CloudX integrates APSmart with Tekion to Bring Seamless Connectivity to the Automotive Ecosystem

NORTH HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudX®, a SaaS accounting automation provider, today announced an integration with Tekion, innovator of the first cloud-native platform serving the entire automotive retail ecosystem, to enhance collaboration and drive seamless connectivity for the automotive industry. This partnership aims to deliver automated accounts payable vendor invoice processing, statement reconciliation, and payment processing for dealers via Tekion's Automotive Partner Cloud (APC), enhancing efficiency and ecosystem support for dealerships.

Through this partnership with Tekion, dealers can now connect CloudX’s APSmart® accounts payable automation platform with Tekion’s Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC), seamlessly, in real-time, making data sharing faster and easier than ever. By bringing full automation capabilities to accounts payable processes, this integration will boost efficiency so dealerships can put more focus on core business processes and growth initiatives.

“CloudX is thrilled to be able to bring its cutting edge APSmart solution to Tekion users,” says Chris Cosgrove, Chief Revenue Officer & Co-Founder at CloudX. “Through APSmart, auto dealerships on Tekion will be able to digitize manual AP processes, automate burdensome workflows, and monetize their vendor payables, unleashing new levels of value into their dealerships.”

APSmart is an end-to-end accounts payable automation solution for automotive dealerships that digitizes, automates, and monetizes vendor invoice and payment processing. With APSmart, invoice and payment automation includes automated data capture, GL coding, PO matching, approvals, invoice posting, and vendor statement reconciliation, as well as the execution of payments according to vendor preferences.

Payments can be made via virtual credit cards, ACH transactions, or checks, all through a Payments as a Service (PaaS) model. Tailored to each dealership's unique workflows during implementation, APSmart maximizes efficiency, visibility, and accuracy for the accounting department, optimizing overall outcomes.

Tekion’s ARC is the first and fastest cloud-native platform including all functionalities of a DMS and accompanying tech stack to run a seamless retail business. Through the ARC platform, Tekion APC brings together approved and certified partners to focus on driving innovation and efficiency through seamless connectivity, ultimately benefiting automotive consumers. The CloudX / Tekion integration within the Accounting department ARC DMS workflow, enables staff efficiency, streamlines processes and improves consumer experience.

About CloudX

CloudX is an accounts payable automation SaaS company that designs, operates, and supports adaptable digital transformation solutions for automotive dealerships. CloudX solutions include accounts payable automation for:

● Vendor invoice processing

● Vendor statement reconciliation

● B2B integrated payments

CloudX solutions deliver process visibility, automate document processing, and reduce the overall costs of accounts payable processing through automation. For more information, visit www.cloudxdpo.com.

Media Contact, Chris Cosgrove, marketing@cloudxdpo.com

About Tekion

Positively disrupting an industry that has not seen disruption in over 50 years, Tekion has challenged the paradigm with the first and fastest cloud-native automotive platform that includes the revolutionary Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC) for retailers, Automotive Enterprise Cloud (AEC) for manufacturers and other large automotive enterprises and Automotive Partner Cloud (APC) for technology and industry partners. Tekion connects the entire spectrum of the automotive retail ecosystem through one seamless platform. The transformative platform uses cutting-edge technology, big data, machine learning, and AI to seamlessly bring together OEMs, retailers/dealers and consumers. With its highly configurable integration and greater customer engagement capabilities, Tekion is enabling the best automotive retail experiences ever. For more information, visit www.tekion.com.

Media Contact, Tekion: Marylou Hastert press@tekion.com

