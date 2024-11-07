ESET Named Strategic Leader in EPR Comparative Report 2024

DUBAI , DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ESET , a global leader in cybersecurity, is pleased to announce that ESET PROTECT Enterprise has been rigorously tested and named a Strategic Leader in the AV-Comparatives Endpoint Prevention and Response (EPR) Comparative Report 2024. This marks the fourth time ESET has achieved this prestigious ranking, reinforcing its position among the best in the industry.“Our consistent ranking as a ‘Strategic Leader’ in AV-Comparatives reports highlights our ongoing commitment to delivering best-in-class security solutions,” said Juraj Malcho, Chief Technology Officer of ESET. “ESET PROTECT Enterprise is built to provide robust defense while ensuring seamless operations for enterprises of all sizes. We’re proud to see our efforts recognized, and we remain dedicated to innovation and excellence in cybersecurity.”The 2024 AV-Comparatives report evaluated 12 security solutions, including ESET PROTECT Enterprise, across 50 sophisticated attack scenarios. ESET achieved outstanding results by detecting and neutralizing 98% of threats during the earliest phase of attacks, with the remaining 2% successfully mitigated in the second phase. By preventing threats from advancing any further, early prevention by ESET ensured that no asset breaches occurred and no malicious activity went unnoticed. These results positioned ESET PROTECT among the highest scoring in Prevention and Response. The performance ensures that ESET continues to set a benchmark for prevention, detection, and response capabilities.“ESET’s strong performance in the 2024 EPR Test highlights their dedication to delivering effective and reliable protection against advanced threats. Their consistent success reflects a solid commitment to cybersecurity excellence,” said Andreas Clementi, Founder and CEO of AV-Comparatives.ESET PROTECT Enterprise includes ESET Inspect, an extended detection and response (XDR) enabling solution that provides enterprise-grade security with advanced threat hunting, detailed network visibility, and incident response. Its comprehensive cross-platform coverage supports Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile platforms like Android and iOS, delivering industry-leading ransomware, zero-day protection, and more.This is the fifth consecutive certification for ESET as an EPR vendor. The EPR Comparative Report is known for its rigorous testing standards, offering a transparent evaluation of how well security solutions protect organizations from real-world cyber threats.For more information about ESET PROTECT Enterprise, please click here About AV-ComparativesAV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing that checks whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations, and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance that is globally recognized.About ESETESETprovides cutting-edge digital security to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of known and emerging cyberthreats — securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it’s endpoint, cloud or mobile protection, our AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multifactor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. An ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.