Total Energy Services Inc. Announces Q3 2024 Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. (“Total Energy” or the “Company”) (TSX:TOT) announces its consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Financial Highlights

($000’s except per share data)

Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Revenue $ 241,940 $ 232,016 4 % $ 659,960 $ 678,638 (3 %) Operating income 27,308 23,691 15 % 63,950 61,112 5 % EBITDA (1) 50,543 44,955 12 % 131,280 123,685 6 % Cashflow 48,091 40,784 18 % 119,022 118,864 - Net income 19,706 19,237 2 % 50,623 49,455 2 % Attributable to shareholders 19,731 19,231 3 % 50,685 49,472 2 % Per Share Data (Diluted) EBITDA (1) $ 1.28 $ 1.10 16 % $ 3.27 $ 3.00 9 % Cashflow $ 1.22 $ 1.00 22 % $ 2.97 $ 2.88 3 % Attributable to shareholders: Net income $ 0.50 $ 0.47 6 % $ 1.26 $ 1.20 5 % Common shares (000’s)(4) Basic 38,802 40,149 (3 %) 39,385 40,555 (3 %) Diluted 39,489 40,961 (4 %) 40,086 41,291 (3 %) September 30 December 31 Financial Position at 2024 2023 Change Total Assets $ 963,743 $ 861,658 12 % Long-Term Debt and Lease Liabilities (excluding current portion) 104,997 100,834 4 % Working Capital (2) 97,274 123,439 (21 %) Net Debt (3) 7,723 - nm Shareholders’ Equity 561,211 530,758 6 %

Total Energy’s results for the three months ended September 30, 2024 represent record quarterly financial results. Substantial share repurchases over the past year amplified the results on a fully diluted per share basis. Underpinning these record results were stable industry conditions in Canada and Australia, the acquisition of Saxon Energy Services Australia Pty Ltd. (“Saxon”) on March 7, 2024 and continued strong North American demand for compression and process equipment that more than offset a year over year decline in drilling and completion activity in the United States.

Contract Drilling Services (“CDS”)

Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Revenue $ 86,634 $ 75,815 14 % $ 235,734 $ 212,633 11 % EBITDA (1) $ 20,563 $ 21,670 (5 %) $ 57,414 $ 51,830 11 % EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 24 % 29 % (17 %) 24 % 24 % - Operating days(2) 2,836 2,880 (2 %) 7,687 7,723 - Canada 1,861 2,009 (7 %) 4,954 5,023 (1 %) United States 328 535 (39 %) 1,033 1,696 (39 %) Australia 647 336 93 % 1,700 1,004 69 % Revenue per operating day(2), dollars $ 30,548 $ 26,325 16 % $ 30,667 $ 27,532 11 % Canada 25,026 24,522 2 % 26,137 25,668 2 % United States 27,829 28,540 (2 %) 28,566 28,326 1 % Australia 47,808 33,577 42 % 45,144 35,522 27 % Utilization 29 % 33 % (12 %) 27 % 30 % (10 %) Canada 27 % 28 % (4 %) 24 % 24 % - United States 30 % 48 % (38 %) 31 % 53 % (42 %) Australia 41 % 73 % (44 %) 46 % 74 % (38 %) Rigs, average for period 105 94 12 % 103 94 10 % Canada 76 77 (1 %) 77 77 - United States 12 12 - 12 12 - Australia 17 5 240 % 14 5 180 %

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

(2) Operating days includes drilling and paid standby days.

Canadian drilling activity during the third quarter of 2024 was relatively consistent with 2023 while United States activity continued to lag the prior year. Canadian operating days were negatively impacted when an AC double drilling rig was damaged in July during transit. The rig returned to service in mid-October following completion of repairs. In Australia, Saxon contributed $20.2 million of revenue during the third quarter of 2024. Included in 2023 third quarter segment EBITDA was a $4.1 million realized foreign exchange gain on settlement of intercompany notes. Excluding the effect of this foreign exchange gain, third quarter segment EBITDA increased 17% as compared to 2023 and the segment EBITDA margin increased from 23% to 24%. The substantial year over year increase in third quarter Australian revenue per operating day reflects the addition of Saxon’s deeper drilling rig fleet which receives higher day rates.

