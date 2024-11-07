Auto Racing Enthusiast Ken Clapp to be Featured on Close Up Radio

STOCKTON, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ken Clapp, an iconic figure in American short track racing and longtime co-owner of Stockton 99 Speedway, is taking a moment to reflect on his career and his ongoing passion for the sport. With a legacy spanning over 70 years, Clapp’s contributions have shaped the motor sports industry, particularly on the West Coast.

Understanding Short Track Racing

Short track racing refers to races held on tracks that are less than one mile. Clapp believes these circuits, which can be constructed with asphalt or clay, are the grassroots of auto racing in America, frequently serving as the launching pad for many of today’s top drivers.

“Short track racing is where most drivers start before they move on to bigger things,” Clapp explains. “It’s the heart and soul of American racing.”

Nearly five decades ago, Ken Clapp became a co-owner of Stockton 99 Speedway, helping it become one of the premier short tracks in the western United States. “At one time, Stockton 99 was considered the leading short track in all of western America,” Clapp reminisces. Though Clapp no longer operate the track themselves, its leased operations remain successful, drawing crowds from the bustling regions of Sacramento, Stockton, and Modesto.

The Speedway, a quarter-mile asphalt oval with banked turns, can host up to 6,000 spectators, offering thrilling races with cars reaching speeds over 120 mph into the corners. Clapp’s vision and management of the track over the years have left an indelible mark on the racing community.

Clapp’s passion for racing began in the small town of Walnut Creek, California, during World War II. Living near a garage that housed race cars, Clapp was captivated by the excitement of motor sports. This early exposure ignited a lifelong dedication to the industry.

“I started by washing race cars in 1950 and have been hooked ever since,” Clapp recalls. His enthusiasm led Clapp to pursue a career in racing, eventually reaching senior positions within the industry, including being the Senior VP Western Operations and Pacific Rim for NASCAR.

Clapp’s journey from spectator to co-owner and executive was not without its challenges. He faced financial setbacks and tough decisions that tested his resolve. However, his unwavering determination and passion for racing allowed him to overcome these obstacles and emerge as a leader in the sport.

His instincts and dedication to maintaining integrity helped form long-lasting relationships within the racing community. A commitment to ethical business practices and fair dealings became hallmarks of his storied career.

A Lasting Legacy

In 2022, Ken Clapp released “Sea to Shining Sea: Racing from the Wild West to Daytona,” a memoir that offers a deep dive into West Coast racing history and Clapp’s personal journey. The book, written with Bones Bourcier, features over 400 pages of photographs that vividly capture Clapp’s experiences and significant moments within the industry. It serves as both a testimonial of his life’s work and a source of inspiration for aspiring racers and business professionals alike.

Beyond his accomplishments on the track, Clapp’s enduring influence is cemented with the Ken Clapp Annex at the Woodland Estrella Museum Auto Display located in Paso Robles, showcasing his lasting impact on motor sports history.

Clapp’s outstanding contributions to racing have been recognized through numerous honors, including his induction into the West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame. His life and work continue to inspire both fans and industry professionals, underlining the profound impact one individual can have on a sport.

Looking Forward

Though he is sort of semi-retired, Ken Clapp remains an ever-present figure in the racing world, watching as Stockton 99 Speedway and short track racing continue to evolve.

“For me, it’s always been about the love of the sport and the people involved,” said Clapp. “Even in my senior years, my heart beats for racing.”

Close Up Radio will feature Ken Clapp in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Monday, November 11th at 6pm EST and with Jim Masters on Monday, November 18th at 6pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information about Ken Clapp, please visit https://westcoaststockcarhalloffame.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.