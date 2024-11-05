Slovenia and Egypt organise workshop on the nexus of climate change, conflict and displacement

SLOVENIA, November 5 - Luxor is hosting an expert workshop on climate change, conflict and displacement, and migration in North-East Africa and the EU, in the framework of the so-called Khartoum Process, which serves as a platform for migration management. Bringing together African and European experts, the workshop is organised by Slovenia and Egypt and co-organised by the International Centre for Migration Policy Development.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.