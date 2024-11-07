Northern Cape Sport, Arts, and Culture commemorates 72nd anniversary of Mayibuye Uprising Massacre, 8 Nov

The Northern Cape Provincial Department of Sport, Arts, and Culture will host the 72nd anniversary commemoration of the Mayibuye Uprising massacre, a historic event in South Africa’s struggle against apartheid. The commemoration will take place on November 8, 2024, at the historic Bantu Hall in No. 2 (Galeshewe), where the events unfolded.

The Mayibuye Uprising on November 8, 1952, was ignited by the Defiance Campaign of 1952, a mass protest initiated by anti-apartheid activists to oppose oppressive and racially discriminatory laws. On November 7, 1952, Dr. Arthur Elias Letele and other ANC leaders led a peaceful protest in Kimberley by occupying racially segregated public spaces, including blocking entrances to the main post office and sitting on white-only benches at the railway station. This protest, which saw the arrest of Dr. Letele and seven other leaders, intensified resentment and mobilized the community of No. 2 Location, where further protests broke out the following day.

The situation escalated on November 8, 1952, with protesters gathering and moving towards the town, only to be met with indiscriminate police gunfire. The demonstration resulted in the destruction of both public and private property, including the local police station and various municipal buildings, and the burning of police, municipal, and private vehicles. This tragedy marked a pivotal moment in the anti-apartheid movement and has become a solemn symbol of the resilience and courage shown by South Africans in their fight for freedom and equality.

As we commemorate this milestone, the Northern Cape Provincial Government invites the public to join us in honoring those who sacrificed their lives and freedom for justice. Northern Cape Executive Members will be in attendance to pay tribute and reflect on the significance of this historic event in South Africa’s journey toward a democratic and inclusive society.

The order of proceedings for the commemoration of the Mayibuye Uprising is as forth

Wreath Laying at the Mayibuye Precinct @ 08h30

Wreath Laying at the West End Cemetery @ 09h00

Wreath Laying at the ABC Cemetery @ 09h00

Memorial Lecture at the Abuntu/ Batho Community Hall : 10h00