Rentals and Transportation Services (“RTS”)

Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Revenue $ 19,437 $ 21,137 (8 %) $ 59,614 $ 65,362 (9 %) EBITDA (1) $ 8,179 $ 7,263 13 % $ 23,958 $ 23,977 - EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 42 % 34 % 24 % 40 % 37 % 8 % Revenue per utilized piece of equipment, dollars $ 12,868 $ 12,825 - $ 42,297 $ 42,473 - Pieces of rental equipment 7,960 7,659 4 % 7,960 7,659 4 % Canada 7,040 6,767 4 % 7,040 6,767 4 % United States 920 892 3 % 920 892 3 % Rental equipment utilization 19 % 19 % - 18 % 18 % - Canada 18 % 18 % - 16 % 16 % - United States 29 % 27 % 7 % 33 % 36 % (8 %) Heavy trucks 67 69 (3 %) 67 69 (3 %) Canada 46 48 (4 %) 46 48 (4 %) United States 21 21 - 21 21 -

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

Third quarter revenue in the RTS segment decreased as compared to 2023 due to lower United States revenue. While United States equipment utilization increased slightly, lower pricing due to competitive market conditions and the mix of equipment operating contributed to a year over year decline in third quarter revenue. Despite the decline in segment revenue, effective cost management resulted in higher third quarter EBITDA and EBITDA margins as compared to 2023.



Compression and Process Services (“CPS”)

Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Revenue $ 110,567 $ 110,959 - $ 297,547 $ 322,207 (8 %) EBITDA (1) $ 19,336 $ 14,404 34 % $ 47,795 $ 39,402 21 % EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 17 % 13 % 31 % 16 % 12 % 33 % Horsepower of equipment on rent at period end 52,881 36,616 44 % 52,881 36,616 44 % Canada 16,661 15,226 9 % 16,661 15,226 9 % United States 36,220 21,390 69 % 36,220 21,390 69 % Rental equipment utilization during the period (HP)(2) 77 % 69 % 12 % 77 % 75 % 3 % Canada 72 % 73 % (1 %) 70 % 77 % (9 %) United States 79 % 67 % 18 % 80 % 74 % 8 % Sales backlog at period end, $ million $ 189.0 $ 152.9 24 % $ 189.0 $ 152.9 24 %

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

(2) Rental equipment utilization is measured on a horsepower basis.

CPS segment revenue for the third quarter of 2024 was consistent with 2023 and decreased during the first nine months of 2024 as compared to the same period in 2023. Improved fabrication efficiencies and a significant increase in compression horsepower on rent contributed to the year over year increase in segment EBITDA and EBITDA margin. The quarter end fabrication sales backlog increased by $36.1 million compared to the $152.9 million backlog at September 30, 2023 and decreased sequentially by $15.6 million from the $204.6 million sales backlog at June 30, 2024.



Well Servicing (“WS”)

Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Revenue $ 25,302 $ 24,105 5 % $ 67,065 $ 78,436 (14 %) EBITDA (1) $ 4,943 $ 5,044 (2 %) $ 11,344 $ 16,177 (30 %) EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 20 % 21 % (5 %) 17 % 21 % (19 %) Service hours(2) 24,680 26,044 (5 %) 67,307 81,920 (18 %) Canada 13,412 12,140 10 % 37,229 38,988 (5 %) United States 2,613 6,370 (59 %) 9,243 18,781 (51 %) Australia 8,655 7,534 15 % 20,835 24,151 (14 %) Revenue per service hour(2), dollars $ 1,025 $ 926 11 % $ 996 $ 957 4 % Canada 958 923 4 % 962 955 1 % United States 861 944 (9 %) 883 980 (10 %) Australia 1,179 913 29 % 1,109 944 17 % Utilization(3) 27 % 30 % (8 %) 25 % 32 % (20 %) Canada 27 % 24 % 13 % 24 % 26 % (8 %) United States 24 % 63 % (62 %) 31 % 63 % (51 %) Australia 33 % 28 % 18 % 26 % 31 % (16 %) Rigs, average for period 79 79 - 79 79 - Canada 55 56 (2 %) 56 56 - United States 12 11 9 % 11 11 - Australia 12 12 - 12 12 -

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

(2) Service hours is defined as well servicing hours of service provided to customers and includes paid rig move and standby.

