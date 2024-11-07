PHILIPPINES, November 7 - Press Release

November 7, 2024 SEN. PIA CHAMPIONS HEALTH, EDUC INITIATIVES ANEW IN 2025 BUDGET Senator Pia S. Cayetano, Senior Vice Chairperson of the Committee on Finance, secured crucial funding for health and education programs in the proposed 2025 national budget, a reaffirmation of her commitment to futures thinking and sustainability. Guided by the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Senator's budget initiatives focused on preparing the nation for the challenges that lie ahead and ensuring that all investments made today will lead to a more inclusive, and sustainable future. Senate Finance Committee Chairperson Sen. Grace Poe highlighted some of Cayetano's key initiatives during her sponsorship speech of the proposed P6.352-trillion national budget. Sen. Poe cited that through Senior Vice Chair Cayetano, the Senate has increased funding for the Department of Health (DOH)'s Health Facilities Enhancement Program, to support the construction and equipping of over 700 rural health units, 300 local government and DOH hospitals, and various other clinics nationwide. Sen. Cayetano also advocated for increased funding to hire more vaccinators, aiming to address the shortage of healthcare workers and expand vaccination efforts in far-flung and underserved areas. Additionally, more resources were allocated for the Tutok Kainan Program, which will provide nutritional support to pregnant women and children. Other health initiatives pushed by Sen. Cayetano include: infrastructure improvements at the Philippine Children's Medical Center; and support for the Philippine Heart Center's advanced heart failure training, heart transplant subsidies, and equipment. The Lung Center of the Philippines' Smoking Cessation Program was also granted an additional budget, while the National Kidney and Transplant Institute received funding for its new out-patient department building. Furthermore, the Philippine Institute of Traditional and Alternative Health Care will receive budget for its staff training and public awareness programs. Also during Sen. Poe's sponsorship speech, she expressed gratitude to Sen. Cayetano, whom she described as a "staunch education advocate," for her longtime efforts in advocating for vital funding for the education sector. In particular, Sen. Cayetano pushed for additional funding for the following: increased teaching allowance in support of the Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act (RA 11997); the Department of Education's 8-Week Literacy and Numeracy Program, to close learning gaps among students; textbooks and other instructional materials; and the electrification of schools, to create an environment conducive for learning. Meanwhile, for higher education, Sen. Cayetano lobbied for substantial budget allocations to support capacity development programs on futures thinking and strategic foresight in state universities and colleges (SUCs). She also pushed for increased carrying capacity of SUCs' colleges of medicine, as well as for nursing and other allied health programs, alongside funding for various infrastructure projects. The University of the Philippines will likewise receive support for its sports facilities, dorms, and new office equipment to enhance its educational offerings. Sen. Cayetano, for her part, thanked the Finance Chairperson, Sen. Poe, for carrying her Committee amendments for health and education. As Senior Finance Vice Chair, Sen. Cayetano has handled the education budget for six (6) years, and the health budget for five (5) years now. Her goal has always been to make sure that these vital sectors are ready for all possible futures. "Our approach has been driven by the principle of future-proofing. In a world that is increasingly Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, and Ambiguous, a VUCA world, we focused on long-term sustainability," the Senator stressed. "Our goal remains the same: to ensure that the needs of the current and future generations are met, ensuring intergenerational fairness," she added. SEN. PIA, ISINUSULONG MULI ANG MGA PROGRAMA PARA SA KALUSUGAN