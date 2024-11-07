Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Launches Short Film on Resilience and Environmental Action

Connection explores themes of resilience in the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast region of BC Residents and tourism operators share their love of the land and how they care for it In Connection, Cheryl Chapman (Sunrise When the Salmon Come) explores how tourism can play a role in reconciliation

Learn from the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast’s inspiring journey of environmental stewardship and Indigenous reconciliation in a climate-challenged world.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Destination Think and the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association (CCCTA) are proud to announce the release of "Connection," a powerful new short film that highlights how the region is harnessing tourism to reconnect travelers with nature, promote sustainable living, and facilitate healing from natural disasters.

Beautifully captured by Arcade Motion, a documentary team celebrated for their work with National Geographic and Arc'teryx, the film follows local farmer and CCCTA CEO Amy Thacker as she explores the stunning landscapes and resilient communities of the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast. Through compelling testimonials from local residents, Indigenous leaders, and tourism operators, "Connection" highlights the delicate balance between tourism, environmental stewardship, and reconciliation.

The film highlights the strong bond between local residents and the land they call home, showcasing nature's healing power and its essential role in reconnecting humanity with the earth—especially important in today’s increasingly disconnected world. It features diverse voices, including a Bella Coola tour operator who transitioned from hunting to wildlife viewing, Indigenous educators at Barkerville, a photographer dedicated to capturing the region’s unique terrain, a researcher studying forest resilience, and lodge owners who have seen the land recover after wildfire.

Rodney Payne, CEO of Destination Think, notes the unique opportunity for travelers to embrace new ideas while exploring: “Tourism is not just about experiencing breathtaking landscapes; it’s also about raising awareness of climate change and its effects. We hope this film inspires visitors to bring home valuable lessons from the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast, deepening their understanding of how they can contribute to preserving our planet.”

The film is integral to the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast's ongoing initiative to promote ecotourism, leveraging the region’s rich natural and cultural resources for positive impact. As a founding member of the Collective, which includes like-minded destinations such as Copenhagen, Queenstown, Banff, and Tofino, CCCTA is committed to harnessing tourism as a force for meaningful change. This collaboration underscores their dedication to climate action, cultural preservation, and reconciliation while enhancing sustainable community connections.

Watch "Connection" here and visit innovate.destinationthink.com for more stories of destinations changing the world.

About Destination Think

Destination Think, founded in 2009, works with destinations around the world that are transforming tourism into a leading force for environmental, economic and social responsibilities. Having started as an agency providing consulting and marketing services to destinations, the company has a deep understanding of the opportunities available to destinations to make the world a better place. Destination Think has shifted its focus to helping the tourism industry enact change now and bring sustainable practices to life.

Connection

