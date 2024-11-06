Submit Release
Public Comment on Proposed Waiver From Accountability Requirements for Certain Public School Units Impacted by Hurricane Helene

Notice is hereby given that the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) will submit waivers pursuant to Section 8401 of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act on behalf of certain public school units impacted by Hurricane Helene, in Western North Carolina for the following: 

  1. Inclusion in the academic achievement indicator for the meaningful differentiated accountability model under section 1111(c)(4)(B)(i)(A)(I) for the fall 2024 semester end-of-course test administrations in NC Math 1, NC Math 3, and English II. This is requested for the achievement scores only, not the growth analysis as defined in section 1111(c)(4)(B)(i)(A)(II).
  2. Inclusion in the school quality student success indicator for the meaningful differentiated accountability model under section 1111(c)(4)(B)(v)(I) for the fall 2024 semester end-of-course test administrations in biology. 
  3. Consequences from the 95% participation requirement applied to the accountability system for meaningful differentiation under section 1111(c)(4)(E)(ii) for the fall 2024 semester end-of-course test administrations in NC Math 1, NC Math 3, and English II. 
    1. Use of scores included in #3 in subsequent years’ calculation of participation consequences for grade 11 (NC Math 1 and NC Math 3) and grade 10 (English II). 

Proposed Waiver

Interested persons may submit their written comments by December 6, 2024, at 5:00 PM using the link below: 

Public Comment on Proposed Waiver