AT EDUKASYON SA ILALIM NG 2025 BUDGET Tinikay muli ni Senador Pia S. Cayetano, Senior Vice Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Finance, ang pagkakaroon ng sapat na pondo para sa mga kritikal na programa sa kalusugan at edukasyon sa ilalim ng 2025 national budget, isang pagpapatunay ng kanyang patuloy na paninindigan para sa kinabukasan ng mga Pilipino. Sa gabay ng Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), nakatuon ang mga inisyatibo ng Senador sa paghahanda ng bansa para sa mga darating na hamon, at sa pagtiyak na ang mga puhunan ngayon ay magbubunga ng mas inklusibo at magandang hinaharap. Sa kanyang sponsorship speech para sa P6.352-trilyong pambansang budget, binigyang-diin ni Senate Finance Committee Chairperson Sen. Grace Poe ang ilan sa mahahalagang inisyatibo ni Sen. Cayetano. Ayon kay Sen. Poe, sa pamamagitan ni Senior Vice Chair Cayetano, nadagdagan ang pondo ng Department of Health (DOH) para sa Health Facilities Enhancement Program, na susuporta sa pagpapatayo at pagpapahusay ng mahigit 700 rural health units, 300 ospital ng lokal na pamahalaan at DOH, at iba pang mga klinika sa buong bansa. Isinulong din ni Sen. Cayetano ang dagdag na pondo para sa pag-hire ng mga vaccinators, upang matugunan ang kakulangan natin sa healthcare workers at mapalawak pa ang vaccination program sa mga liblib na lugar. Bukod dito, may karagdagang pondo rin para sa Tutok Kainan Program, na magbibigay ng suporta sa nutrisyon ng mga buntis at kabataan. Kabilang sa iba pang inisyatibo na isinulong ni Sen. Cayetano ang: pagpapaganda ng imprastruktura ng Philippine Children's Medical Center; at pagbibigay ng suporta sa advanced heart failure training, heart transplant subsidies, at iba pang kagamitan ng Philippine Heart Center. Mabibigyan din ng karagdagang pondo ang Smoking Cessation Program ng Lung Center of the Philippines, habang ang National Kidney and Transplant Institute naman ay makakatanggap ng pondo para sa bago nitong out-patient department building. Ang Philippine Institute of Traditional and Alternative Health Care naman ay bibigyan ng pondo para sa kanilang staff training and public awareness programs. Sa kanyang sponsorship speech, pinasalamatan ni Sen. Poe si Sen. Cayetano, na inilarawan niya bilang "staunch education advocate," para sa ilang taon nitong pagsusumikap na ipaglaban ang pondo para sa sektor ng edukasyon. Partikular na isinulong ni Sen. Cayetano ang mga pondo para sa: dagdag na teaching allowance, alinsunod sa Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act (RA 11997); 8-Week Literacy and Numeracy Program ng Department of Education; mga textbooks at iba pang instructional materials; at pagpapakabit ng kuryente sa mga paaralan. Para naman sa higher education, isinulong ni Sen. Cayetano ang pondo para sa futures thinking at strategic foresight programs ng mga state universities and colleges (SUCs). Isinulong din niya ang pagpapalawak ng kapasidad ng mga colleges of medicine sa bansa, at karagdagang suporta para sa nursing at iba pang allied health programs, kabilang na ang pondo para sa iba't ibang proyektong imprastraktura. Makakatanggap din ng suporta ang University of the Philippines para sa kanilang mga pasilidad sa sports, dormitoryo, at mga bagong kagamitan, upang mapahusay ang mga serbisyong pang-edukasyon nito. Samantala, nagpasalamat naman si Sen. Cayetano kay Finance Chairperson Sen. Poe sa pagtanggap ng kanyang mga Committee amendments para sa kalusugan at edukasyon. Bilang Senior Finance Vice Chair, pinangangasiwaan ni Sen. Cayetano ang budget para sa edukasyon sa loob ng anim (6) na taon, at ang budget para sa kalusugan sa loob naman ng limang (5) taon. Ang kanyang layunin ay tiyakin na ang mga mahahalagang sektor na ito ay handa para sa anumang hinaharap. "Our approach has been driven by the principle of future-proofing. In a world that is increasingly Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, and Ambiguous, a VUCA world, we focused on long-term sustainability," pagbibigay-diin ng Senador. "Our goal remains the same: to ensure that the needs of the current and future generations are met, ensuring intergenerational fairness," dagdag nito.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.