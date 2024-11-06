Submit Release
SiTime Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiTime Corporation, (Nasdaq: SITM), the Precision Timing company, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Net revenue in the third quarter of 2024 was $57.7 million, a 32% increase from $43.9 million in the prior quarter and an increase of 62% from the year ago period.

“We saw strong revenue and profit growth in Q3,” said Rajesh Vashist, CEO and chairman of SiTime. “All of our market segments grew by double-digit percentages sequentially. Our strategy of focusing on high-value applications with differentiated product offerings is delivering results and continues to fuel our growth.”

In the third quarter of 2024, GAAP gross profit was $29.5 million, or 51.1% of revenue, GAAP operating expenses were $54.3 million, GAAP loss from operations was $24.9 million, and GAAP net loss was $19.3 million, or $0.83 per diluted share.

In the third quarter of 2024, non-GAAP gross profit was $33.5 million, or 58.1% of revenue, non-GAAP operating expenses were $29.5 million, non-GAAP income from operations was $4.0 million and non-GAAP net income was $9.6 million, or $0.40 per diluted share.

Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $434.8 million on September 30, 2024. The third quarter of 2024 also included the payment of $12.9 million related to the Aura transaction.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release and its attachments include certain non-GAAP supplemental performance measures. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

SiTime believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to SiTime’s financial condition and results of operations. SiTime believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight into SiTime’s ongoing performance and core operational activities and has chosen to provide these measures for more consistent and meaningful comparison between periods. These measures should only be used to evaluate SiTime’s results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangibles, and acquisition-related expenses which include transaction and certain other cash costs associated with business acquisition as well as changes in the estimated fair value of contingent consideration and earn out liabilities. The reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial results is provided in the financial statements portion of this release.

Inducement Plan Grants

SiTime granted restricted stock unit awards (“RSUs”) on November 4, 2024 that were approved by the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors under SiTime’s 2022 Inducement Award Plan, as a material inducement to employment of 19 newly hired non-executive individuals globally. The RSUs were approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The inducement grants consisted of an aggregate of 39,673 RSUs. One-fourth of the RSUs will vest on the first February 20, May 20, August 20, or November 20 falling in the one-year anniversary quarter of the applicable vesting start date, and then 1/16th of the RSUs vest in equal quarterly installments on each February 20, May 20, August 20, and November 20, thereafter, subject to each such employee’s continued service on each vesting date. The inducement grants are subject to the terms and conditions of award agreements covering the grants and SiTime’s 2022 Inducement Award Plan.

Conference Call

SiTime will broadcast the financial results for its third quarter of 2024 via conference call today, November 6, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). To join the conference call via phone, participants are required to complete the following registration form to receive a dial-in number and dedicated PIN for accessing the conference call. The conference call will also be available via a live audio webcast on the investor relations section of the SiTime website at investor.sitime.com. Please access the website at least a few minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software. An archived webcast replay of the call will be available on the website.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation is the Precision Timing company. Our semiconductor MEMS programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With more than 3 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry. For more information, visit www.sitime.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors include, but not limited to the impact of acquisitions. More information about these and other risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements contained in this release are included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our most recent Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other filings SiTime makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the Form 10-K that has been filed for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. The financial information set forth in this release reflects estimates based on information available at this time. While SiTime believes these estimates to be reasonable, these amounts could differ materially from reported amounts in SiTime’s Form 10-Q for the fiscal period ending September 30, 2024 and SiTime’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to SiTime at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. Except as required by law, SiTime undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements.

