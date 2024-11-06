Recursion Provides Business Updates and Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Multiple clinical trial milestones were achieved, including encouraging topline data for a Phase 2 trial in CCM, the first patient dosed for a Phase 2 trial in recurrent C. difficile infection, and IND clearance for a Phase 1/2 trial in biomarker-enriched solid tumors and lymphoma (Target RBM39), which highlight a growing number of potential clinical program catalysts

Our first neuroscience phenomap was optioned by Roche-Genentech for $30 million as part of a fee structure that could exceed a total of $500 million across multiple maps before program-specific milestones or royalties

Entered into an expanded collaboration with Google Cloud to leverage technologies to support our drug discovery platform, which continues to highlight Recursion’s close partnership with leading technology companies like Google, NVIDIA, Tempus, and others

The potential business combination with Exscientia continues to advance towards close with a special shareholder meeting to be held on November 12, 2024 and an expected date for the scheme of arrangement to be November 20, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recursion (Nasdaq: RXRX), a leading clinical stage TechBio company decoding biology to industrialize drug discovery, today reported business updates and financial results for its third quarter ending September 30, 2024.

“We are excited to continue to drive rapidly towards the closure of our proposed business combination with Exscientia in a matter of weeks, ahead of the original guidance,” said Chris Gibson, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO of Recursion. "We believe the combination with Exscientia will help to build a robust and diverse portfolio of tech-enabled clinical and near-clinical programs, significant value-creation opportunities through multiple transformational partnerships with both biopharma and technology companies, and the industry’s first full-stack technology-enabled small molecule discovery platform. Ultimately, we have never been more confident in our ability to translate our work into potential medicines for patients. These developments will drive additional value beyond the clinical trial catalysts we’ve seen in the last few months, including encouraging data from our Phase 2 trial in CCM, the first patient dosed in our Phase 2 trial in C. difficile infection, and our IND clearance for a Phase 1/2 trial in biomarker-enriched solid tumors and lymphoma (Target RBM39)."





Summary of Business Highlights

Pipeline Cerebral Cavernous Malformation (CCM) (REC-994): In September, we announced that our Phase 2 SYCAMORE clinical trial, which is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, study of two doses of REC-994 in participants with CCM, met its primary endpoint of safety and demonstrated encouraging trends in objective MRI-based exploratory efficacy measures at the highest dose, seeing reductions in lesion volume and hemosiderin ring size. We plan to meet with the FDA and advance the development of REC-994 for the potential treatment of symptomatic CCM in subsequent studies. We also plan to present the Phase 2 data at a medical conference and publish results in a peer reviewed scientific journal. Neurofibromatosis Type 2 (NF2) (REC-2282): Our adaptive Phase 2/3 POPLAR clinical trial is an open label, two part study of REC-2282 in participants with progressive NF2-mutated meningiomas. Part 1 of the study explores two doses of REC-2282 in adult and pediatric participants. Enrollment of adult patients in Part 1 of the study is complete (n=24). We expect to share an update in Q4 2024. Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP) (REC-4881): Our Phase 1b/2 TUPELO clinical trial is an open label, multicenter, two part study of REC-4881 in participants with FAP. Part 1 is complete and enrollment in Part 2 has commenced. We expect to share Phase 2 safety and preliminary efficacy data in H1 2025. APC or AXIN1 Mutant Cancers (REC-4881): Our Phase 2 LILAC clinical trial is an open label, multicenter study of REC-4881 in participants with unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic cancer with AXIN1 or APC mutations. We expect to share Phase 2 safety and preliminary efficacy data in H1 2025. Clostridioides difficile Infection (REC-3964): In October, we announced the first patient dosed in our Phase 2 clinical study of REC-3964, a potential first-in-class, oral, non-antibiotic small molecule for recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection. Our Phase 2 ALDER clinical trial is an open-label, multicenter randomized study designed to evaluate rates of recurrence with REC-3964 at two doses compared with an observational cohort after patients have achieved initial cure with vancomycin. We expect a preliminary readout by the end of 2025. Biomarker-Enriched Solid Tumors and Lymphoma, Target RBM39 (REC-1245): In October, we announced FDA clearance of an IND for REC-1245, a potential first-in-class RBM39 degrader for biomarker-enriched solid tumors and lymphoma. RBM39 is a novel CDK12-adjacent target identified by the Recursion OS. We plan to initiate dosing of Phase 1/2 in Q4 2024 to evaluate REC-1245. Phase 1 data from the dose-escalation portion of the study is expected by the end of 2025. Undisclosed Indication in Fibrosis, Target Epsilon: We are advancing our lead candidate and expect an IND submission in early 2025.

