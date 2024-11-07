RARE

Michael Rainey Jr. joins The Recovery Education Foundation to lead $140M financial literacy initiative in NYC schools.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Recovery Education Foundation (The R.A.R.E. Foundation), a 501(c)3 nonprofit with credit services powered by Equifax, proudly announces that actor Michael Rainey Jr., known as Tariq from the hit show PowerBook II: Ghost, has joined the “Educate a Student, Protect Yourself” initiative. This initiative is designed to provide financial literacy and identity theft protection to high school students across New York City. Michael will kick off the initiative by donating $2.4 million in Equifax credit/identity theft protection and financial literacy services to three high schools in his hometown of Staten Island, New York, impacting over 6,800 students.The R.A.R.E. Foundation, in partnership with licensed Department of Education and MBE Certified Vendors Kredit Koncepts and Kid Kredit, both of whom are actively teaching financial literacy in high schools, is committed to equipping youth with essential money management skills. By empowering students with the knowledge they need to confidently transition to college and the workforce, this initiative lays a strong foundation for lifelong financial success and resilience.Adding momentum to this impactful mission, Tashera Simmons, ex-wife of legendary rapper DMX, has joined forces with her fellow Yonkers natives—Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Louch from the iconic rap group, The LOX. Together, they will collectively sponsor $2.5 million in financial literacy services, covering 7,300 high school students in Yonkers, NY.Additional supporters and community influencers have joined, preparing to sponsor schools in the communities they were raised in as a way to give back. These include:Actor Jermel Howard, Entrepreneur Bernice Burgos, Omega Psi Phi Inc., Mu Beta Beta Chapter, Actor and realtor Jiton Greene, Reality star Safaree Samuel , Reality star Jaquae Harris, Former New York Knicks Jeremy Tyler, Influencer and actress Pinky Doll, and Reality star Kimbella Vanderhee.Together, these supporters amplify the impact of The R.A.R.E. Foundation's efforts, striving to sponsor up to 250,000 students through this initiative. A $25 donation provides both the donor (Protect Yourself) and a student (Educate a Student) with a comprehensive financial literacy package, including:One year of Equifax Complete Premier, offering credit monitoring, identity theft protection, and up to $1 million in identity theft insurance, valued at $239."The Power of Credit" e-book, teaching foundational financial principles valued at $9.95."Who Stole My Identity?" e-book, authored by 17-year-old Preston "Kid Kredit" Luzunaris, educating students on safeguarding against child identity theft valued at $9.95.12-Course Digital Financial Literacy Curriculum, imparting essential financial skills, valued at $99.95.A Free Credit Consultation, available in person or remotely at the Credit Education Center at 1175 Castle Hill Ave, Bronx, NY 10462.Overcoming Cyberattacks and Protecting NYC Students: More than 1.4 million NYC students in the Department have been affected by cyberattacks in the past 18 months, highlighting the urgency of this initiative. Parents and students are offered comprehensive identity protection, including up to $1 million in identity theft insurance and access to credit reports from all major credit bureaus.Michael Rainey Jr. expressed his excitement:“Growing up in Staten Island, I understand the importance of early financial education. I’m thrilled to give back to my community and empower students with the tools they need to protect their identities and build strong financial futures. This initiative will make a lasting impact, and I’m proud to be part of it.”Scholarship Opportunity for StudentsStudents who complete and pass the 12-chapter financial literacy curriculum will be entered into a drawing for the “The R.A.R.E. Financial Scholarship” offering awards of up to $5,000 to motivate engagement and celebrate financial literacy achievements.Quincy Luzunaris, Founder:“When you protect yourself, you’re also safeguarding a student’s future. This initiative goes beyond donations—it’s about creating a financial safety net for both supporters and the next generation.”Jeff Broome, Co-Founder:“Our goal is to protect 250,000 students, but we need the community’s support. Corporations have a social responsibility to lead through education and protection. Sponsoring a school is a win-win for everyone involved.”Jaime Santana, Board Member and Legal Counsel:“Identity theft protection serves as a deterrent to crime, reduces victimization and recidivism. As the number one non-violent crime, its impact can be devastating, making this protection invaluable.”About the Recovery Education FoundationThe Recovery Education Foundation (The R.A.R.E. Foundation) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to enhancing financial literacy, credit recovery, and identity protection. Through education and strategic partnerships, the foundation empowers students to make informed financial decisions and recover from setbacks.For more information on supporting the initiative, visit www.therarefoundation.org Media Contact:Jeffrey Broomeinfo@therarefoundation.org917-709-8992

