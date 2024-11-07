PHILIPPINES, November 7 - Press Release

November 7, 2024 Mark Villar Sponsors Senate Bill to Declare Pampanga as Culinary Capital of the Philippines Senator Mark Villar delivered his sponsorship speech on the proposed bill Declaring the Province of Pampanga as the "Culinary Capital of the Philippines." The sponsor opened his speech with an emphasis on the historic cuisine of the province--"As we all know, the Philippines is a country rich in history, culture, and tradition, and at the heart of this heritage lies one of our most cherished national treasures--our cuisine. Each region in our country tells its own unique story through food, but today, we shine the spotlight on the province that has long been recognized for its exceptional culinary heritage--Pampanga." "Pampanga's culinary reputation precedes it. It is the birthplace of some of our most beloved Filipino dishes--sisig, kare-kare, bringhe, tocino, and tibok-tibok, to name a few. These dishes have become staples not just in Filipino homes, but on tables across the globe, introducing the flavors of our nation to the world," Senator Mark added. "What makes Pampanga unique is not only the delicious flavors of its cuisine, but also the centuries-old culinary traditions that have been passed down from generation to generation. Kapampangan food reflects the history, creativity, and resilience of its people. Influences from Spanish, Chinese, Malay, and indigenous traditions have melded together, creating a cuisine that is unmistakably Filipino, and proudly Kapampangan," Senator Mark said. "Pampanga is more than just a province known for good food; it has become a culinary destination. It draws both local and international tourists who seek to taste authentic Filipino flavors at their finest. By declaring Pampanga the "Culinary Capital of the Philippines," we are recognizing its significant contribution to our culinary heritage and ensuring that its legacy is preserved and celebrated for future generations," he further emphasized. Senator Mark also clarified that the declaration does not impede on the cuisines of other provinces: "This bill is not just about honoring a province--it is about ensuring that the Philippines remains a key player in the global culinary landscape. The recognition of Pampanga as our Culinary Capital will not only boost local pride but will also be a driver of economic and tourism growth." "This bill does not in any way diminish the value of the diverse cuisines from other provinces. From the hearty dishes of the north to the vibrant seafood of the Visayas and the delectable flavors of Mindanao, every region in our country has its own special place in our culinary tapestry," Senator Mark highlighted.

