Army Reserve warrant officer profile: The service and passion of CW3 Timothy E. Brooks

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Timothy Earl Brooks exemplifies the leadership, dedication, and versatility that define the Army Reserve Warrant Officer cohort. With more than 20 years of service, CW3 Brooks has forged a unique path that spans continents, military operations, and technical expertise. His diverse assignments are a testament to his adaptability and the pivotal role he plays within the Army Reserve, a path few of his peers have an opportunity to follow.

A native of Passaic, New Jersey, CW3 Brooks enlisted in the Army Reserve in 2003 as a Transportation Management Coordinator (88N). Over time, he progressed through the ranks, demonstrating logistical expertise and leadership in movement coordination becoming a Mobility Warrant Officer in 2012. His career path has taken him across the globe, including Iraq, Guantanamo Bay, Jordan, Turkey, Bahrain, and throughout Europe. Currently, he serves as the Mobility Warrant Officer for the 7th Mission Support Command (MSC) in Kaiserslautern, Germany, a role that highlights both the depth of his skill set and the extraordinary nature of his service.

CW3 Brooks’ ability to manage complex multinational operations has made him an asset, particularly during his assignments in Poland and Eastern Europe. In Poland, CW3 Brooks played a critical role in supporting U.S. rotational forces, ensuring the smooth and efficient flow of equipment and personnel amid changing geopolitical dynamics, contributing to NATO’s security. During the COVID-19 pandemic, while stationed in Italy, CW3 Brooks demonstrated his leadership by spearheading the creation of the “Clean Corridor.” This innovative logistical network enabled the safe movement of U.S. military personnel and equipment through more than 55 countries, despite rapidly changing international restrictions. His ability to adapt in crisis environments showcases his expertise and commitment to operational readiness.

CW3 Brooks is known for his personal pursuits that push the limits of physical endurance and skill. Most recently, he has been competing in Spartan races, where he continuously beats his previous race times. His dedication to fitness mirrors his professional drive for excellence, proving that he brings the same competitive spirit to all aspects of his life. CW3 Brooks is also a Master Scuba Diver and holds certifications in wreck diving, underwater photography, and night diving. His dives have taken him to locations as diverse as Cuba, Hawaii, and Thailand. CW3 Brooks is also a member of the Professional Disc Golf Association and shares this passion with anyone willing to learn this fun game. These adventurous pursuits, while impressive, are distinct from his military career and further highlight his broad range of interests.

What makes him truly “Twice the Citizen” is his commitment to the service of others. CW3 Brooks is an active member of several organizations, most noticeable, the Green Knights Motorcycle Club. The club, which is a non-profit organization formed in 1999 at McGuire AFB, New Jersey, is made up of military and Department of Defense motorcycle riders with a mission to serve communities. Initially formed to promote motorcycle safety and rider rights, the Green Knights Motorcycle Club has expanded to more than 130 chapters worldwide and promote various charities and training course for riders of all ages. His dedication to volunteerism has earned him the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal. He is also part of the Presidential Volunteer Service program.

Question: With your extensive deployments across Europe, including Poland and Italy, what challenges and opportunities have you encountered that are unique to serving in Europe compared to stateside assignments? How has this experience shaped your view of global operations?

CW3 Brooks: In the U.S., we have the luxury of speaking the same language, having similar laws, and working under one federal government. In EUCOM, we deal with many sovereign countries where we must follow a dizzying number of rules and laws. The added challenge is to not only untangle the normal challenges but work with multiple countries' government agencies and languages. It is amazing how the Army Reserve as an organization gets things done on the global stage. I love that Army Transportation works in so many places and does so many diverse jobs. Being a Mobility Warrant Officer (882A) can take you from the computer managing movements, to the airfield loading planes, to the port loading ships, and to the railhead moving tanks. My current role at the 7th Mission Support Command (MSC) in Germany is vastly different as an Army Reservist in Europe compared to being in the US. The Soldiers that we have are all extremely accomplished. Many of them work within US Army Europe (USAREUR) and speak multiple languages out of necessity by working with our foreign partners. I like the challenge of performing in this environment and am currently learning Italian so I can work more closely with the Italian military. Just as we have a certain culture within the Army, it is very interesting to work with our NATO partners and get involved in their culture.

Question: Life in Italy offers a unique cultural and operational environment for a Soldier. How have you balanced your demanding role in the Army Reserve with embracing Italian life, and how has this experience impacted both you and your family?

CW3 Brooks: It is only because I have an amazing family that I can balance life in the Army. I can’t praise my family enough for how much they sacrifice. It is easy for me to pack a duffel bag and fly wherever I’m needed, but it is the hard work being put in at home. I am currently learning Italian and embracing life here in Italy. I am doing my part to meld the American life with Italian style with varying degrees of success. It is even harder for Italians to understand what “one weekend a month, two weeks a year” is than Americans. My new Italian family is still getting used to the Army and the Army Reserve.

Question: You’ve achieved remarkable success in maintaining fitness and continuously beating your own times in Spartan races while managing your duties. How do you maintain such a high level of physical and mental resilience amidst your busy military schedule?

CW3 Brooks: It is as much a struggle for me today as it is for anyone to start. I have set a good routine that works for me and my family to help stay fit. I often joke that I only stay fit so I can keep up with the children as they grow up and I get older. I need to stay in shape so I can make boys think twice about dating my daughter! I have goals.

Question: Your personal life is filled with adventure, from scuba diving to motorcycle mentorship, all while maintaining a strong connection to your community. How do you integrate your passions outside the military with your service, and what does your family life look like amidst these commitments?

CW3 Brooks: I try to involve my family in my hobbies. I don’t have many activities that I do without my family. When I go scuba diving, my family will come with me to the beach! There are some hobbies, like disc golf and motorcycle riding, that my family doesn’t care for, and I get to do by myself. If I have a disc golf tournament, my family will usually plan to do something that day without me. If there is an opportunity, I also try to make an impact. With the Green Knights Motorcycle Mentorship Club (MMC), we try to mentor new motorcyclists by riding safely. I would love it if my fiancé would ride with me through the mountains, but I would be remiss if I didn’t admit that I like a little alone time. I am extremely happy that my family supports me in my hobbies and interests, as well as giving me the time away when I need it. I still make time for my family, whether it is taking my son to Parkour, taking the kids to birthday parties, or reading books to the kids before bed. I only hope that the kids see how I have hobbies and passions and find things that fulfill them as well.

Question: You’ve demonstrated a strong commitment to mentoring and developing future Warrant Officers in the Army Reserve. What strategies do you employ to guide Non-Commissioned Officers toward the Warrant Officer path, and why do you believe this role is so critical to the Army Reserve’s success?

CW3 Brooks: To this day, I stay in contact with many of my former Soldiers. I try to make a genuine connection with people and build them up. I may be biased toward the Army and Warrant Officers, but if the best fit for a Soldier is to become an Officer, I will help them in any way possible to help them achieve their goals. I hope that by making that connection with them, and being a force for good in their life, it will not only reflect well on Warrant Officers but build the idea that becoming a Warrant Officer is something they will want to do. I try to guide NCOs who are passionate about their job to become Warrant Officers and show them how critical we are to the organization. Even if Soldiers don’t become a Warrant Officer, they will still grow in the Army to be senior leaders with strong impressions of how Warrant Officers are a force multiplier in their organization.