(3) The Company reports its service rig utilization for its operational service rigs in North America based on service hours of 3,650 per rig per year to reflect standard 10 hour operations per day. Utilization for the Company’s service rigs in Australia is calculated based on service hours of 8,760 per rig per year to reflect standard 24 hour operations.

Third quarter WS segment revenue increased in 2024 as compared to 2023 due to increased activity in Canada and Australia that offset a substantial decline in United States activity. Segment EBITDA was modestly lower as higher operating income in Canada and Australia was more than offset by the decline in United States operating income. Activity levels in the United States were significantly lower due in part to significant customer consolidation. Increased pricing and utilization in Australia was due to the deployment of upgraded rigs.

Corporate

During the third quarter of 2024, Total Energy remained focused on the safe and efficient operation of its business, execution of its 2024 capital expenditure program and the integration of the Saxon acquisition. Including the acquisition of Saxon, $112.4 million of capital expenditures have been funded to September 30, 2024.

Total Energy exited the third quarter of 2024 with $97.3 million of positive working capital, including $61.9 million of cash, and $80 million of available credit under its $175 million of revolving bank credit facilities. Included in current liabilities is a $41.5 million mortgage loan that matures in April of 2025. Total Energy expects to repay this debt at maturity when approximately $40.2 million of principal will be outstanding. The weighted average interest rate on the Company’s outstanding debt at September 30, 2024 was 5.26%.

Outlook

Despite continued global economic uncertainty and commodity price volatility, industry conditions remain relatively stable. Contributing to this stability is continued investment to increase North American LNG export capacity, a strong Asian LNG market and the recent completion of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion in Canada. Total Energy’s efforts to grow its Australian business continued in the third quarter when two drilling rigs and a service rig commenced operations under long term contracts.

Total Energy continues to see opportunities to upgrade and reactivate equipment as well as targeted opportunities to build new equipment. In that regard, the Board of Directors has approved a $19.8 million increase to the Company’s 2024 capital expenditure budget to $86.1 million. $13.1 million of this increase is directed towards growth opportunities, including the upgrade of two Saxon drilling rigs and one service rig in Australia that will be deployed in the first quarter of 2025 under long term contracts. Also included in growth capital is $1.0 million of new rental equipment for the RTS segment that will be deployed during the fourth quarter of 2024. The remaining $6.7 million includes the purchase of new drill pipe and an operating facility currently leased by the RTS segment in the United States as well as drilling rig recertifications. Including this increase, $14.2 million of capital commitments carried forward from 2023 and the acquisition of Saxon, projected 2024 capital expenditures total $147.7 million, of which $112.4 million has been funded to September 30, 2024. The Company expects to fund the remaining $35.3 million of capital commitments with cash on hand and cashflow, with approximately $10.0 million expected to be funded in 2025.

Selected Financial Information

Selected financial information relating to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 is included in this news release. This information should be read in conjunction with the condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Total Energy and the notes thereto as well as management’s discussion and analysis to be issued in due course and in the Company’s 2023 Annual Report.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

September 30 December 31 2024 2023 (unaudited) (audited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 61,879 $ 47,935 Accounts receivable 147,293 137,604 Inventory 116,359 98,179 Prepaid expenses and deposits 16,763 16,735 342,294 300,453 Property, plant and equipment 617,129 557,152 Deferred income tax asset 267 - Goodwill 4,053 4,053 $ 963,743 $ 861,658 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 132,910 $ 116,794 Deferred revenue 53,477 39,321 Contingent consideration on business acquisition 2,700 - Income taxes payable 4,489 9,771 Dividends payable 3,453 3,198 Current portion of lease liabilities 6,528 5,880 Current portion of long-term debt 41,463 2,050 245,020 177,014 Long-term debt 95,000 90,947 Lease liabilities 9,997 9,887 Deferred income tax liability 52,515 53,052 Shareholders' equity: Share capital 240,563 251,283 Contributed surplus 5,273 4,805 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (18,235 ) (25,506 ) Non-controlling interest 259 521 Retained earnings 333,351 299,655 561,211 530,758 $ 963,743 $ 861,658

Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 241,940 $ 232,016 $ 659,960 $ 678,638 Cost of services 178,530 175,235 491,092 522,270 Selling, general and administration 13,337 12,027 37,512 33,586 Other expense (income) (844 ) 238 (720 ) (208 ) Share-based compensation 518 701 1,940 1,457 Depreciation 23,091 20,124 66,186 60,421 Operating income 27,308 23,691 63,950 61,112 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 144 1,140 1,144 2,152 Finance costs, net (2,330 ) (1,691 ) (6,318 ) (5,190 ) Net income before income taxes 25,122 23,140 58,776 58,074 Current income tax (recovery) expense 2,072 (231 ) 7,090 140 Deferred income tax expense 3,344 4,134 1,063 8,479 Total income tax expense 5,416 3,903 8,153 8,619 Net income $ 19,706 $ 19,237 $ 50,623 $ 49,455 Net income (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of the Company $ 19,731 $ 19,231 $ 50,685 $ 49,472 Non-controlling interest (25 ) 6 (62 ) (17 ) Income per share Basic $ 0.51 $ 0.48 $ 1.29 $ 1.22 Diluted $ 0.50 $ 0.47 $ 1.26 $ 1.20

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 19,706 $ 19,237 $ 50,623 $ 49,455 Foreign currency translation (31 ) (1,734 ) 7,271 (7,034 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period (31 ) (1,734 ) 7,271 (7,034 ) Total comprehensive income $ 19,675 $ 17,503 $ 57,894 $ 42,421 Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of the Company $ 19,700 $ 17,497 $ 57,956 $ 42,438 Non-controlling interest (25 ) 6 (62 ) (17 )

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(unaudited)

Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash provided by (used in): Operations: Net income for the period $ 19,706 $ 19,237 $ 50,623 $ 49,455 Add (deduct) items not affecting cash: Depreciation 23,091 20,124 66,186 60,421 Share-based compensation 518 701 1,940 1,457 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (144 ) (1,140 ) (1,144 ) (2,152 ) Finance costs, net 2,330 1,691 6,318 5,190 Foreign currency translation (999 ) (3,934 ) (336 ) (4,284 ) Current income tax (recovery) expense 2,072 (231 ) 7,090 140 Deferred income tax expense 3,344 4,134 1,063 8,479 Income taxes paid (1,827 ) 202 (12,718 ) 158 Cashflow 48,091 40,784 119,022 118,864 Changes in non-cash working capital items: Accounts receivable (1,109 ) (13,516 ) (9,689 ) (8,396 ) Inventory 3,527 10,194 (18,180 ) (9,850 ) Prepaid expenses and deposits (2,637 ) (5,353 ) (28 ) (5,207 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 9,029 (8,066 ) 21,896 10,480 Deferred revenue 3,452 (2,104 ) 14,156 (10,309 ) Cash provided by operating activities 60,353 21,939 127,177 95,582 Investing: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (14,700 ) (17,177 ) (65,038 ) (59,631 ) Cash paid on acquisition - - (47,350 ) - Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 156 4,906 1,705 6,410 Changes in non-cash working capital items (441 ) (12 ) 3,260 2,492 Cash used in investing activities (14,985 ) (12,283 ) (107,423 ) (50,729 ) Financing: Advances of long-term debt 5,000 - 65,000 - Repayment of long-term debt (513 ) (498 ) (21,534 ) (16,491 ) Repayment of lease liabilities (1,742 ) (1,558 ) (5,134 ) (4,714 ) Dividends to shareholders (3,496 ) (3,212 ) (10,290 ) (8,944 ) Repurchase of common shares (5,183 ) (2,298 ) (17,853 ) (13,587 ) Shares issued on exercise of stock options - 42 64 42 Partnership distributions - - (200 ) - Interest paid (2,319 ) (2,113 ) (15,863 ) (5,335 ) Cash used in financing activities (8,253 ) (9,637 ) (5,810 ) (49,029 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents 37,115 19 13,944 (4,176 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 24,764 29,866 47,935 34,061 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 61,879 $ 29,885 $ 61,879 $ 29,885

