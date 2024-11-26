Award-Winning Graphic Novel by Jérémy Perrodeau to Debut in English as Pavil’s Mask

Pavil's Mask Cover Pavil's Mask interior page Pavil's Mask interior page

An enigmatic survivor unearths ancient secrets on a remote archipelago in Pavil’s Mask, a haunting graphic novel of mystery, ritual, and the clash of worlds

ST. JOHN'S, NL, CANADA, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pavil’s Mask, the English edition of Jérémy Perrodeau’s acclaimed graphic novel Le Visage de Pavil, is set for release on May 27, 2025. Recipient of the Fauve des Lycéens award at the 2024 Angoulême International Comics Festival, this compelling narrative blends mystery, ritual, and discovery on the remote archipelago of Lapyoza.The story follows Pavil, a scribe from the distant Empire, who survives a plane crash and becomes an unexpected guest in the secluded village of Lapyoza. As he integrates into the community, Pavil observes the villagers' enigmatic rituals and delves into the island's concealed truths, particularly the revered yet unseen entity known as Hodä.Perrodeau's distinctive minimalist art and ethereal storytelling have resonated with readers and critics alike, drawing comparisons to the works of Ursula K. Le Guin. Pavil’s Mask offers English-speaking audiences an immersive journey through themes of cultural identity and the supernatural.Pavil’s Mask will be available in bookstores and online retailers, including Amazon , on May 27, 2025.For review copies or media inquiries, please contact info@blackpanelpress.comBased in Canada and distributed by Diamond Comic Distributors, Black Panel Press specializes in international graphic novels that challenge and expand the storytelling possibilities of the medium. With a commitment to publishing transformative narratives, Black Panel Press connects readers globally with powerful, thought-provoking works.

