Washington State Veterans Affairs to Host Annual Commanders Call on December 4, 2024

Olympia, WA – The Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) and the Governor’s Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee (VAAC) invite all leaders and advocates from Veteran Service Organizations (VSOs) and the broader Veterans community to attend the annual Commanders Call on December 4, 2024.

The event will take place at the Thurston County Readiness Center, located at 8303 Kimmie St. SW, Olympia, from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM. This year’s Commanders Call will focus on three critical priority areas, with an emphasis on supporting rural Veterans and their families. The meeting will include interactive breakout group discussions, allowing attendees to explore these issues in depth. The priority areas are:

Suicide Prevention – Save & Transform Lives Unhoused Veterans – Save & Transform Lives Connecting Veterans & Families to Earned Benefits – Be the Leading State in Veteran Service Delivery and Outcomes

To ensure a productive discussion, attendees are asked to RSVP, where they will be prompted to indicate which priority area, they are most interested in. This will help gauge interest and facilitate more focused conversations.

In preparation for the Commanders Call, participants are encouraged to review the WDVA’s 2023-2028 Strategic Plan, which outlines the department’s priorities and vision for Veteran services. The plan can be accessed here: https://www.dva.wa.gov/sites/default/files/2023-08/2023%20WDVA%20Strategic%20Plan%2020x30.png.

This year’s Commanders Call presents an important opportunity to come together as a community and identify ways to prioritize efforts, align statewide commitments, and foster collaboration across the Veteran services network.

Event Details:

Name: Commanders Call Town Hall

Date: December 4, 2024

Time: 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM

Location: Thurston County Readiness Center, 8303 Kimmie St. SW, Olympia, WA

For more information, or to RSVP, please visit Commander's Call RSVP