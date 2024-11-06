Maryland Fishing Report – November 6

Frankie Goff hoists up this large blue catfish she caught at the Conowingo Dam pool. Photo by Don Goff Maryland anglers will be dressing a little warmer this month, but the fishing action is still hot for a variety of species.

Forecast Summary: November 6 – November 12: Expect more moderate, breezy weather to highlight our fishing conditions this week. Salinity in Maryland’s part of the Bay above Cove Point is running slightly saltier than average. In addition, there is adequate oxygen from surface to the bottom throughout Maryland’s portion of the Chesapeake Bay. Main Bay surface water temperatures and the well mixed water column are in the low 60s with the rivers running slightly cooler. In comparison to historical Bay conditions, the main Bay water temperatures are average but all tributaries running into Maryland’s portion of the Bay are either warmer than average or at historical maximums. These above average river temperatures may delay the push of baitfish from the rivers into the Bay. In addition, air temperatures are predicted to continue to be mild for the near future so the current pattern may continue. However, once rivers cool, anglers will be rewarded with great fishing conditions and more opportunities to catch fish near river mouths (as well as breaking fish) and the traditional places deeper in the water column such as channel edges, underwater points, hard bottom, and drop-offs. Expect average water clarity for most of the Maryland portion of the Bay. To see the latest water clarity conditions, check Eyes on the Bay Satellite Maps. Expect average flows for the Maryland rivers and streams. There will be above average tidal currents on Wednesday and Thursday as a result of the new moon on November 1. For more detailed and up-to-date fishing conditions in your area, be sure to check out Eyes on the Bay’s Click Before You Cast.

Upper Chesapeake Bay

Photo courtesy of Lee Kennedy There is plenty of fishing action this week at the Conowingo Dam Pool and the lower Susquehanna River for blue catfish and striped bass. Anglers are using medium size surf rods loaded with thin braid to help in casting the long distance to the dam’s power generation tail race. Cut bait with enough weight to get down to the bottom is the most popular rig when fishing for blue catfish. Casting soft plastic jigs and paddletails are two of the most popular lures being used for striped bass. There is plenty of blue catfish action down the Susquehanna and at the mouth of the river. Bottom rigs with sliding sinkers and circle hooks baited with cut bait are the most popular ways to fish for the blue catfish. Many of the blue catfish are large, often 30 pounds or more. Oily baits of gizzard shad, menhaden and eel are very popular baits, but chicken liver works well. Brining chicken liver ahead of time hardens up the chicken livers and helps keep them on the hook. The area near Pooles Island, the mouth of the Patapsco River and Baltimore Harbor continues to be a good place to fish for striped bass this week. Jigging along the channel edges of the Patapsco with soft plastic jigs is an effective method to catch striped bass. There are also some good jigging trips being reported at the Love Point rocks. Casting paddletails near shoreline structure in Baltimore Harbor is also a good choice during the morning and evening hours. Anglers are live lining eels near the remaining portions of the Key Bridge and Pooles Island with good results. Large blue catfish can be part of the bargain when live lining. Trolling umbrella rigs is an increasingly popular method of fishing for striped bass this week along the edges of the main channels. The 30-foot mark tends to be the sweet spot, and it takes heavy inline weight to get an umbrella rig down to those depths. Bucktails dressed with a sassy shad in white or chartreuse are the most popular trailers. White perch are moving to deeper waters of the tidal rivers and the upper bay. Jigging with metal jigs with a small plastic jig tied in above has been the most popular way to fish for them this week. A careful watch on a depth finder can help locate schools suspended close to the bottom. Bottom rigs baited with grass shrimp or pieces of bloodworm work well also but the larger white perch tend to be caught by jigging. Blue catfish can be found throughout the upper bay, often along shelves near the channels, shoals are also a good bet. The lower sections of the tidal rivers can offer good fishing for blue catfish also. The lower Susquehanna and the section of the Chester River above Chestertown are excellent places to fish.