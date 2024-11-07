Founder Group Limited (NASDAQ: FGL) Sustained Revenue Growth Driven by Solar Energy Market

Founders Limited (NASDAQ:FGL)

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over the past three years, FGL has demonstrated impressive revenue growth, supported by the global shift towards renewable energy solutions. Highlights of FGL’s revenue over this period include:• 2021: MYR 25.17 million (~USD 5.7 million)• 2022: MYR 63.51 million (~USD 14.5 million)• 2023: MYR 148.05 million (~USD 33.9 million)This 100%+ annualized growth rate underscores FGL’s ability to capitalize on the rising demand for solar EPCC services, including over 400 MW of solar power projects completed across Malaysia. This solid project portfolio highlights FGL’s expertise and strengthens its position as it expands further into Southeast Asia, with future market entry plans for Singapore, the Philippines, and Indonesia.Strategic Focus on High-Margin Project Phases to Enhance ProfitabilityFGL’s specialization in solar EPCC services centers on high-margin project phases—particularly consulting, design engineering, and construction integration. By focusing on large-scale and commercial/industrial (C&I) projects, FGL delivers complex, high-value solutions tailored to client needs, securing a competitive advantage through its technical expertise and efficiency. This concentration on technically demanding phases not only adds significant value to the project lifecycle but also enables FGL to drive profitability, leveraging the higher margins associated with these services."Our focus on high-margin, large-scale projects allows us to deliver robust returns for our investors and meet the growing demand for sustainable energy," said [FGL Spokesperson/CEO Name]. "With tailored, high-quality solutions in solar EPCC, FGL is well-equipped to capitalize on expanding opportunities in Southeast Asia's renewable energy landscape.”Proactive Debt Management in Response to Typical EPCC Accounts Receivable GrowthThe rapid growth of FGL has led to an increase in accounts receivable, a typical trend in the EPCC industry where payments are tied to project milestones. To manage this rise and maintain cash flow stability, FGL has strategically utilized debt financing, sustaining a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. This approach allows the company to support its expansion while covering substantial upfront project costs. With anticipated FED interest rate reductions in 2024–2025, FGL’s debt strategy positions it to scale effectively and maintain competitive strength as it continues to grow.NASDAQ Listing as a Growth CatalystFGL’s recent NASDAQ listing enhances access to capital and expands visibility among global investors, supporting the company’s goal of building a larger project pipeline and increasing its influence in Southeast Asia’s renewable energy sector. This milestone accelerates FGL’s fundraising efforts, enabling it to secure larger, higher-margin contracts.Future OutlookFGL remains committed to sustainable growth through its focused solar EPCC services. As governments continue supporting renewable energy initiatives, FGL is poised to leverage these opportunities and deliver strong value through disciplined financial management and a high-margin service strategy.About Founder Group Limited (FGL): Founded in Malaysia, FGL is a fast-growing provider of EPCC services with a focus on solar energy. Majority-owned by Reservoir Link Energy, FGL is dedicated to driving the clean energy transition across Southeast Asia, particularly through high-margin solar projects.About Landon CapitalLandon Capital was founded in 2017 and has assisted hundreds of emerging growth companies increase their shareholder base and build relationships on Wall Street. We design customized programs to increase the market's interest in your company. For more information, please visit https://landoncapital.net Safe Harbor StatementThis release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. Landon Capital received no direct compensation related to this release, although Landon Capital does hold a position in the company covered above. This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.