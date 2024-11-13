Anatara Lifesciences Expands GaRP-IBS Clinical Trial Sites to Adelaide and Sunshine Coast, Drives Record Enrollments

Anatara Lifesciences (ASX: ANR) is pleased to announce robust progress in recruitment for Stage 2 of its GaRP-IBS (Irritable Bowel Syndrome) trial.

The addition of our new trial sites has been instrumental in extending opportunities for IBS sufferers in more locations, and further assisting our recruitment goals within the expected timeline.” — Dr. David Brookes, Executive Chair of Anatara Lifesciences

ADELAIDE, SA, AUSTRALIA, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anatara Lifesciences (ASX: ANR) , a developer of gastrointestinal health solutions, is pleased to announce robust progress in recruitment for Stage 2 of its GaRP-IBS (Irritable Bowel Syndrome) trial.Following the recent addition of two new trial sites in Adelaide and Queensland’s Sunshine Coast to boost recruitment, satisfactory levels of registrations across all locations are occurring with an increase in participant numbers in screening leading to a steady build in the enrolment numbers in the trial.Recruitment is now actively underway across four primary sites: the new locations at the South Australian Health & Medical Research Institute (SAHMRI) in Adelaide and the Coastal Digestive Health Research Institute (CDHRI) on the Sunshine Coast, alongside the well-established sites at Royal Melbourne Hospital and Oztrials in Sydney. The significant interest levels are meeting the required progress towards reaching the minimum participant target for Stage 2.Dr. David Brookes, Executive Chair of Anatara Lifesciences, commented, “The addition of our new trial sites has been instrumental in extending opportunities for IBS sufferers in more locations, and further assisting our recruitment goals within the expected timeline. We encourage eligible IBS patients near any of the active sites to consider joining this important trial, which explores a potential new treatment for a challenging and widespread condition.”Participants are randomised to receive either the GaRP medication dose, confirmed from promising Stage 1 results, or a placebo over an 8-week treatment period followed by a 2-week follow-up. With a minimum target of 60 participants, Anatara aims to conclude recruitment by Q4 CY2024 and is on track to deliver headline results in Q1 CY2025.For IBS sufferers interested in joining the GaRP-IBS trial , further information and registration details are available at ibstrial.au or via the Anatara Lifesciences website. About GaRPAnatara’s GaRP product is a multi-component, multi-coated complementary medicine designed to address underlying factors associated with chronic gastrointestinal conditions such as IBS and IBD. GaRP is the working name for the product from the Company’s Gastrointestinal ReProgramming project that was designed to assist restoration and maintenance of the gastrointestinal tract (GIT) lining as a barrier and assist the homeostasis of the microbiome. The product is made of GRAS (Generally Regarded As Safe) components.About Anatara Lifesciences LtdAnatara Lifesciences Ltd (ASX:ANR) is developing and commercialising innovative, evidence-based health products where there is significant unmet need. Anatara is focused on building a pipeline of human health products with a particular focus on conditions that involve the complexity of the gastrointestinal tract. Underlying this product development program is our commitment to delivering real outcomes for patients and strong value for our shareholders.For additional enquiries, please contact:

