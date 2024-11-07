Minister Siviwe Gwarube: Press briefing on progress of NSC Exams, Learner Safety, and G20 Presidency Handover

Programme Director,

Members of the press,

DBE Colleagues,

and fellow South Africans,

Good Afternoon,

Thank you for joining me today as we address progress made by the Department of Basic Education. Today’s briefing will cover the progress of our National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams, recent incidents that have affected the safety and wellbeing of our learners, and the exciting new opportunity for South Africa as we take up the 2025 presidency of the G20 Education Working Group.

Each of these areas is vital to our shared vision for a thriving, safe, and forward-looking education system in our country, and I welcome this chance to bring you up to date on these matters.

Progress of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) Exams

Today marks Day 12 of the exams, having commenced with the first exam on 21 October 2024. I am delighted to report that so far the administration of this year’s NSC exams has been progressing well, showcasing the strength and resilience of our systems. Today is These exams mark a critical milestone for our learners, who have spent years working toward this moment, and I am pleased to say that, so far, our systems are holding up well under the pressure. The Department has taken comprehensive measures to safeguard the integrity of the exams, ensuring that every learner receives a fair, consistent, and supportive experience.

Statistics

104 of the 181 question papers have been written as of today, that represents 58% of exams. We are now over the halfway point.

5 schools in the Jan Kemdorp area were affected by a taxi strike, however all candidates from the schools were able to write their exams.

There was protest action in Limpopo, however with the help of SAPS matric candidates were escorted to the school and were able to write.

KZN, Eastern Cape, Limpopo and Mpumalanga faced disruption caused by inclement weather. The department activated contingency plans and learners were able to write and complete their papers.

We also experienced power outages in some areas and back up generators were relied on for learners to complete their exam papers.

There was one learner who could not finish their paper as they were arrested inside the exam venue as a suspect in an armed robbery case.

Cellphones and crib notes were found and confiscated from a very small number of learners and they are being investigated.

2 imposter candidates were detected and arrested for attempting to take an exam.

Our operational systems have been designed to preempt and resolve challenges quickly and effectively. From the distribution of exam papers to the management of security and supervision, our dedicated teams are actively monitoring each phase of the exam process. We are leveraging technology to maintain real-time oversight, which enables us to detect any irregularities and address them before they can substantially impact the examination process.

For example, any suspected security issues with exam papers are immediately escalated, allowing us to take swift action to uphold the credibility of these exams.

While we are encouraged by the overall success of the exams thus far, we are also mindful of the need to adapt to unforeseen challenges, particularly those related to the environment and climate. Recent storms in areas like Bushbuck Ridge and flooding in parts of the Eastern Cape have impacted some learners’ ability to sit their exams as scheduled. In response, the Department quickly implemented alternative arrangements, including the use of alternative venues and the rescheduling of exams to later dates.

These decisions were made in collaboration with local authorities to ensure minimal disruption to learners' lives. We recognize that the final leg of exams is crucial, and we are committed to providing every learner with the opportunity to complete their exams without unnecessary obstacles.

I commend the resilience of the affected learners and their families, and I appreciate the dedication of our teachers and officials who worked to support these alternative arrangements in such a challenging time.

Addressing Learner Safety in the Context of Gender-Based Violence

In our commitment to fostering a safe and supportive environment for all learners, it is with a heavy heart that I address the deeply distressing incident that occurred in Mqhekezweni.

Five Grade 12 learners were subjected to horrific acts of violence. I want to express my deepest sadness for what these young people have endured. Such acts of violence are abhorrent and utterly unacceptable, particularly during a time when these learners should be focused on their studies and their futures.

In response to this tragedy, the Department has prioritized psychosocial support for the affected learners, ensuring that they have access to counselling and trauma care services. Our priority is to support them in their recovery, giving them the space and assistance they need to heal.

This incident also highlights the broader need for a more robust approach to safeguarding our learners from gender-based violence (GBV) within and outside of school environments. Schools are a space of learning and growth, this should be reflected in our communities as well. It is unacceptable that women and children should feel unsafe in this country, we must act with all urgency to end the scourge of gender based violence and femicide.

We are working closely with local law enforcement and community stakeholders to ensure that justice is served for those 5 learners.

