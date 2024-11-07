Australia Adventure Tourism Market is Estimated to Cross USD 33,519 Million by the End of 2027

The Australia adventure tourism market is estimated to reach the market value of $33,519 million by 2027, grow at a CAGR of 21.0% from 2021 to 2027.

The Australia adventure tourism market is analyzed across type, activity, type of traveler, age group, and sales channel.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Australia adventure tourism market was pegged at $22.37 billion in 2019 and is estimated to hit $33.51 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 21.0% from 2021 to 2027. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.Rapid development of the global travel & tourism industry, increase in disposable income, pursuit of unique experiences to augment the tourism industry, and high penetration of Internet drive the growth of the Australia adventure tourism market . On the other hand, surge in terrorism & crime rate, political uncertainty, and natural calamities restrain the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, rise of social media is anticipated to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the sector.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐎𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13070 The Australia adventure tourism market is analyzed across type, activity, type of traveler, age group, and sales channel. . Based on type, the soft segment contributed to more than three-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is expected to lead the trail by 2027. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 21.6% from 2021 to 2027.Based on activity, the land-based activity segment accounted for half of the total market revenue in share in 2020, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2027. The air-based activity segment, however, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 21.8% from 2021 to 2027.Based on type of traveler, the couple segment held the major share in 2019, generating more than half of the Australia adventure tourism market. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period.𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐚 𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐄 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐬/𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13070 The leading market players analyzed in the Australia adventure tourism market report includeDiscovery NomadsTrafalgar TravelContikiAAT Kings Tours LimitedG AdventuresInsight VacationsIntrepid Group, LtdIntro TravelInspiring JourneysUltimate Adventure Travel Pty LtdKey findings of the studyBased on type, the soft segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 21.6% in revenue terms during the forecast period.Based on activity, the land-based activity segment is expected to dominate the market through 2021-2027.Based on type of traveler, the couple segment was the largest and the fastest growing market segment.Based on age group, the 30-41 years segment was the dominant segment in 2019.Based on the sales channel, direct was the most prominent segment in 2019.Key Benefits For StakeholdersThe report provides a quantitative analysis of the current Australia adventure tourism market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities.Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of the buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.In-depth analysis and the market size and segmentation assists to determine the prevailing Australia adventure tourism market opportunities.The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the industry.𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:𝐁𝐚𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/baby-pacifier-market 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/home-office-furniture-market-A12536 𝐔.𝐒. 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-home-decor-market-A06775

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.