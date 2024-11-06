Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham statement on Tuesday’s election

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham released the following statement on Wednesday, November 6:

“While I am disappointed in the result of Tuesday’s presidential election and deeply concerned about another Donald Trump presidency, I respect the will of American voters and accept the outcome of Tuesday’s election. While many Americans are discouraged, we must not allow the election result to diminish our commitment to the protection of democratic institutions and human rights.

I am proud that so many New Mexicans turned out to vote and delivered our state for Kamala Harris. I’m grateful that Democrats held majorities in the New Mexico Legislature and reelected Democrats to our U.S. House and Senate seats. Over the next two years, I promise to keep fighting to improve the lives of families and children, create more opportunities for all New Mexicans and protect our democracy and reproductive and human rights.

Over the past six years, we’ve made tremendous progress in New Mexico on challenges ranging from childcare to healthcare to economic growth to clean energy. I always put New Mexicans first and fight every day to advance our state and protect our people. With the election in the rear-view mirror, I encourage all New Mexicans––regardless of political affiliation––to come together and work in a bipartisan way to build on our successes and continue solving our shared challenges.”