Free State Education on 49 Welkom learners treated for food poisoning

The Free State Department of Education has called on the law enforcement agencies and municipalities to clamp down on spaza shops and vendors selling poisonous consummable items as this poses health risks to learners and disrupts learning and teaching especially during this critical time of examinations.

Today, 6 November 2024, about 48 learners from Daluvuyo Primary School were treated at Bongani Hospital in Welkom.

One learner was taken by his parent to RH Matjhabeng Hospital. He was later discharged.

About 45 learners were treated and discharged, with their medication being arranged.

Three learners are still in hospital for medical observation.

These learners have consumed items bought at a local spaza shop and vendors operating near and within the school premises.

These items were snacks, shibobo biscuits, lollipops, and sweets.

At assembly this morning, learners began exhibiting symptoms such as severe skin irritation, itching, and uncontrollable discomfort, causing some of them to roll on the ground.

Food poisoning has claimed the lives of several children in the country.

“We are happy that Environmental Health inspectors and police are investigating the matter but we are told that learners bought snacks and chocolates from the spaza shops and vendors operating near and within the school,” MEC Maboya said.

Together with Free State Department Social Development, we have provided psycho-social support to affected learners and their families.

School management has been instructed to assess and regulate the presence of vendors on or near school premises.

The department is also working with the school to ensure all necessary health and safety measures are in place.

“We are evaluating current policies governing the sale of food items to learners on school grounds.

A comprehensive regulatory guideline will be developed to ensure that all vendors comply with strict health and safety standards,” MEC Maboya said.

She said: “The Department is exploring legislative options to enhance the regulation of vendors around schools. This may include engagements with municipal authorities and other relevant stakeholders to establish enforceable guidelines that prioritize learner safety.”

The Department is committed to safeguarding the health and well-being of all learners in schools.

“We will continue to monitor the situation at Daluvuyo Primary School and ensure that affected learners receive the necessary medical and psychosocial support,” said MEC Maboya urging parents and schools to work together in monitoring and regulating food vendors selling to learners.

For media enquiries:

Howard Ndaba

Cell: 079 503 5485

Sibusiso Majola

Cell: 071 983 8233