November 7, 2024 Senate lends overwhelming support for proposed measure to outlaw POGOs --Gatchalian Senator Win Gatchalian said members of the upper legislative body have lent unqualified support for a proposed measure banning all operations of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) in the country. "I am delighted to find out that all members of the Committee on Ways and Means signed Committee Report 342, signifying their support for the enactment of the measure," said Gatchalian, the main author of the measure and chair of the committee. The committee report essentially recommended the approval of Senate Bill 2868 which bans all POGOs in the country and repeals Republic Act 11590, the only law that legitimized POGO operations in the Philippines. The senator expressed confidence that the Senate may be able to ratify the measure within the year given the firm support of his colleagues. Such eventuality would provide timely support for the President's directive for all POGOs to cease operations by the end of the year, according to Gatchalian. "Legislating the ban on POGOs would hopefully bring to an end all the various criminalities spawned by the industry," he said. Aside from Gatchalian, senators who signed the committee report and affirmed their support for the bill include Senators JV Ejercito, Mark Villar, Nancy Binay, Pia Cayetano, Ronald Dela Rosa, Bong Go, Lito Lapid, Loren Legarda, Imee Marcos, Grace Poe, Raffy Tulfo, Joel Villanueva, Migz Zubiri, Risa Hontiveros, Bong Revilla and Cynthia Villar. Ex-officio members of the committee namely President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada, Majority Floor Leader Francis Tolentino, and Minority Leader Koko Pimentel also signed the report. For the past several years, Gatchalian has been advocating for a permanent ban on all POGO operations in the country, citing criminalities that have mushroomed from the industry including human trafficking, kidnapping, torture, and various online scams. He maintained that POGO operations have brought more harm than good as the economic costs of fighting POGO-related criminalities greatly outweigh the benefits derived from such operations. Senado nagbigay ng malaking suporta para sa panukalang ipagbawal na ang mga POGO sa bansa --Gatchalian Sinabi ni Senador Win Gatchalian na ang mga miyembro ng mataas na kapulungan ay nagbigay ng malaking suporta para sa isang panukalang nagbabawal na sa lahat ng operasyon ng Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators o POGO sa bansa. "Natutuwa akong malaman na nilagdaan ng lahat ng miyembro ng Committee on Ways and Means ang Committee Report 342, na nagpapahiwatig ng kanilang suporta para sa pagsasabatas ng panukala," sabi ni Gatchalian, ang pangunahing may-akda ng panukala at tagapangulo ng komite. Inirerekomenda ng committee report ang pag-apruba sa Senate Bill 2868 na nagbabawal sa lahat ng POGO sa bansa at nagpapawalang-bisa sa Republic Act 11590, ang tanging batas na naging daan upang gawing lehitimo ang operasyon ng mga POGO sa Pilipinas. Nagpahayag ng kumpiyansa ang senador na maaaring maratipika ng Senado ang naturang panukala sa loob ng taon dahil sa matibay na suporta ng kanyang mga kapwa senador. Ito ang magpapatibay sa utos ng Pangulo sa lahat ng POGO na itigil na ang kanilang operasyon hanggang sa katapusan ng taon, ayon kay Gatchalian. "Ang pagsasabatas ng pagbabawal sa mga POGO ay inaasahang tatapos na rin sa iba't ibang mga krimen na dulot ng industriya," aniya. Bukod kay Gatchalian, ang mga senador na lumagda sa committee report at nagpatibay ng kanilang suporta sa panukala ay kinabibilangan ng mga sumusunod na senador: JV Ejercito, Mark Villar, Nancy Binay, Pia Cayetano, Ronald Dela Rosa, Bong Go, Lito Lapid, Loren Legarda, Imee Marcos, Grace Poe, Raffy Tulfo, Joel Villanueva, Migz Zubiri, Risa Hontiveros, Bong Revilla at Cynthia Villar. Pinirmahan din ng mga ex-officio members ng komite na sina President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada, Majority Floor Leader Francis Tolentino, at Minority Leader Koko Pimentel ang naturang committee report. Mula noon ay isinusulong na ni Gatchalian ang permanenteng pagbabawal sa lahat ng operasyon ng POGO sa bansa dahil sa dala nilang mga krimen tulad ng human trafficking, kidnapping, torture, at iba't ibang online scam. Nanindigan si Gatchalian na ang mga operasyon ng POGO ay nagdulot ng higit na pinsala kaysa sa kabutihan dahil ang economic cost ng paglaban sa mga POGO ay mas higit pa kaysa sa mga sinasabing benepisyong nakukuha ng bansa mula sa mga naturang operasyon.