Partnerships Transformational Collaborations: We continue to advance efforts to discover potential new therapeutics with our strategic partners in the areas of undruggable oncology (Bayer) as well as neuroscience and a single indication in gastrointestinal oncology (Roche-Genentech). In August, our first neuroscience phenomap was optioned by Roche-Genentech for $30 million as part of a fee structure that could exceed a total of $500 million across multiple maps. In the near-term, there is the potential for option exercises associated with partnership programs and map building initiatives or data sharing.

Platform Google Cloud Collaboration: We entered into an expanded collaboration with Google Cloud in order to leverage Google Cloud's technologies to support our drug discovery platform. This strategic partnership includes exploring generative AI capabilities, including Gemini models, to support the RecursionOS, drive improved search and access with BigQuery, and help scale compute resources. In addition, we will also explore making some of our AI models available on Google Cloud.



Additional Corporate Updates

A special shareholder meeting will be held on Nov 12, 2024 at 5:00 pm Eastern Time / 3:00 pm Mountain Time in order to vote on Recursion’s proposed combination with Exscientia. Shareholders may vote in advance of this meeting by telephone, mail, or online at . Following this shareholder meeting, we expect the date of the scheme of arrangement to be Nov 20, 2024. L(earnings) Call: We will not host a L(earnings) Call in relation to the business updates and financials for the third quarter. Instead, we expect to host an Update Call around the date of the scheme of arrangement which is expected to be Nov 20, 2024. We will broadcast the live stream from Recursion’s X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, and YouTube accounts and there will be opportunities to ask questions of the company.

We will not host a L(earnings) Call in relation to the business updates and financials for the third quarter. Instead, we expect to host an Update Call around the date of the scheme of arrangement which is expected to be Nov 20, 2024. We will broadcast the live stream from Recursion’s X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, and YouTube accounts and there will be opportunities to ask questions of the company. Chief People & Impact Officer: In October, Erica Fox joined Recursion as its Chief People & Impact Officer. Ms. Fox has over 20 years experience as a people and systems strategist having previously led various human resource functions at technology companies Primer.ai and Google.



Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Cash Position: Cash and cash equivalents were $427.6 million as of September 30, 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents were $427.6 million as of September 30, 2024. Revenue: Total revenue was $26.1 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $10.5 million for the third quarter of 2023. The increase was due to revenue recognized from our partnership with Roche & Genentech and the $30.0 million acceptance fee for the completion of a neuroscience phenomap.

Total revenue was $26.1 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $10.5 million for the third quarter of 2023. The increase was due to revenue recognized from our partnership with Roche & Genentech and the $30.0 million acceptance fee for the completion of a neuroscience phenomap. Research and Development Expenses: Research and development expenses were $74.6 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $70.0 million for the third quarter of 2023. The increase in research and development expenses was driven by our platform and personnel costs as we continue to expand and upgrade our platform, including our chemical technology, machine learning, and transcriptomics platform.

Research and development expenses were $74.6 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $70.0 million for the third quarter of 2023. The increase in research and development expenses was driven by our platform and personnel costs as we continue to expand and upgrade our platform, including our chemical technology, machine learning, and transcriptomics platform. General and Administrative Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $37.8 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $29.2 million for the third quarter of 2023. The increase in general and administrative expenses compared to prior period was primarily driven by an increase in software and lease expense.

General and administrative expenses were $37.8 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $29.2 million for the third quarter of 2023. The increase in general and administrative expenses compared to prior period was primarily driven by an increase in software and lease expense. Net Loss: Net loss was $95.8 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to a net loss of $93.0 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Net loss was $95.8 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to a net loss of $93.0 million for the third quarter of 2023. Net Cash: Net cash used in operating activities was $59.2 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $72.9 million for the third quarter of 2023. The change in net cash used in operating activities compared to the same period last year was the net result of the $30.0 million acceptance fee received during the third quarter of 2024, partially offset by the higher operating costs incurred for research and development and general and administrative activities.

About Recursion

Recursion is a clinical stage TechBio company leading the space by decoding biology to industrialize drug discovery. Enabling its mission is the Recursion OS, a platform built across diverse technologies that continuously expands one of the world’s largest proprietary biological, chemical and patient-centric datasets. Recursion leverages sophisticated machine-learning algorithms to distill from its dataset a collection of trillions of searchable relationships across biology and chemistry unconstrained by human bias. By commanding massive experimental scale — up to millions of wet lab experiments weekly — and massive computational scale — owning and operating one of the most powerful supercomputers in the world, Recursion is uniting technology, biology, chemistry and patient-centric data to advance the future of medicine.

