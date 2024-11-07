PHILIPPINES, November 7 - Press Release

November 7, 2024 Villanueva: Signing of the EBET Act to Boost Employment Opportunities for PH Workforce Senator Joel Villanueva, principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 12063 or the Enterprise-Based Education and Training (EBET) Framework Act welcomed the signing of the measure as a significant milestone in the country's effort to address the perennial problem of job-skills mismatch. Villanueva expressed his gratitude to President Bongbong Marcos for entrusting him with the responsibility of leading the push for the urgent passage of this game-changing measure in the Senate which is also one of the priority measures in the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC). "The signing of this landmark legislation marks a crucial step in empowering our workforce and addressing unemployment and underemployment, which has long been a challenge in the Philippines," Villanueva, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resource Development, said. According to the latest data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), the country's unemployment rate has dropped to 3.7% in September 2024, from 4.5% in August 2024. However, the increase in underemployment to 11.9% in September 2024 from 11.2% in August 2024 clearly indicates the continuing issue of job-skills mismatch in the country. "By focusing on enterprise-based education and training, we are not only aligning education with market needs, which will directly translate into more job opportunities, it will boost innovations on micro credentials and stackable qualifications of our workers' AI readiness and other emerging technologies," he said. The Commissioner of the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM2) stated that EBET will help pave the way for more training programs focused on higher-level technology qualifications. According to the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), only seven percent of their total courses currently offer these advanced technology programs, equivalent to aNational Certificate (NC IV). The EBET Act will further strengthen enterprise-based training with different training access points such as General EBET, apprenticeship and upskilling. These programs have proven to be among the most effective in producing skilled workers, with employment rates reaching as high as 92%, according to studies on the employment of Tech-Voc graduates from 2020 and 2021. Under the EBET Framework, training programs will be competency-based and industry-driven, ensuring that trainees acquire the skills needed by employers in key sectors. Additionally, the law emphasizes the importance of safeguarding the rights and occupational safety of trainees, ensuring that they are provided with meaningful, secure learning experiences. "The EBET Act will ensure that our educational system keeps pace with the evolving demands of the labor market, helping bridge the skills gap that currently exists in many industries," Villanueva said. "With the active participation of employers, technical-vocational institutions, and the government, we are creating a more robust and responsive training system," he added. Villanueva: Paglagda ng EBET Act magpapalawak ng oportunidad sa trabaho Ikinalugod ni Senador Joel Villanueva, principal author at sponsor ng Republic Act No. 12063 o Enterprise-Based Education and Training (EBET) Framework Act ang paglagda sa nasabing panukala dahil isa itong mahalagang yugto sa pagsusulong ng bansa na matugunan ang matagal nang problema sa job-skills mismatch. Nagpasalamat si Villanueva kay President Bongbong Marcos sa pagbibigay nito ng tiwala na pangunahan ang pagsusulong ng kagyat na pagpasa ng importanteng panukala sa Senado na isa rin sa mga priority measure ng Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC). "The signing of this landmark legislation marks a crucial step in empowering our workforce and addressing unemployment and underemployment, which has long been a challenge in the Philippines," sabi ni Villanueva, chairperson ng Senate Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development. Sa bagong datos ng Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), bumaba ang unemployment rate ng bansa sa 3.7% noong Setyembre 2024 mula sa 4.5% noong Agosto 2024. Subalit nadagdagan naman ang underemployment sa 11.9% noong September 2024 mula sa 11.2% noong Agosto 2024 na malinaw na nagpapahiwatig sa patuloy na problema sa isyu ng job-skills mismatch sa bansa. "By focusing on enterprise-based education and training, we are not only aligning education with market needs, which will directly translate into more job opportunities, it will boost innovations on micro credentials and stackable qualifications of our workers' AI readiness and other emerging technologies," saad ng senador. Ayon kay Villanueva, na isa sa commissioners ng Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM2), makakatulong ang EBET para magbigay-daan para sa marami pang mga training program na nakatuon sa mas mataas na antas ng technology qualifications. Ayon sa Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), pitong porsiyento lamang ng kanilang mga kurso na kasalukuyang inaalok ay nasa advanced technology programs na katumbas ng National Certificate (NC) IV. Ang EBET Act ay magpapalakas pa sa enterprise-based training na may iba't-ibang training access points tulad ng General EBET, apprenticeship, at upskilling. Ang mga programang ito ay napatunayang pinaka-epektibo sa pagbibigay ng trabaho sa mga skilled worker, na may employment rates na puwedeng umabot hanggang sa pinakamataas na 92%, batay sa employability study ng Tech-Voc graduates mula 2020 hanggang 2021. Sa ilalim ng EBET Frameworks, ang training programs ay 'competency-based and industry-driven,' na magtitiyak na ang nakuhang kaalaman ng mga trainee ay siyang kailangan ng mga employer sa ilang pangunahing sektor. Dagdag pa diyan, binibigyang-diin din ng batas ang kahalagahan ng pangangalaga sa karapatan at kaligtasan ng mga trainee at pagbibigay ng makabuluhan at ligtas na karanasan sa pagkatuto. "The EBET Act will ensure that our educational system keeps pace with the evolving demands of the labor market, helping bridge the skills gap that currently exists in many industries," ayon kay Villanueva. "With the active participation of employers, technical-vocational institutions, and the government, we are creating a more robust and responsive training system," saad pa niya.

