CoreCivic Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE: CXW) (CoreCivic or the Company) announced today its third quarter 2024 financial results.

Financial Highlights – Third Quarter 2024

Total revenue of $491.6 million, an increase of 2%

Net income of $21.1 million, an increase of 52%

Adjusted net income of $22.4 million, an increase of 44%

Diluted earnings per share of $0.19; Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.20

Normalized FFO per diluted share of $0.43, an increase of 23%

Adjusted EBITDA of $83.3 million, an increase of 11%

Damon T. Hininger, CoreCivic's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "CoreCivic's financial results for the third quarter of 2024 demonstrate our continued strong operating momentum. We achieved notable improvement in our operating margin compared with the prior year quarter through our continued cost management diligence and the strong demand for our essential services, evidenced by the increase in our compensated occupancy to 75.2% in the current quarter from 72.0% in the prior year. Operating margins are particularly impacted by occupancy considering operating leverage in our business."

"Beyond our solid quarterly financial results," Hininger added, "CoreCivic's balance sheet remains strong, and we are pleased with the continued execution of our capital strategy, ending the quarter with leverage, measured as net debt to Adjusted EBITDA, at 2.2x for the trailing twelve months - placing us below our target leverage range of 2.25x to 2.75x that we established in August 2020. As we look forward to opportunities in 2025 and beyond, CoreCivic is ready to respond quickly and flexibly to our governmental partner's needs due to our talented and experienced teams, healthy balance sheet and readily available and modern bed capacity."

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Compared With Third Quarter 2023

Net income in the third quarter of 2024 was $21.1 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, compared with net income in the third quarter of 2023 of $13.9 million, or $0.12 per diluted share. When adjusted for special items, Adjusted net income for the third quarter of 2024 improved to $22.4 million, or $0.20 per diluted share (Adjusted Diluted EPS), compared with Adjusted net income in the third quarter of 2023 of $15.6 million, or $0.14 per diluted share. Special items for each period are presented in detail in the calculation of Adjusted Diluted EPS in the Supplemental Financial Information following the financial statements presented herein.

The increased adjusted earnings per share amounts resulted from modestly higher revenue, driven by higher populations and per diem rates at our facilities serving state and local populations, combined with cost containment efforts, lower interest expense and a decrease in shares of our common stock outstanding as a result of our share repurchase program. These earnings increases were achieved despite being partially offset by the expiration of our lease with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) at our California City Correctional Center on March 31, 2024, which accounted for a $0.05 per share reduction during the third quarter, as well as the previously disclosed early termination of our contract with U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE) at the South Texas Family Residential Center effective August 9, 2024. Third quarter 2024 financial results at the South Texas facility were favorably impacted by the accelerated recognition of the remaining deferred revenue of $5.7 million, and due to the rapid ramp-down in detainee populations in July, resulting in the elimination of most operating expenses, though we continued to generate full fixed contractual revenue through the termination date, resulting in a minimal impact on per share results for the third quarter of 2024 compared with the third quarter of 2023.

Operating leverage stemming from improving facility occupancy combined with cost management initiatives continue to yield positive financial results and operating performance. In particular, expenses related to labor attraction and retention, such as registry nursing and temporary labor resources, including associated travel expenses, overtime and incentives, declined meaningfully from the prior year quarter, as well as sequentially.

Revenue from ICE, our largest government partner, decreased 3.4% compared with the third quarter of 2023 and by 7.5% compared with the second quarter of 2024. This decline in revenue from ICE primarily reflects the termination of our ICE contract at the South Texas Family Residential Facility effective August 9, 2024. Excluding the South Texas facility, our revenue with ICE increased 10.9% compared with the third quarter of the prior year and increased 4.6% compared with the prior quarter. During the third quarter of 2024, revenue from ICE was $139.7 million compared to $144.6 million during the third quarter of 2023 and $151.0 million during the second quarter of 2024.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was $81.4 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared with $72.8 million in the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes special items, was $83.3 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared with $75.2 million in the third quarter of 2023. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was attributable to an increase in occupancy, combined with a general reduction in temporary staffing incentives and related labor costs, partially offset by the expiration of the lease with the CDCR at the California City facility.

Funds From Operations (FFO) for the third quarter of 2024 was $47.1 million, compared with $38.5 million in the third quarter of 2023. Normalized FFO, which excludes special items, increased to $47.6 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024, compared with $40.5 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023, representing an increase in Normalized FFO per share of 23%. Normalized FFO was impacted by the same factors that affected Adjusted EBITDA, further improved by a reduction in interest expense resulting from our debt reduction strategy that is not reflected in Adjusted EBITDA, as well as a 3% reduction in weighted average shares outstanding compared with the prior year quarter. Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, FFO, and Normalized FFO, and, where appropriate, their corresponding per share amounts, are measures calculated and presented on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Please refer to the Supplemental Financial Information and the note following the financial statements herein for further discussion and reconciliations of these measures to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Capital Strategy

Share Repurchases. Our Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program authorizing the Company to repurchase up to $350.0 million of our common stock, including an additional $125.0 million approved on May 16, 2024. During 2024, we have repurchased 4.0 million shares of common stock under the share repurchase program at an aggregate purchase price of $59.5 million, although we did not repurchase any shares during the third quarter of 2024. Since the share repurchase program was authorized in May 2022, through September 30, 2024, we have repurchased a total of 14.1 million shares at an aggregate price of $172.1 million, or $12.20 per share, excluding fees, commissions and other costs related to the repurchases.