Recursion is headquartered in Salt Lake City, where it is a founding member of BioHive , the Utah life sciences industry collective. Recursion also has offices in Toronto, Montreal, the San Francisco Bay Area, and London, UK. Learn more at www.Recursion.com , or connect on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn .

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, Revenue 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating revenue $ 26,082 $ 10,102 $ 53,977 $ 33,252 Grant revenue - 431 316 432 Total revenue 26,082 10,533 54,293 33,684 Operating costs and expenses Cost of revenue 12,079 10,877 32,444 32,706 Research and development 74,600 70,007 216,087 171,744 General and administrative 37,757 29,199 100,998 80,364 Total operating costs and expenses 124,436 110,083 349,529 284,814 Loss from operations (98,354 ) (99,550 ) (295,236 ) (251,130 ) Other income, net 2,679 6,533 9,347 16,060 Loss before income tax benefit (95,675 ) (93,017 ) (285,889 ) (235,070 ) Income tax benefit (167 ) - 1,134 - Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (95,842 ) $ (93,017 ) $ (284,755 ) $ (235,070 ) Per share data Net loss per share of Class A, B and Exchangeable common stock, basic and diluted $ (0.34 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (1.12 ) $ (1.16 ) Weighted-average shares (Class A, B and Exchangeable) outstanding, basic and diluted 282,583,048 214,327,186 253,447,099 203,090,637





Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands)

September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 427,647 $ 391,565 Restricted cash 1,555 3,231 Other receivables 2,255 3,094 Other current assets 42,715 40,247 Total current assets 474,172 438,137 Restricted cash, non-current 6,629 6,629 Property and equipment, net 84,410 86,510 Operating lease right-of-use assets 47,882 33,663 Financing lease right-of-use assets 26,897 - Intangible assets, net 34,093 36,443 Goodwill 52,056 52,056 Other assets, non-current 360 261 Total assets $ 726,499 $ 653,699 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 2,260 $ 3,953 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 40,597 46,635 Unearned revenue 49,579 36,426 Operating lease liabilities 8,233 6,116 Notes payable and financing lease liabilities 8,219 41 Total current liabilities 108,888 93,171 Unearned revenue, non-current 15,712 51,238 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 53,663 43,414 Notes payable and financing lease liabilities, non-current 20,510 1,101 Deferred tax liabilities 168 1,339 Other liabilities, non-current 2,999 - Total liabilities 201,940 190,263 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Common stock (Class A, B and Exchangeable) 3 2 Additional paid-in capital 1,776,933 1,431,056 Accumulated deficit (1,252,377 ) (967,622 ) Total stockholder's equity 524,559 463,436 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 726,499 $ 653,699

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains information that includes or is based upon "forward-looking statements'' within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, those regarding expectations related to early and late stage discovery, preclinical, and clinical programs, including timelines for enrollment in studies, data readouts, and progression toward IND-enabling studies; the timing and likelihood of completing the proposed business transaction with Exscientia plc; the impact of the Google Cloud agreement on our drug discovery platform; the option exercise by Roche-Genentech and the potential future revenue related to the potential creation, delivery, and option of future maps; the completion and uses of additional maps being built; our anticipated meeting with the FDA regarding REC-994; plans to present SYCAMORE trial data at a medical conference and submit the data for publication; developments with Recursion OS and other technologies, including construction of foundation models and augmentation of our dataset; developments of our transcriptomics technology, including the timing of development of a whole-genome knockout transcripts map; expectations and developments with respect to licenses and collaborations, including option exercises by partners and additional partnerships; prospective products and their potential future indications and market opportunities; expectations for business and financial plans and performance, including cash runway; Recursion’s plan to maintain a leadership position in data generation and aggregation and advancing the future of medicine; and all other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements may or may not include identifying words such as “plan,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “potential,” “could,” “continue,” and similar terms. These statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements, including but not limited to: challenges inherent in pharmaceutical research and development, including the timing and results of preclinical and clinical programs, where the risk of failure is high and failure can occur at any stage prior to or after regulatory approval due to lack of sufficient efficacy, safety considerations, or other factors; our ability to leverage and enhance our drug discovery platform; our ability to obtain financing for development activities and other corporate purposes; the success of our collaboration activities; our ability to obtain regulatory approval of, and ultimately commercialize, drug candidates; our ability to obtain, maintain, and enforce intellectual property protections; cyberattacks or other disruptions to our technology systems; our ability to attract, motivate, and retain key employees and manage our growth; inflation and other macroeconomic issues; and other risks and uncertainties such as those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including in the definitive joint proxy statement related to the proposed business combination filed with the SEC on October 10, 2024, our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements are based on management’s current estimates, projections, and assumptions, and Recursion undertakes no obligation to correct or update any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

