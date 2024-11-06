Army Reserve warrant officer profile: The dedication and expertise of CW2 Eric Donovan

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Eric Donovan has built a distinguished career defined by technical expertise, leadership and an unwavering commitment to mentorship. As the Automotive Maintenance Warrant Officer for the 950th Support Maintenance Company in Riverside, California, he leads maintenance operations, aligning higher headquarters’ priorities with his commander’s goals to ensure his unit’s readiness and mission success.

Enlisting in 2003 as a Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic, CW2 Donovan quickly advanced through the ranks, deploying twice to Iraq. His skills were tested early as he took on roles as both a Recovery Vehicle Operator and later as the Recovery NCOIC, overseeing critical convoy recovery operations and maintaining mission readiness under demanding conditions. His leadership during these deployments ensured that his team was consistently prepared for whatever challenges arose, building the foundation for his later career.

Following his deployments, CW2 Donovan transitioned to leadership, serving as one of the Brigade Training and Senior Maintenance NCOs during an Active Duty Operational Support tour with the 655th Regional Support Group. His talent for instruction became evident during his time at the NCO Academy at Camp Parks, CA, where he trained new instructors, leaving a lasting impact on countless Soldiers and shaping the next generation of Army leaders. In 2021, CW2 Donovan became a Warrant Officer, expanding his role to support the Army Reserve as a maintenance and GCSS Army expert. Through his instructional role, he has enhanced maintenance programs and offered his expertise across all three Army components, earning admiration from both students and peers.

Beyond his military accomplishments, CW2 Donovan is a firm believer in the importance of community service. In addition to speaking to students about military service and supporting local shelter initiatives for battered women, CW2 Donovan has dedicated his free time while serving as an instructor to preserving historic cemeteries around Fort Knox. Volunteering alongside peers and fellow Soldiers, he helps maintain these burial sites, which include approximately 116 historic cemeteries that once belonged to families and church communities who lived on what is now the installation. Among those buried are members of the Boone and Lincoln families, whose stories embody the history of the Fort Knox area and form an essential part of America’s heritage.

Additionally, CW2 Donovan participated in the Feeding America Kentucky food drives, where he and his team ran and ruck-marched thousands of pounds of canned and boxed food for three miles around the track to raise awareness of hunger and support their surrounding community. This food drive, supporting Feeding America’s mission to tackle hunger through accessible, healthy food, brought together Soldiers and community members to help solve hunger from all angles. CW2 Donovan’s commitment to these efforts highlights his respect for the legacy of the past and strengthens the Army’s bond with the communities it serves.

Outside of his professional life, CW2 Donovan enjoys playing hockey, motorcycle riding, hiking with his wife, and collecting rare bourbons. A fitness enthusiast, he also enjoys playing video games with friends and hosting BBQs. These hobbies and his dedication to community engagement help CW2 Donovan maintain balance and foster a well-rounded perspective as a leader.

Married to his wife, Gloria (Juliette) Donovan, for seven years, CW2 Donovan credits her support as instrumental in his success. Their partnership has enabled him to navigate the demands of a military career while prioritizing family life, reinforcing the values he strives to instill in the Soldiers he mentors. CW2 Eric Donovan’s journey from mechanic to respected Warrant Officer Instructor reflects his dedication, leadership, and passion for mentorship. His influence continues to shape the Army Reserve and the Soldiers he serves, leaving an enduring legacy within the Army Reserve community.

Question: As an Automotive Maintenance Warrant Officer for the 950th Support Maintenance Company, you oversee daily maintenance operations and ensure mission readiness. What are the biggest challenges you face in this role, and how do you keep your team motivated and mission-focused?

CW2 Donovan: The biggest challenge I see facing my organization, as well as many others throughout the Reserve, is resources—whether personnel or funding. As equipment becomes more technologically complex, having trained and qualified personnel is paramount, and to achieve this, we need funding to send them to schools. While I’m AGR, I know many TPU Soldiers have civilian careers outside their MOS, so tailoring college to their MOS may not be practical. The Army has schoolhouses, like Camp Dodge in Iowa, a National Guard schoolhouse, which sets Soldiers up for military success, but these schools cost money. Additionally, parts are getting increasingly expensive as supply chain and manufacturing costs rise. Limited resource allocation for Class 9 parts is a significant challenge. To support our mission and maintain Soldier motivation, we work closely with peer organizations and our co-located Area Maintenance Support Activity to share parts.

