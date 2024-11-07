AHA issues statement on the 2024 election

Submit Release
"The AHA and America’s hospitals and health systems congratulate President-elect Trump and look forward to working with him and his incoming Administration to make progress on the many critical issues facing the health care field and the patients and communities we proudly serve," said AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack after several media outlets called the election for former President Donald Trump. "We also extend our congratulations to the new and returning Members of Congress on both sides of the aisle. As we enter the final weeks of this session of Congress and look ahead to the next, our priorities remain the same: ensuring access to coverage and care, enhancing the quality and affordability of care, supporting our caregivers, and making sure that hospitals and health systems have the resources and support they need to remain cornerstones of their community." 

