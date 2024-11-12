Meamedica Successfully Achieves ISO 27001 & NEN 7510 Recertification, Enhancing Global Patient Privacy Protections

Meamedica BSI Certification ISO 27001 / NEN7510

The rigorous recertification focused on Meamedica’s adherence to international and local privacy laws, emphasizing its unwavering commitment to data security

Maintaining patient trust is paramount for us. Achieving recertification demonstrates our dedication to not only meeting but exceeding the stringent requirements of data protection laws.” — Wendela Wessels

APELDOORN, NETHERLANDS, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meamedica, a trusted provider of advanced nutritional and pharmacogenetic DNA testing services and a platform for patient experiences with medications has successfully passed recertification of its ISO/IEC 27001 and NEN 7510 certifications. This milestone underscores Meamedica’s unwavering commitment to data security and legal compliance with privacy laws, ensuring robust protection of patient information.

Collaboration with BSI

The rigorous recertification process was conducted in collaboration with the British Standards Institution (BSI), a globally recognized leader in auditing and certification. This partnership reaffirms Meamedica’s dedication to maintaining the highest standards of information security and patient data protection.

GDPR and US Data Privacy Standards

The recertification process focused extensively on Meamedica’s adherence to international and local privacy regulations, including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). GDPR is known for being more stringent than any US patient data privacy laws, setting higher standards for data protection and transparency. This means that US customers using Meamedica’s services benefit from these rigorous European data protection standards, ensuring their data is handled with an approach that exceeds typical US regulations.

Commitment to NEN 7510

Meamedica also adheres to NEN 7510, as it is based in the Netherlands. NEN 7510 specifies requirements for information security within the healthcare sector and ensures that the highest level of data protection is maintained. By following NEN 7510, Meamedica extends these enhanced protections to all its patients, not just those in the Netherlands, demonstrating a comprehensive commitment to patient privacy and data security across its global user base.

Importance of Recertification

The renewed certifications reaffirm that the platform’s data management practices meet the highest standards, ensuring that patient data is handled with the utmost care and confidentiality.

“Maintaining patient trust is paramount,” said Wendela Wessels, PharmD at Meamedica. “Achieving recertification, in collaboration with BSI, demonstrates the dedication to not only meeting but exceeding the stringent requirements of data protection laws. The platform continues to implement the best practices for data security to safeguard patient privacy.”

A Patient Story: Anne’s Journey to Confidential Genetic Guidance

Meamedica’s commitment to privacy and data security is more than just certifications—it’s about real patient experiences. Anne, a patient who recently came to Meamedica for genetic guidance, exemplifies the importance of these protections. Anne was experiencing symptoms that she couldn’t discuss openly because her healthcare provider was directly linked to her employer. She needed answers but feared compromising her privacy until she understood the underlying cause of her symptoms.

Thanks to Meamedica’s secure and confidential services, Anne felt safe seeking the help she needed without fear of exposure. The platform’s stringent adherence to GDPR and NEN 7510 standards assured her that her personal health data was protected, allowing her to make informed decisions about her health with peace of mind.

About the Certifications

ISO/IEC 27001 is an internationally recognized standard for information security management systems, while NEN 7510 specifies requirements for information security specifically within the healthcare sector in the Netherlands. By upholding these certifications, Meamedica showcases its commitment to continuous improvement and the safe handling of sensitive medical data.

As part of its forward-looking approach, Meamedica is already preparing for the adoption of new standards to stay ahead in data protection and patient privacy. This proactive stance ensures that Meamedica remains at the forefront of security compliance, ready to adapt to evolving regulations and technological advancements.

Privacy and DNA Services

This achievement is particularly crucial as Meamedica expands its services to include nutritional and pharmacogenetic DNA testing. These innovative services provide patients with personalized insights into their health and treatment options, emphasizing the importance of stringent data protection. The recertification ensures that patients can trust the platform to protect their sensitive genetic and health data as they seek tailored healthcare solutions.

Commitment to Patient Empowerment

This milestone aligns with Meamedica’s broader efforts to support patient empowerment through safe, transparent, and secure communication of experiences with medications. The recertification ensures that patients can trust the platform to protect their privacy as they share personal health stories and seek insights to make informed health decisions.

For More Information

For more information about Meamedica’s data security practices and certifications, please visit https://www.meamedica.com/us/en/about-this-platform

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.