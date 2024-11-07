Westcon-Comstor and CrowdStrike Expand Partnership to Ireland

Agreement will drive adoption of the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, creating opportunities for channel partners and protecting businesses from security threats

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Westcon-Comstor , a global technology provider and specialist distributor, today announced an expansion of its distribution agreement with CrowdStrike into Ireland. The partnership between the two companies already covers multiple key markets across EMEA and APAC internationally.This latest expansion creates opportunities for IT channel partners in Ireland to leverage the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon cybersecurity platform to drive vendor consolidation and stop breaches. Channel partners benefit from Westcon-Comstor’s value-added services spanning education, enablement and data-driven sales and marketing programmes in delivering business growth.Under the agreement, Ireland-based partners including resellers, systems integrators, managed service providers (MSPs) and managed security service providers (MSSPs) can also harness Westcon-Comstor’s 3D Lab to test use cases and integrations of CrowdStrike products with other vendors’ solutions in a secure cloud environment. In addition, the distributor’s Intelligent Demand programme, which leverages data insights including predictive analytics, enables both CrowdStrike and channel partners to identify and target growth opportunities.The cybersecurity market in Ireland is projected to grow by nearly 8% over the next five years, resulting in a market volume of US $812m in 2029. The sector employs more than 7,000 cybersecurity professionals in Ireland, and this figure is expected by Cyber Ireland to reach 17,000 by 2030.Expansion to Ireland follows a successful collaboration between CrowdStrike and Westcon-Comstor in the UK, with revenue, orders and number of partners all growing rapidly. Westcon-Comstor was recently named the 2024 CrowdStrike Global Distributor Partner of the Year for its “outstanding performance” in driving adoption of the CrowdStrike Falcon cybersecurity platform.“We’re excited to give Ireland-based partners and their customers access to CrowdStrike’s market-leading Falcon platform, wrapped in our value-add services and underpinned by our data-driven approach,” said John Nolan, UK & Ireland Managing Director, Westcon, at Westcon-Comstor. “This agreement is an acknowledgement of the success we have had in other markets in driving and scaling adoption of the CrowdStrike platform, and ultimately it will help to protect organisations across Ireland to stay safe amid an ever-evolving cybersecurity threat landscape.”“Stopping breaches is a shared mission, and our distribution partners like Westcon-Comstor play a vital role,” said Daniel Danielli, Vice President, Global Distribution at CrowdStrike. “We are pleased to extend our collaboration to Ireland, protecting organisations against advanced threats with the world’s most advanced AI-native cybersecurity.”About Westcon-ComstorWestcon-Comstor is a global technology provider and specialist distributor, operating in more than 50 countries. It delivers business value and opportunity by connecting the world’s leading IT vendors with a channel of technology resellers, systems integrators and service providers. It combines industry insight, technical know-how and more than 30 years of distribution experience to deliver value and accelerate vendor and partner business success. It goes to market through two lines of business: Westcon and Comstor.

