North West Legislature meets departments on various infrastructure projects in Potchefstroom, 7 Nov

The North West Provincial Legislature Portfolio Committee on Education, Arts, Culture, Sports and Recreation together with the Portfolio Committee on Public Works and Roads and Portfolio Committee on Community Safety and Transport Management will hold a Joint Committees meeting with the Department of Education, Department of Arts, Culture, Sports and Recreation and Mmabana Arts, Culture and Sports Foundation and Department of Community Safety and Transport management over various infrastructure projects.

The meeting will take place as follows:

Date :     Thursday, 07 November 2024 
Time :    16h00
Venue:    Banquet Hall, JB Marks Local Municipality, Potchefstroom

Members of the Media who would like to attend the meetings can contact Ms. Namhla Luhabe on 079 527 0628.

