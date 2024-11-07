THE EU FAB 6 SHINES A SPOTLIGHT ON ABRUZZO WINES THROUGH AN EVENT IN LONDON WITH THE UK SOMMELIER ASSOCIATION

Abruzzo wines in London 1 Tasting Abruzzo wines in London 2 Speech Abruzzo wines in London 3

The Consorzio Tutela Vini d’Abruzzo, a key player in the EU Fab 6 project, continues its promotional campaign in the UK

ROMA, ITALY, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Consorzio Tutela Vini d’Abruzzo, as part of the EU Fab 6 campaign, recently captivated London’s audience with an exclusive event at the renowned Novikov restaurant, a temple of Italian cuisine. This remarkable event, organized in collaboration with the UK Sommelier Association, saw the participation of over 30 selected guests, including buyers, sommeliers, and prominent international journalists. The event was also attended by the Italian Consul, Alessandro Mignini, who helped create an atmosphere dedicated to celebrating European food and wine culture.The lunch featured PDO wines such as Pecorino, Cerasuolo d’Abruzzo, and Montepulciano d’Abruzzo, paired with expertly crafted dishes designed to highlight their unique characteristics, including Pecorino Toscano arancini and braised beef. The fresh and aromatic Pecorino and the Cerasuolo d’Abruzzo rosé, known for its freshness and versatility, showcased the diversity of flavors from the Abruzzo region. Lastly, Montepulciano d’Abruzzo, one of the region’s most iconic red wines with approximately 100 million bottles produced annually, highlighted the richness of the territory. The tasting sparked great enthusiasm, offering insightful reflections on the increasing importance of Abruzzo PDO wines in the global wine scene.“Beyond offering an unforgettable culinary experience, the event provided a valuable opportunity to promote Abruzzo wines in a key market like the UK, which in 2023 accounted for 9% of exports,” said Alessandro Nicodemi, President of the Consorzio Tutela Vini d’Abruzzo. “The collaboration with the UK Sommelier Association played a crucial role in connecting us with key industry figures, and we will continue to work to strengthen the presence of our PDO wines in this area.”The UK Sommelier Association is a leading professional organization that brings together sommeliers and wine industry professionals in the UK, with a mission to promote excellence in wine service and food-wine pairing. The partnership with this association facilitated engagement with key industry figures, fostering constructive dialogue between producers and food and wine professionals.The EU Fab 6 project, co-funded by the European Union, promotes a selection of high-quality PDO and PGI products, including cured meats and wines from Italy, France, and Spain, in key markets such as the UK and Switzerland. The project involves six prestigious food and wine consortia:• Consorzio Italiano Tutela Mortadella Bologna (Italy, project leader)• ODG des Premières Côtes de Bordeaux et Cadillac (France)• Asociación para la Promoción del Vino de Garnacha (Spain)• Consorzio Tutela Vini d’Abruzzo (Italy)• Consorzio Cacciatore Italiano (Italy)• Consorzio Zampone e Cotechino Modena IGP (Italy)Over the next three years, the campaign will include a packed calendar of activities, such as masterclasses, B2B events, and tasting roadshows, with the goal of raising awareness among professionals, media, and consumers about European quality schemes and encouraging the consumption of these products in the UK and Switzerland.Follow us on our channels to stay updated on upcoming initiatives:• Website: theeufab6.eu/en/• Facebook: @theeufab6uk• Instagram: @theeufab6.uk• YouTube: @TheEUFab6Press OfficeBlancdenoir Communication AgencyPiazza Matteotti 25 (Galleria Barchetta, II floor)25015 – Desenzano del Garda (BS)Tel: +39 030 7741535Email: theeufab6@gmail.com