SiTime Corporation
Unaudited GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
 
  Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024
       
  (in thousands, except per share data)
Revenue $ 57,698     $ 43,866  
Cost of revenue   28,231       22,343  
Gross profit   29,467       21,523  
Operating expenses:      
Research and development   26,489       25,490  
Selling, general and administrative   25,359       25,190  
Acquisition related costs   2,482       3,163  
Total operating expenses   54,330       53,843  
Loss from operations   (24,863 )     (32,320 )
Interest income   5,499       5,736  
Other income (expense), net   168       (203 )
Loss before income taxes   (19,196 )     (26,787 )
Income tax benefit (expense)   (119 )     18  
Net loss $ (19,315 )   $ (26,769 )
Net loss attributable to common stockholders and comprehensive loss $ (19,315 )   $ (26,769 )
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic $ (0.83 )   $ (1.16 )
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ (0.83 )   $ (1.16 )
Weighted-average shares used to compute basic net loss per share   23,237       22,997  
Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net loss per share   23,237       22,997  
               


SiTime Corporation
Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments
 
  Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024
  (in thousands, except per share data)
Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit and margin to non-GAAP      
Revenue $ 57,698     $ 43,866  
GAAP gross profit   29,467       21,523  
GAAP gross margin   51.1 %     49.1 %
Amortization of acquired intangibles   3,573       3,463  
Stock-based compensation   495       327  
Non-GAAP gross profit $ 33,535     $ 25,313  
Non-GAAP gross margin   58.1 %     57.7 %
       
Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP      
GAAP research and development expenses $ 26,489     $ 25,490  
Stock-based compensation   (9,392 )     (9,414 )
Non-GAAP research and development expenses $ 17,097     $ 16,076  
       
GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses $ 25,359     $ 25,190  
Stock-based compensation   (12,925 )     (13,176 )
Non-GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses $ 12,434     $ 12,014  
       
GAAP acquisition related costs $ 2,482     $ 3,163  
Acquisition related costs   (2,482 )     (3,163 )
Non-GAAP acquisition related costs $     $  
Total Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 29,531     $ 28,090  
       
Reconciliation of GAAP loss from operations to non-GAAP loss from operations      
GAAP loss from operations $ (24,863 )   $ (32,320 )
Acquisition related costs   2,482       3,163  
Amortization of acquired intangibles   3,573       3,463  
Stock-based compensation   22,812       22,917  
Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 4,004     $ (2,777 )
Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations as a percentage of revenue   6.9 %     (6.3 %)
       
Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net income (loss)      
GAAP net loss $ (19,315 )   $ (26,769 )
Acquisition related costs   2,482       3,163  
Amortization of acquired intangibles   3,573       3,463  
Stock-based compensation   22,812       22,917  
Non-GAAP net income $ 9,552     $ 2,774  
Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share   24,059       22,997  
       
GAAP net loss per share diluted $ (0.83 )   $ (1.16 )
Non-GAAP adjustments detailed above   1.23       1.28  
Non-GAAP net income per share diluted $ 0.40     $ 0.12  
               


SiTime Corporation
Unaudited GAAP Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
  As of
  September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
  (in thousands)
Assets:      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,489     $ 9,468  
Short-term investments in held-to-maturity securities   426,307       518,733  
Accounts receivable, net   30,175       21,861  
Inventories   71,880       65,539  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   8,894       7,641  
Total current assets   545,745       623,242  
Property and equipment, net   69,689       54,685  
Intangible assets, net   167,395       177,079  
Right-of-use assets, net   6,927       8,262  
Goodwill   87,098       87,098  
Other assets   1,049       1,317  
Total assets $ 877,903     $ 951,683  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 17,944     $ 8,690  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   76,976       112,704  
Total current liabilities   94,920       121,394  
Other non-current liabilities   86,748       122,237  
Total liabilities   181,668       243,631  
Commitments and contingencies      
Stockholders’ equity:      
Common stock   2       2  
Additional paid-in capital   859,421       796,450  
Accumulated deficit   (163,188 )     (88,400 )
Total stockholders’ equity   696,235       708,052  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 877,903     $ 951,683  
               

Investor Relations Contacts:

Shelton Group
Leanne Sievers | Brett Perry
sitm-ir@sheltongroup.com

SiTime Corporation
Beth Howe
Chief Financial Officer
investor.relations@sitime.com


Primary Logo

