market, with Asia-Pacific holding the largest market share in 2019. However, LAMEA is anticipated to show significant growth due to the rising manufacturing sector. The U.S.-China trade tensions have led some U.S. manufacturers to move operations from China to Latin America, creating opportunities for air purifiers in LAMEA's growing industrial sector.By type, molecular industrial air purifiers held the largest market share in 2019. Non-portable air purifiers also generated high revenue, favored in larger industrial areas. However, as technology improves filtration capacity, demand for portable air purifiers is expected to rise. The market is segmented by type (molecular and particulate), portability (portable and non-portable), and end-user industry (including food & beverage, metal processing, agriculture, and construction).The study covers key regional markets: North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, and others), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and others), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa). Asia-Pacific is currently the largest regional market, while LAMEA is projected to grow fastest due to expanding manufacturing activities.Key Findings:Molecular air purifiers led the market by type in 2019.Portable air purifiers are projected to generate increasing global revenue.The metal processing industry held the largest market share by end-user in 2019.Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2019, with LAMEA expected to grow rapidly

