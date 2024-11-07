RaveDaddy Expands Safety Features with Contact List Integration and Real-Time Location Updates

Introducing RaveDaddy: your go-to app for festival safety and peace of mind. Connect with your crew, stay safe, and enjoy every moment with confidence. Play Hard. Play Safe. RaveDaddy Logo Stay connected and secure with RaveDaddy's powerful features: the Buddy System, interactive Map, and an easy-to-access SOS button for instant support.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kingbird Solutions, the powerhouse behind the RaveDaddy personal safety app, is excited to announce its latest feature updates, designed to bring a fresh level of ease, privacy, and connectivity to users. Just a few weeks after RaveDaddy’s launch on Google Play and the Apple App Store, this fast-growing app is redefining the safety experience with new, user-focused functionalities, driving buzz and downloads from festival-goers, students, and the everyday adventurer.RaveDaddy’s latest features include seamless contact list integration and a real-time location update option, adding value to the core Buddy System and SOS alert. Now, users can quickly sync their contacts to build their Buddy Groups with ease, reducing setup time and keeping connections effortless. Once set up, users can select a friend’s pin on the map for an instant location refresh, helping friends stay in sync without the constant location tracking that drains battery and compromises privacy."With RaveDaddy, we’re all about keeping it light on battery and big on privacy, setting a new standard for real-time safety tools that support, rather than stalk, our users," says Chris King, Co-founder of Kingbird Solutions. "We’re excited to bring features that let people check in without feeling checked on, a balance our competitors struggle to offer."Ben Sigal, RaveDaddy’s tech co-founder, added, “RaveDaddy leverages tech in a way that’s both user-friendly and power-efficient. We’ve designed the app to prioritize minimal impact on battery while giving users quick, reliable options for location updates when needed. Unlike other apps that pull data continuously, our approach keeps things efficient and respects user privacy without compromising performance.”In Action at EDC Orlando and BeyondRaveDaddy’s team will be on-site at EDC Orlando this weekend, using the app to stay connected across the sprawling festival grounds while giving attendees a firsthand look at its features. Team members will be engaging with festival-goers, handing out RaveDaddy stickers, and capturing content to spotlight how the app elevates safety and group coordination in real time. RaveDaddy’s presence has already been felt at major Relentless Beats events, including Super Unnatural, and in the vibrant Tempe area around Arizona State University (ASU), where the app has undergone extensive testing. Recently, both staff and attendees relied on RaveDaddy at Darkstar for Whipped Cream and Pretty Lights at the MGM Grand, proving the app’s versatility and effectiveness across different venues and crowds. These events mark just the beginning of RaveDaddy’s journey to build a thriving community centered on safety and connection at the most iconic festivals and shows.What Sets RaveDaddy ApartWhile many safety apps focus on all-day tracking, RaveDaddy is built to offer just what you need, just when you need it. By emphasizing user privacy and energy efficiency, the app ensures users can tap into its Buddy System, SOS alerts, and now, contact integration without draining their battery or surrendering control over their data. RaveDaddy’s updates come at a time when personal safety is top of mind, yet few tools are meeting the demand for an unintrusive, privacy-forward approach.Growing Partnerships and Exciting New DevelopmentsThe RaveDaddy team has been rapidly expanding its partnerships with a mix of prominent event organizers and safety-conscious brands, all dedicated to reimagining safety in dynamic environments. These collaborations are building momentum around the app and aligning RaveDaddy with like-minded communities. With more in store, these partnerships promise to deepen RaveDaddy’s reach and add exciting value to its user experience.RaveDaddy’s RDY VIP Podcast is also picking up traction, drawing in listeners with interviews from top DJs, festival organizers, and scene insiders. Available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, the podcast adds to the sense of community RaveDaddy is fostering with its users, combining festival culture, safety awareness, and real stories from those who live and breathe the scene.Download and Experience RaveDaddy TodayNow available on Google Play and the Apple App Store, RaveDaddy’s newest features put an innovative spin on staying connected, proving that personal safety doesn’t have to come at the expense of privacy. For just $3.99 a month, users can keep track of their crew, call for help in an emergency, and avoid the pitfalls of traditional tracking apps.RaveDaddy’s community is growing fast, and with these new features, it’s an app that proves you can stay connected, feel safe, and maintain control - all without sacrificing your phone’s battery.

