Minister Gwede Mantashe participates at 2024 Africa Energy Week, 7 Nov

The Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Mr Gwede Mantashe will, on 7 November 2024, participate at Africa Energy Week (AEW) currently taking place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

The Minister’s first engagement will be the Fireside chat with the Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber, Mr NJ Ayuk. This conversation will discuss South Africa’s energy landscape, the future of South Africa’s petroleum development, the role of LNG in South Africa’s energy mix, explore South Africa’s definition of “Just Energy Transition”, and the strategic role of the South African National Petroleum Company in advancing the country's energy security and independence.

The Fireside chat will be followed by the South African National Petroleum Company’s Stakeholder Engagement session, where the Minister will be delivering a keynote address.

Members of the media who have been accredited to attend the AEW are invited to cover both events which have been scheduled as follows:

1. Fire-side chat between Minister Gwede Mantashe and Mr NJ Ayuk

Date: 7 November 2024

Time: 09:00

Venue: Ballroom East & West, CTICC

2. SANCP Stakeholder Breakfast

Date: 7 November 2024

Time: 10:00

Venue: Room 2.6, CTICC

