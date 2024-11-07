Visit of External Affairs Minister of the Republic of India, Dr S Jaishankar, 8 to 9 November 2024

External Affairs Minister of the Republic of India Dr S Jaishankar will visit Singapore from 8 to 9 November. His visit builds upon the positive momentum of recent high-level exchanges and reaffirms the close and longstanding relations between Singapore and India.

Minister Jaishankar will participate in the 8th Roundtable of the ASEAN-India Network of Think Tanks, jointly organised by the ASEAN-India Centre at the Research and Information System for Developing Countries and the ASEAN Studies Centre of the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, on 8 November. He will call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong. He will also meet Minister for Defence Dr Ng Eng Hen and be hosted to lunch by Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

7 NOVEMBER 2024