As of September 30, 2024, we had $177.9 million remaining under the share repurchase program. Additional repurchases of common stock will be made in accordance with applicable securities laws and may be made at management’s discretion within parameters set by the Board of Directors from time to time in the open market, through privately negotiated transactions, or otherwise. The share repurchase program has no time limit and does not obligate us to purchase any particular amount of our common stock. The authorization for the share repurchase program may be terminated, suspended, increased or decreased by our Board of Directors in its discretion at any time. As a result of ICE's discontinued use of the South Texas Family Residential Center and the impact such discontinuation will have on our leverage ratios, we intend to prioritize the use of our free cash flow to further reduce our debt, although we may exercise discretion in repurchasing additional shares of our common stock in accordance with the repurchase program.

2024 Financial Guidance

Based on current business conditions, we are providing the following updates to our financial guidance for the full year 2024:

New Guidance

Full Year 2024 Prior Guidance

Full Year 2024 Net income $55.5 million to $61.5 million $42.0 million to $50.4 million Adjusted Net Income $78.0 million to $84.0 million $65.6 million to $73.6 million Diluted EPS $0.49 to $0.55 $0.37 to $0.45 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.69 to $0.75 $0.58 to $0.66 FFO per diluted share $1.39 to $1.45 $1.28 to $1.36 Normalized FFO per diluted share $1.59 to $1.65 $1.48 to $1.56 EBITDA $284.3 million to $288.3 million $268.0 million to $274.6 million Adjusted EBITDA $317.0 million to $321.0 million $302.4 million to $308.4 million



During 2024, we expect to invest $70.0 million to $76.0 million in capital expenditures, consisting of $30.0 million to $31.0 million in maintenance capital expenditures on real estate assets, $32.0 million to $35.0 million for maintenance capital expenditures on other assets and information technology, and $8.0 million to $10.0 million for other capital investments, including costs to prepare an idle facility for activation in the possible event an opportunity presents. These amounts are unchanged from our prior guidance.

CORECIVIC, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED AND AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) September 30, December 31, ASSETS 2024 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 107,850 $ 121,845 Restricted cash 9,714 7,111 Accounts receivable, net of credit loss reserve of

$4,640 and $6,827, respectively 264,843 312,174 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 33,713 26,304 Assets held for sale — 7,480 Total current assets 416,120 474,914 Real estate and related assets: Property and equipment, net of accumulated

depreciation of $1,888,112 and $1,821,015,

respectively 2,066,702 2,114,522 Other real estate assets 194,972 201,561 Goodwill 4,844 4,844 Other assets 231,304 309,558 Total assets $ 2,913,942 $ 3,105,399 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 262,750 $ 285,857 Current portion of long-term debt 11,952 11,597 Total current liabilities 274,702 297,454 Long-term debt, net 979,811 1,083,476 Deferred revenue 13,149 18,315 Non-current deferred tax liabilities 90,896 96,915 Other liabilities 79,164 131,673 Total liabilities 1,437,722 1,627,833 Commitments and contingencies Preferred stock – $0.01 par value; 50,000 shares

authorized; none issued and outstanding at

September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 — — Common stock – $0.01 par value; 300,000 shares

authorized; 110,271 and 112,733 shares

issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024

and December 31, 2023, respectively 1,103 1,127 Additional paid-in capital 1,734,371 1,785,286 Accumulated deficit (259,254 ) (308,847 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,476,220 1,477,566 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,913,942 $ 3,105,399





CORECIVIC, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED AND AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 REVENUE: Safety $ 459,270 $ 443,324 $ 1,372,389 $ 1,282,717 Community 28,203 29,791 88,405 84,569 Properties 4,085 10,477 21,540 37,888 Other - 113 19 215 491,558 483,705 1,482,353 1,405,389 EXPENSES: Operating: Safety 343,423 350,946 1,041,642 1,015,070 Community 24,613 23,268 72,891 68,888 Properties 2,763 3,067 10,060 9,752 Other 19 42 63 158 Total operating expenses 370,818 377,323 1,124,656 1,093,868 General and administrative 41,162 33,927 111,537 99,218 Depreciation and amortization 32,240 32,526 96,115 95,183 Asset impairments 3,108 2,710 3,108 2,710 447,328 446,486 1,335,416 1,290,979 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest expense, net (15,998 ) (17,886 ) (51,721 ) (55,305 ) Expenses associated with debt repayments