Segmented Information

The Company provides a variety of products and services to the energy and other resource industries through five reporting segments, which operate substantially in three geographic regions. These reporting segments are Contract Drilling Services, which includes the contracting of drilling equipment and the provision of labor required to operate the equipment, Rentals and Transportation Services, which includes the rental and transportation of equipment used in energy and other industrial operations, Compression and Process Services, which includes the fabrication, sale, rental and servicing of gas compression and process equipment and Well Servicing, which includes the contracting of service rigs and the provision of labor required to operate the equipment. Corporate includes activities related to the Company’s corporate and public issuer affairs.

As at and for the three months ended September 30, 2024 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate Total Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing (1) Services Services Services Revenue $ 86,634 $ 19,437 $ 110,567 $ 25,302 $ - $ 241,940 Cost of services 63,727 9,165 86,723 18,915 - 178,530 Selling, general and administration 2,358 2,144 4,587 1,444 2,804 13,337 Other income - - - - (844 ) (844 ) Share-based compensation - - - - 518 518 Depreciation 12,287 5,145 2,788 2,446 425 23,091 Operating income (loss) 8,262 2,983 16,469 2,497 (2,903 ) 27,308 Gain (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment 14 51 79 - - 144 Finance costs, net (17 ) (43 ) (109 ) (19 ) (2,142 ) (2,330 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes 8,259 2,991 16,439 2,478 (5,045 ) 25,122 Goodwill - 2,514 1,539 - - 4,053 Total assets 434,030 163,853 284,919 76,899 4,042 963,743 Total liabilities 84,042 26,558 111,634 6,473 173,825 402,532 Capital expenditures 9,184 2,269 1,076 2,171 - 14,700





Canada United States Australia International Total Revenue $ 117,704 $ 82,514 $ 41,722 $ - $ 241,940 Non-current assets (2) 364,318 131,534 125,330 - 621,182

As at and for the three months ended September 30, 2023 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate Total Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing (1) Services Services Services Revenue $ 75,815 $ 21,137 $ 110,959 $ 24,105 $ - $ 232,016 Cost of services 51,265 11,828 94,122 18,020 - 175,235 Selling, general and administration 2,581 2,240 3,327 1,208 2,671 12,027 Other (income) expense 308 7 (131 ) - 54 238 Share-based compensation - - - - 701 701 Depreciation 9,580 4,903 2,585 2,802 254 20,124 Operating income (loss) 12,081 2,159 11,056 2,075 (3,680 ) 23,691 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 9 201 763 167 - 1,140 Finance costs, net (14 ) (28 ) (121 ) (18 ) (1,510 ) (1,691 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes 12,076 2,332 11,698 2,224 (5,190 ) 23,140 Goodwill - 2,514 1,539 - - 4,053 Total assets 367,553 176,330 275,886 74,376 180 894,325 Total liabilities 72,824 28,851 110,391 6,980 132,751 351,797 Capital expenditures 9,094 1,643 4,268 1,937 235 17,177





Canada United States Australia International Total Revenue $ 111,945 $ 99,790 $ 20,281 $ - $ 232,016 Non-current assets (2) 393,168 129,263 46,240 - 568,671

(1) Corporate includes the Company’s corporate activities and obligations pursuant to long-term credit facilities.

(2) Includes property, plant and equipment, lease asset (excluding current portion) and goodwill.

