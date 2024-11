Middle East Savory Snacks Market Set to Grow at a CAGR of 5.46% through 2032 | Astute Analytica

CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The ๐Œ๐ข๐๐๐ฅ๐ž ๐„๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ฌ๐š๐ฏ๐จ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ฌ๐ง๐š๐œ๐ค๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ , valued at ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐Ÿ,๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ“๐ŸŽ.๐ŸŽ ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘, is expected to reach a remarkable market size of ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐Ÿ‘,๐Ÿ•๐Ÿ๐Ÿ—.๐Ÿ ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ, growing at a compound annual growth rate (๐‚๐€๐†๐‘) ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ“.๐Ÿ’๐Ÿ”% during the forecast period from ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ’ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ.๐“๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐‡๐ž๐ซ๐ž:- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/middle-east-savory-snacks-market This growth is fueled by rising consumer demand for convenient, on-the-go snacking options and an increasing preference for unique, exotic flavors tailored to local tastes. Additionally, the shift toward healthier snacking alternatives, including baked, low-fat, and nutrient-enriched options, is expanding the savory snacks market in the region. Major brands are actively innovating to meet this demand by introducing products that cater to diverse preferences, such as gluten-free, vegan, and organic savory snacks.๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ฒ๐ง๐š๐ฆ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ: ๐‘๐š๐ฉ๐ข๐ ๐”๐ซ๐›๐š๐ง๐ข๐ณ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐’๐ง๐š๐œ๐ค ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌThe Middle East savory snacks market has been experiencing rapid urbanization, with over 70% of its population now residing in urban areas as of 2023. This shift has significantly impacted lifestyle and consumption habits, leading to a surge in demand for convenient snack options. Cities like Dubai, Riyadh, and Doha have become melting pots of culture and commerce, with bustling populations that require quick and accessible food solutions. The average working individual in these cities spends approximately 10 hours outside the home daily, heightening the need for on-the-go snacks. This urban expansion correlates with the increase in single-person households, which reached 15 million across the region in 2023. These households tend to prefer smaller packaging sizes and ready-to-eat savory snacks that don't require preparation.The snack industry has responded by introducing over 500 new single-serve products this year alone. Moreover, convenience stores in urban savory snacks market have reported a 20% increase in snack sales, indicating a direct link between urban living and snack consumption. The infrastructure development accompanying urbanization, such as the proliferation of supermarkets, malls, and vending machines, has made snacks more accessible than ever. In 2023, there were over 10,000 new retail outlets opened across the Middle East, many stocking an extensive range of savory snacks. Additionally, public transportation hubs have become prime locations for snack vending, with over 2,000 new vending machines installed in metro stations and bus terminals this year.๐ ๐จ๐ซ ๐Ÿ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ซ ๐ข๐ง๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ž ๐œ๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐š๐œ๐ญ:- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/middle-east-savory-snacks-market ๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐Œ๐ข๐๐๐ฅ๐ž ๐„๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐’๐š๐ฏ๐จ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐’๐ง๐š๐œ๐ค๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญโ€ข Al Rashed Food Groupโ€ข Almaraiโ€ข Americana Groupโ€ข Crunchy Food FZEโ€ข Fesh Fash Snacks Foodsโ€ข General Mills, Inc.โ€ข Hunter Foods (L.L.C.)โ€ข Kellanovaโ€ข Mondelz International, Inc.โ€ข National Biscuits Confectionery Co. Ltd.โ€ข Nestlรฉ S.A.โ€ข PepsiCo, Inc.โ€ข Saudi Masterbaker Limitedโ€ข Snacklot FZCโ€ข The Kraft Heinz Companyโ€ข The Savola Groupโ€ข Unilever PLCโ€ข Other prominent players๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐ž๐ฐ:๐๐ฒ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐žโ€ข Rice Crackerโ€ข Potato chipsโ€ข Extruded snacksโ€ข Popcornโ€ข Nuts & Seedsโ€ข Puffed Snacksโ€ข Tortillasโ€ข Other products๐๐ฒ ๐ ๐ฅ๐š๐ฏ๐จ๐ซโ€ข Barbequeโ€ข Spiceโ€ข Saltyโ€ข Plain/unflavoredโ€ข Other flavors (cheese, butter, smoky and umami)๐๐ฒ ๐‚๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ฒโ€ข Bakedโ€ข Friedโ€ข Others๐๐ฒ ๐’๐ฉ๐ž๐œ๐ข๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ฒโ€ข Gluten-Freeโ€ข Wheat-Freeโ€ข High Proteinโ€ข Low Calorieโ€ข Low-Sodiumโ€ข KETO Friendlyโ€ข Sugar-Freeโ€ข Veganโ€ข Others๐๐ฒ ๐๐š๐œ๐ค๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐žโ€ข Pouchโ€ข Stand Up Pouchโ€ข Quad-Seal Pouchโ€ข Flat Bottom Pouchโ€ข Flat Pouchโ€ข Jarsโ€ข Boxโ€ข Cartons๐๐ฒ ๐๐š๐œ๐ค๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐’๐ข๐ณ๐žโ€ข Single Size Packagingโ€ข Family Size Packaging๐๐ฒ ๐๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐ž ๐‘๐š๐ง๐ ๐žโ€ข Economy/Mass Marketโ€ข Mid-Range/Premiumโ€ข Luxury๐๐ฒ ๐€๐ ๐ž ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ฉโ€ข Economy/Mass Marketโ€ข Mid-Range/Premiumโ€ข Luxury๐๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐›๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅโ€ข Onlineโ€ข eMarketplacesโ€ข Company Websitesโ€ข Offlineโ€ข Supermarkets/ Hypermarketsโ€ข Independent Grocery Storesโ€ข Convenience Storesโ€ข Specialty Storesโ€ข Others๐๐ฒ ๐‚๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒโ€ข Saudi Arabiaโ€ข UAEโ€ข Kuwaitโ€ข Qatarโ€ข Omanโ€ข Bahrainโ€ข Rest of Middle East๐ƒ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐ƒ๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/middle-east-savory-snacks-market ๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐€๐ฌ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ž ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐š:Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. 