Responding to Recent Food Poisoning Incidents

We must also address recent cases of food poisoning affecting several of our learners. Initial investigations have shown that these incidents originated from food items purchased outside of school premises, particularly items tainted with hazardous chemicals such as organophosphates. Organophosphate pesticides are highly toxic substances and pose a significant risk, especially to young children. In these cases, it appears that certain foods were contaminated, resulting in serious health consequences for the affected learners.

As the Minister of Basic Education, learner safety is my top priority, and we are taking this matter extremely seriously. I want to urge communities, parents, and vendors to exercise extreme caution when handling, storing, and selling pesticides, particularly those known to contain harmful chemicals. The proper handling of pesticides is not just a matter of regulatory compliance but of ensuring that our children are safe in the environments where they learn, play, and grow.

In response to these incidents, my Department is working with the Department of Health to develop safety guidelines for schools on how best to mitigate the risks of organophosphate pesticides entering school environments. These will be aimed at ensuring that communities and vendors near schools are aware of the risks associated with hazardous chemicals, especially those used for pest control purposes. I will ensure that these are finalised as soon as possible.

I am also exploring all possible legal avenues, within a basic education context, to ban these pesticides and insecticides from entering into our school environments. It is my view that no school should be permitted to store or use these dangerous chemicals on its premises. Our objective is to create a safe learning environment for every child, and we are committed to implementing the necessary steps to make this a reality.

South Africa's New Role: G20 Education Working Group Presidency

Finally, I am proud to share details of my recent visit to Fortaleza, Brazil, where I accepted the handover of the 2025 presidency of the G20 Education Working Group on behalf of South Africa. This is a historic moment for our nation, and it places South Africa at the center of the global education agenda for the coming year. The G20 Education Working Group is a powerful platform for collaboration, bringing together some of the world’s leading economies to address the most pressing issues in education today.

Under our presidency, we will focus on “Educational Professionals for Solidarity, Equality and Sustainable Development”. This reflects our commitment to advancing education in a way that supports economic growth, social equity, and a future-ready workforce. These priorities include quality foundational learning, mutual recognition of qualifications across borders, and the development of educational professionals equipped to meet the needs of a rapidly changing world. Each of these areas is critical not only for South Africa but for developing nations around the world, as we all prepare our learners for the challenges and opportunities of an AI-powered future.

Our presidency will emphasize the importance of preparing our young people with the skills needed for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, including artificial intelligence, large language models, robotics, and other emerging technologies. In an era defined by rapid technological change, it is essential that education systems adapt and evolve to equip learners with relevant, future-ready skills. Through the G20 platform, we aim to foster greater international cooperation, allowing us to share best practices, resources, and innovations that support this goal.

One of the key goals of our presidency will be to advocate for an inclusive and equitable approach to education that reflects the diverse needs of all learners. We will prioritize the voices and perspectives of developing nations, ensuring that the G20 Education Agenda aligns with the aspirations of learners worldwide. By addressing the challenges faced by resource-constrained regions, we can create an educational framework that leaves no learner behind. We believe that every young person deserves the chance to succeed in a world that increasingly relies on digital and technological proficiency.

This leadership role is both a responsibility and a tremendous opportunity for South Africa. As a country, we are committed to advancing education that is not only accessible but transformative—education that empowers individuals, supports communities, and drives sustainable development. By taking on this role, we are not only supporting South African learners but contributing to a global movement that prioritizes the growth, safety, and wellbeing of all children.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I want to reiterate the Department of Basic Education’s commitment to a safe, inclusive, and progressive education system for every learner in South Africa. Our NSC exams are well underway, and we are focused on maintaining their integrity while responding proactively to any operational challenges, including weather disruptions. We are steadfast in our support of learners affected by tragic incidents, and will continue to provide them with the psychosocial support they need. Furthermore, we are addressing food safety with the utmost urgency and are implementing regulations to ban hazardous pesticides from school premises to protect our children.

As we step into the presidency of the G20 Education Working Group, we are reminded of the immense potential for education to change lives, drive innovation, and build a resilient, future-ready nation. I look forward to engaging with our global partners and advancing an agenda that will equip our learners—and learners around the world—for the demands of tomorrow.

Thank you for your time and attention, and thank you for supporting South Africa’s journey toward.