Question: Prior to your current assignment, you worked as an instructor at Fort Knox and you’ve earned high praise for your contributions to joint PME courses at the Army Sustainment University. What do you consider the most impactful part of teaching Professional Military Education, and how has this experience shaped your approach as a leader?

CW2 Donovan: The most impactful part of teaching PME is knowing that you’re potentially shaping a Soldier’s career. I say “potentially” because some Soldiers are there just because they need to be, so breaking through that shell is challenging. As an instructor, you only have a limited time with each Soldier, so connecting with everyone is nearly impossible. I remind students that how they act during that time is how they’ll be judged by their peers and instructors. Before the course, I didn’t know them, and what I know of them now is based on our brief interactions. This works both ways; they only know me from what I show them during our time together. This perspective has a lasting impact on how we interact with others. I apply this beyond the schoolhouse as well. CW5 Shepard, the Chief Warrant Officer of Ordnance at CASCOM, spoke to us about reputation and how it shapes a career. I don’t act a certain way just for others to view me positively, but I recognize that their perceptions matter.

Question: Your career has taken you from technical roles as a Recovery Vehicle Operator in Iraq to teaching the next generation of Warrant Officers. What inspired your transition into instructional roles, and if there is any advice you could give to students coming to your course, what would it be?

CW2 Donovan: I began my instructional pursuits when I was a Sergeant, but I have always enjoyed instructing Soldiers. Whether during sergeant’s time training or in the classroom, being able to share knowledge with others is a passion I’ve always had. I honestly believe that knowledge is useless if we can’t share it with others in a way they understand. If we can’t make it accessible, then it’s just words with individual meanings and becomes incoherent. My advice on day one is always this: look for something to learn in every class. There should never be a class where you don’t gain something new. It may not be new material, but perhaps the way it was presented, or an analogy that resonated better than yours. Ninety-nine percent of the time, there’s something valuable in either the material or the method. So, avoid the pitfall of walking into a classroom thinking you know everything.

Question: In addition to your military role, you have engaged in community service, from speaking to students about the Army to supporting local initiatives. How do these community engagements influence your approach as a leader, and what value do you see in Soldiers contributing to their communities beyond their military duties?

CW2 Donovan: I see tremendous value in giving back to the community. I often hear Soldiers and peers discussing how the Army is “getting soft,” but I think back to what my mentor, CSM Camarena, said (not verbatim): we’re an all-volunteer force, drawing from the population, so who will adapt first, the Army or the people? As society evolves, we need to keep pace, or our recruitment could suffer. Engaging in the community helps us bridge this gap. It’s not just about volunteering at a shelter or visiting veterans’ hospitals on Veterans Day. Attending recruiting events and speaking to high school students is critical to understanding the cultural divide between my generation and today’s youth. A Greek proverb I heard from the Chief of Staff at CASCOM resonates with me: “A society grows great when old men plant trees in whose shade they shall never sit.” Ensuring we lay the foundation for the future military starts before these young people even become Soldiers.

Question: Your journey to becoming a Warrant Officer reflects both technical mastery and a deep commitment to mentorship. For Soldiers considering the Warrant Officer path, what qualities do you believe are essential, and what advice would you offer to those aspiring to make a similar transition?

CW2 Donovan: My advice for future Warrant Officer Candidates is to take inventory of themselves and be certain this is a path they want to pursue. Becoming a Warrant Officer is not a decision to take lightly; it’s not just about earning more money. Warrant Officers need motivation, self-discipline, and a drive to perfect their craft. We are subject-matter-expert advisors, and that’s sometimes lost on NCOs looking to transition. Our role is to advise Commanders in a way that supports their intent, not simply to say no to their requests, but to provide workable options to achieve their goals. I encourage NCOs aspiring to become Warrant Officers to adopt a holistic perspective, considering multiple angles of any situation. Networking is crucial; being sociable and having strong connections is paramount for a Warrant Officer. Lastly, regardless of MOS, we are often viewed as subject matter experts across various areas. While it’s important to be knowledgeable, it’s equally essential to recognize when to seek help from a peer Warrant Officer or NCO. Humility and collaboration are key—our role is to support one another, and none of us can do it alone.