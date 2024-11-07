Middle East Savory Snacks Market Set to Grow at a CAGR of 5.46% through 2032 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐚𝐯𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐬𝐧𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, valued at 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟐,𝟑𝟓𝟎.𝟎 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, is expected to reach a remarkable market size of 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟑,𝟕𝟐𝟗.𝟏 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, growing at a compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟒𝟔% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.
This growth is fueled by rising consumer demand for convenient, on-the-go snacking options and an increasing preference for unique, exotic flavors tailored to local tastes. Additionally, the shift toward healthier snacking alternatives, including baked, low-fat, and nutrient-enriched options, is expanding the savory snacks market in the region. Major brands are actively innovating to meet this demand by introducing products that cater to diverse preferences, such as gluten-free, vegan, and organic savory snacks.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫: 𝐑𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐝 𝐔𝐫𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐧𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐎𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬
The Middle East savory snacks market has been experiencing rapid urbanization, with over 70% of its population now residing in urban areas as of 2023. This shift has significantly impacted lifestyle and consumption habits, leading to a surge in demand for convenient snack options. Cities like Dubai, Riyadh, and Doha have become melting pots of culture and commerce, with bustling populations that require quick and accessible food solutions. The average working individual in these cities spends approximately 10 hours outside the home daily, heightening the need for on-the-go snacks. This urban expansion correlates with the increase in single-person households, which reached 15 million across the region in 2023. These households tend to prefer smaller packaging sizes and ready-to-eat savory snacks that don't require preparation.
The snack industry has responded by introducing over 500 new single-serve products this year alone. Moreover, convenience stores in urban savory snacks market have reported a 20% increase in snack sales, indicating a direct link between urban living and snack consumption. The infrastructure development accompanying urbanization, such as the proliferation of supermarkets, malls, and vending machines, has made snacks more accessible than ever. In 2023, there were over 10,000 new retail outlets opened across the Middle East, many stocking an extensive range of savory snacks. Additionally, public transportation hubs have become prime locations for snack vending, with over 2,000 new vending machines installed in metro stations and bus terminals this year.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐯𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐧𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• Al Rashed Food Group
• Almarai
• Americana Group
• Crunchy Food FZE
• Fesh Fash Snacks Foods
• General Mills, Inc.
• Hunter Foods (L.L.C.)
• Kellanova
• Mondelz International, Inc.
• National Biscuits Confectionery Co. Ltd.
• Nestlé S.A.
• PepsiCo, Inc.
• Saudi Masterbaker Limited
• Snacklot FZC
• The Kraft Heinz Company
• The Savola Group
• Unilever PLC
• Other prominent players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Rice Cracker
• Potato chips
• Extruded snacks
• Popcorn
• Nuts & Seeds
• Puffed Snacks
• Tortillas
• Other products
𝐁𝐲 𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐯𝐨𝐫
• Barbeque
• Spice
• Salty
• Plain/unflavored
• Other flavors (cheese, butter, smoky and umami)
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐫𝐲
• Baked
• Fried
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐲
• Gluten-Free
• Wheat-Free
• High Protein
• Low Calorie
• Low-Sodium
• KETO Friendly
• Sugar-Free
• Vegan
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Pouch
• Stand Up Pouch
• Quad-Seal Pouch
• Flat Bottom Pouch
• Flat Pouch
• Jars
• Box
• Cartons
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞
• Single Size Packaging
• Family Size Packaging
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐑𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞
• Economy/Mass Market
• Mid-Range/Premium
• Luxury
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐠𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩
• Economy/Mass Market
• Mid-Range/Premium
• Luxury
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥
• Online
• eMarketplaces
• Company Websites
• Offline
• Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets
• Independent Grocery Stores
• Convenience Stores
• Specialty Stores
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Kuwait
• Qatar
• Oman
• Bahrain
• Rest of Middle East
