Global Livestock Healthcare Market 2024 To Reach $79.39 Billion By 2028 With A Growth Rate Of 9.6%

Livestock Healthcare Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The livestock healthcare market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $50.74 billion in 2023 to $54.92 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 8.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing livestock populations and rising demand for animal products.

What Is the Expected Size of the Global Livestock Healthcare Market, and How Fast Will It Grow?

The market size is projected to grow to $79.39 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 9.6%. Contributing factors include evolving disease landscapes and sustainable livestock practices. Trends involve biosecurity measures and a focus on animal welfare.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9404&type=smp

What Is Accelerating Growth in the Livestock Healthcare Market?

Increasing prevalence of foodborne and zoonotic diseases will likely drive the market. Livestock healthcare solutions help detect and prevent diseases through vaccinations and treatments. In 2021, Europe recorded over 127,000 cases of zoonotic diseases, underscoring the demand for effective healthcare in livestock.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/livestock-healthcare-global-market-report

Who Are the Major Players Influencing the Livestock Healthcare Market's Growth?

Major companies operating in the market report are The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Merck & Co Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bayer Healthcare AG, Zoetis Inc., Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Alltech Inc., Virbac SA, Ceva Santé Animale, Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Avivagen Inc., Neogen Corporation, Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc, Huvepharma AD, Vetoquinol SA, Laboratorios Hipra S.A., Anpario plc, Kemin Industries Inc., Norbrook Laboratories Ltd., Alivira Animal Health Limited, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Jurox Pty Ltd., Hester Biosciences Limited, BioChek BV, Vets Plus Inc., Phytobiotics Futterzusatzstoffe GmbH, Delacon Biotechnik GmbH, Bimeda Holdings plc, Inovet (V.M.D. NV/sa)

What Are the Latest Trends Influencing Livestock Healthcare Market Size?

Technological advancements are also shaping the market. In July 2022, Merck Animal Health launched Whisper on Arrival, an innovative technology that utilizes sound-gathering equipment and predictive algorithms to analyze cattle health metrics. This tool aids veterinarians and feedlot managers in managing bovine respiratory disease (BRD) by identifying at-risk animals.

How Is The Global Livestock Healthcare Market Segmented?

The livestock healthcare market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals, Feed Additives, Diagnostics, Other Types

2) By Livestock Animal: Poultry, Swine, Cattle, Sheep And Goats, Horse, Other Animals

3) By End User: Reference Laboratories, Point-of-care Testing or In-house Testing, Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics, Other Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Livestock Healthcare Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Livestock Healthcare Market Definition

Livestock healthcare encompasses strategies focused on the health and welfare of farm animals, including disease prevention and management to improve productivity.

