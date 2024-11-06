U.S. Army Reserve collaborates with Denmark Home Guard to enhance cyber program

COPENHAGEN, Denmark –

In a significant step toward bolstering NATO’s cyber defense, the U.S. Army Reserve (USAR) is partnering with the Danish Home Guard (HJV) to strengthen Denmark’s cyber capabilities. This collaboration aims to enhance readiness and resilience against growing cyber threats, ensuring both nations are better prepared for the evolving digital battlefield.

The Danish Home Guard, a 2-star command headquartered in Vordingborg, DK, comprises 12,800 active volunteers and 30,000 reserve members. Operating under the Danish Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of National Safety and Emergency Preparedness, the HJV plays a critical role in Denmark’s national security.

From Sept. 18-20, 2024, U.S. Army Reserve cyber planners met with HJV advisory staff to share strategies and develop a robust cyber program. The discussions centered on mitigating rising cyber threats from state and non-state actors, enhancing intelligence-sharing frameworks, and aligning with the Danish Parliament’s strategic objectives.

The collaboration identified key areas for growth, including building Defensive Cyber Operations (DCO) capabilities, establishing comprehensive training programs, and fostering public-private partnerships. The goal is to integrate the HJV into Denmark’s national cyber defense framework, reinforcing the country’s overall security posture.

The HJV’s current cyber force includes specialists drawn from critical infrastructure and civilian sectors. These experts undergo rigorous training, working closely with NATO, Baltic partners, and national Computer Emergency Response Teams (CERTs).

Looking ahead, the U.S. Army Reserve aims to further support the HJV through the Military Reserve Exchange Program (MREP). This initiative will share best practices in recruitment, talent management, and force development, leveraging the expertise of the Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade (ARCPB).

“This engagement was very valuable for our project, and we’re looking forward to further cooperation,” said Sanne Brasch Kristensen, Ph.D., Senior Advisor and Head of the HJV Comprehensive Branch.

The partnership marks a critical milestone in international cyber collaboration, demonstrating how allied forces can unite to counter evolving threats.

“It’s critical to ensure that all HJV Soldiers are prepared for the extensive cyber training, which takes USAR cyber Soldiers up to two years to complete,” said Lt. Col. Michael Lewis, OCAR G39 Cyber Planner.

As cyber threats continue to escalate, this partnership sets a benchmark for how nations can work together to safeguard their digital domains.