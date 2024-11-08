Sprawling Modern Estate in California's Coveted Hidden Hills Enclave to Auction via Concierge Auctions

25057 Lewis and Clark Road, Hidden Hills, California Stunning modern estate in prestigious Hidden Hills Expansive 9,000 sq.ft. home on 1.22 acres Chef’s kitchen with hidden second kitchen for entertaining Versatile party barn with commercial-grade amenities

A stone-and-glass retreat set on more than 1.2 acres is set to auction in cooperation with The Beverly Hills Estates and Engel & Völkers Calabasas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stalla Dolce, an expansive modern estate in the coveted enclave of Hidden Hills, California, is heading to auction next month via Concierge Auctions. Offered in cooperation with Lea Porter of The Beverly Hills Estates and Diana Armstrong-Bruns, Steven Bruns, and Sami Jenks of Engel & Völkers Calabasas, the home is set on 1.22 acres, seamlessly blending timeless elegance with modern luxury. Listed for US$10.95 million, starting bids are anticipated between US$6 million and US$8 million. Bidding is scheduled to open on 11 December via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace and culminate live on 17 December at The Dominick in New York City.

Featuring extensive use of stone and glass in its design, 25057 Lewis and Clark Road is a luxurious retreat epitomizing modern architecture and amenities. Spanning nearly 9,000 square feet on a 1.22-acre parcel, its common areas display open-concept sophistication accented by high vaulted ceilings, contemporary fireplaces, and over 40 feet of fully pocketed Fleetwood glass doors for seamless indoor-outdoor living. The chef's kitchen is a culinary enthusiast's dream, featuring a massive center island, professional-grade appliances, and a hidden second fully functional chef’s kitchen. The home is equipped with six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, many of which open up directly to the patios to further enjoy relaxation, sunbathing, or a dip in the stunning waterfall pool.

The estate’s exterior offers even more luxurious amenities in addition to the pool, including a 15-seat spa, an expansive deck, a fire pit area, and a separate almost 3000 square feet flat pad waiting for the purchaser's vision. Residents can entertain guests in the versatile party barn, complete with a commercial wet bar, a 100-inch television with surround sound, a guest suite with a full bath, and two powder rooms. Perfect for hosting, creating a personal retreat, or giving individuals a space of their own, the party barn elevates the entertainment experience. An integrated music system throughout the indoor and outdoor areas adds to the property's seamless layout. The house also boasts 16 security cameras, a full security system, a fire suppression system, drought-tolerant landscaping with a water reclaiming system, and fruit-producing trees.

This estate embodies versatile luxury at its finest. It’s a sanctuary that adapts effortlessly—whether for intimate retreats or grand gatherings—all crafted with an eye for elegance,” said Porter. “By partnering with Concierge Auctions, we’re tapping into a global network, ensuring this remarkable home finds its perfect match among the world’s most discerning buyers.

“This estate offers the ultimate in luxury—a rare blend of scale, sophistication, and serene privacy in one of California’s most coveted locations,” said Armstrong-Bruns. “It’s a place to fully embrace the California lifestyle, with sun, sand, and an extraordinary living experience at every turn.”

Home to numerous A-list celebrities and professional athletes, Hidden Hills stands out as one of Southern California's most prestigious neighborhoods, living up to its name with advanced security, including gated access, 24-hour patrols, AI-enhanced perimeter security with direct access to the Sheriff’s department and all new AI-enhanced early fire protection system. Nestled within the natural landscape of the Santa Monica Mountains, roughly 25 miles northwest of Beverly Hills, this gated community offers unmatched privacy and allure. With approximately 650 residents, Hidden Hills boasts three horse arenas and 25 miles of riding and hiking trails. Its bucolic atmosphere is enhanced by its absence of sidewalks and street lights and its presence of white three-rail fences and bridle trails. Situated only 12.5 miles east of Malibu, Hidden Hills provides easy access to the area's stunning beaches and coastal amenities. Moreover, its proximity to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX - only 33 miles) makes it conveniently accessible for residents and visitors alike.

Images of the property can be viewed here. All photo credits should be provided to Concierge Auctions.

25057 Lewis and Clark Road is available for viewing at open houses Saturdays and Sundays 1-4 PM and for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