As at and for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

As at and for the nine months ended Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate Total September 30, 2024 Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing (1) Services Services Services Revenue $ 235,734 $ 59,614 $ 297,547 $ 67,065 $ - $ 659,960 Cost of services 171,011 29,933 238,453 51,695 - 491,092 Selling, general and administration 7,424 6,567 11,508 4,002 8,011 37,512 Other expense - - - - (720 ) (720 ) Share-based compensation - - - - 1,940 1,940 Depreciation 34,669 15,228 7,999 7,269 1,021 66,186 Operating income (loss) 22,630 7,886 39,587 4,099 (10,252 ) 63,950 Gain (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment 115 844 209 (24 ) - 1,144 Finance costs, net (55 ) (130 ) (321 ) (64 ) (5,748 ) (6,318 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes 22,690 8,600 39,475 4,011 (16,000 ) 58,776 Goodwill - 2,514 1,539 - - 4,053 Total assets 434,030 163,853 284,919 76,899 4,042 963,743 Total liabilities 84,042 26,558 111,634 6,473 173,825 402,532 Capital expenditures 30,762 7,442 15,263 11,571 - 65,038





Canada United States Australia International Total Revenue $ 294,720 $ 260,102 $ 102,184 $ 2,954 $ 659,960 Non-current assets (2) 364,318 131,534 125,330 - 621,182

As at and for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

As at and for the nine months ended Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate Total September 30, 2023 Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing (1) Services Services Services Revenue $ 212,633 $ 65,362 $ 322,207 $ 78,436 $ - $ 678,638 Cost of services 153,466 35,725 273,607 59,472 - 522,270 Selling, general and administration 7,552 6,374 10,122 3,124 6,414 33,586 Other (income) expense 20 - (88 ) - (140 ) (208 ) Share-based compensation - - - - 1,457 1,457 Depreciation 28,107 14,620 7,822 9,091 781 60,421 Operating income (loss) 23,488 8,643 30,744 6,749 (8,512 ) 61,112 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 235 714 836 337 30 2,152 Finance costs, net (44 ) (63 ) (353 ) (51 ) (4,679 ) (5,190 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes 23,679 9,294 31,227 7,035 (13,161 ) 58,074 Goodwill - 2,514 1,539 - - 4,053 Total assets 367,553 176,330 275,886 74,376 180 894,325 Total liabilities 72,824 28,851 110,391 6,980 132,751 351,797 Capital expenditures 40,528 5,777 6,783 6,308 235 59,631





Canada United States Australia International Total Revenue $ 303,329 $ 303,617 $ 71,692 $ - $ 678,638 Non-current assets (2) 393,168 129,263 46,240 - 568,671

(1) Corporate includes the Company’s corporate activities and obligations pursuant to long-term credit facilities.

(2) Includes property, plant and equipment, lease asset (excluding current portion) and goodwill.

Total Energy provides contract drilling services, equipment rentals and transportation services, well servicing and compression and process equipment and service to the energy and other resource industries from operation centers in North America and Australia. The common shares of Total Energy are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol TOT.

For further information, please contact Daniel Halyk, President & Chief Executive Officer at (403) 216-3921 or Yuliya Gorbach, Vice-President Finance and Chief Financial Officer at (403) 216-3920 or by e-mail at: investorrelations@totalenergy.ca or visit our website at www.totalenergy.ca .

Notes to the Financial Highlights

(1) EBITDA means earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and is equal to net income (loss) before income taxes plus finance costs plus depreciation. EBITDA is not a recognized measure under IFRS. Management believes that in addition to net income (loss), EBITDA is a useful supplemental measure as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company’s primary business activities prior to consideration of how those activities are financed, amortized or how the results are taxed in various jurisdictions as well as the cash generated by the Company’s primary business activities without consideration of the timing of the monetization of non-cash working capital items. Readers should be cautioned, however, that EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of Total Energy’s performance. Total Energy’s method of calculating EBITDA may differ from other organizations and, accordingly, EBITDA may not be comparable to measures used by other organizations.



(2) Working capital equals current assets minus current liabilities.



(3) Net Debt equals long-term debt plus lease liabilities plus current liabilities minus current assets. Management believes this measure provides a useful indication of the Company’s liquidity.



(4) Basic and diluted shares outstanding reflect the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the periods. See note 6 to the Company’s Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.