and refinancing transactions - (100 ) (31,316 ) (326 ) Gain on sale of real estate assets, net 1,181 368 1,749 343 Other income (expense) 767 (74 ) 1,153 (43 ) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 30,180 19,527 66,802 59,079 Income tax expense (9,084 ) (5,635 ) (17,209 ) (17,957 ) NET INCOME $ 21,096 $ 13,892 $ 49,593 $ 41,122 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.19 $ 0.12 $ 0.45 $ 0.36 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.19 $ 0.12 $ 0.44 $ 0.36





CORECIVIC, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(UNAUDITED AND AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) CALCULATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 21,096 $ 13,892 $ 49,593 $ 41,122 Special items: Expenses associated with debt repayments

and refinancing transactions - 100 31,316 326 Income tax expense associated

with change in corporate tax structure - - - 930 Gain on sale of real estate assets, net (1,181 ) (368 ) (1,749 ) (343 ) Asset Impairments 3,108 2,710 3,108 2,710 Income tax benefit for special items (587 ) (709 ) (10,222 ) (784 ) Adjusted net income $ 22,436 $ 15,625 $ 72,046 $ 43,961 Weighted average common shares

outstanding - basic 110,271 113,605 111,174 113,919 Effect of dilutive securities: Restricted stock-based awards 700 802 820 686 Weighted average shares and assumed

conversions - diluted 110,971 114,407 111,994 114,605 Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.20 $ 0.14 $ 0.64 $ 0.38





CORECIVIC, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(UNAUDITED AND AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) CALCULATION OF FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS AND NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 21,096 $ 13,892 $ 49,593 $ 41,122 Depreciation and amortization of real

estate assets 25,166 24,837 74,793 73,206 Impairment of real estate assets 2,418 - 2,418 - Gain on sale of real estate assets, net (1,181 ) (368 ) (1,749 ) (343 ) Income tax expense (benefit) for special items (377 ) 107 (199 ) 100 Funds From Operations $ 47,122 $ 38,468 $ 124,856 $ 114,085 Expenses associated with debt

repayments and refinancing transactions - 100 31,316 326 Income tax expense associated with

change in corporate tax structure - - - 930 Other asset impairments 690 2,710 690 2,710 Income tax benefit for special items (210 ) (816 ) (10,023 ) (884 ) Normalized Funds From Operations $ 47,602 $ 40,462 $ 146,839 $ 117,167 Funds from Operations Per Diluted Share $ 0.42 $ 0.34 $ 1.11 $ 1.00 Normalized Funds From Operations Per

Diluted Share $ 0.43 $ 0.35 $ 1.31 $ 1.02





CORECIVIC, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(UNAUDITED AND AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) CALCULATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 21,096 $ 13,892 $ 49,593 $ 41,122 Interest expense 18,947 20,734 61,065 64,037 Depreciation and amortization 32,240 32,526 96,115 95,183 Income tax expense 9,084 5,635 17,209 17,957 EBITDA 81,367 72,787 223,982 218,299 Expenses associated with debt

repayments and refinancing

transactions - 100 31,316 326 Gain on sale of real estate

assets, net (1,181 ) (368 ) (1,749 ) (343 ) Asset impairments 3,108 2,710 3,108 2,710 Adjusted EBITDA $ 83,294 $ 75,229 $ 256,657 $ 220,992





CORECIVIC, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(UNAUDITED AND AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) GUIDANCE -- CALCULATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME, FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS, NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS, EBITDA & ADJUSTED EBITDA For the Year Ending December 31, 2024 Low End of

Guidance High End of

Guidance Net income $ 55,547 $ 61,547 Expenses associated with debt repayments and refinancing transactions 31,316 31,316 Gain on sale of real estate assets, net (1,749 ) (1,749 ) Asset impairments 3,108 3,108 Income tax benefit for special items (10,222 ) (10,222 ) Adjusted net income $ 78,000 $ 84,000 Net income $ 55,547 $ 61,547 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets 100,000 101,000 Gain on sale of real estate assets, net (1,749 ) (1,749 ) Impairment of real estate assets 2,418 2,418 Income tax benefit for special items (199 ) (199 ) Funds From Operations $ 156,017 $ 163,017 Expenses associated with debt repayments and refinancing transactions 31,316 31,316 Other asset impairments 690 690 Income tax benefit for special items (10,023 ) (10,023 ) Normalized Funds From Operations $ 178,000 $ 185,000 Diluted EPS $ 0.49 $ 0.55 Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.69 $ 0.75 FFO per diluted share $ 1.39 $ 1.45 Normalized FFO per diluted share $ 1.59 $ 1.65 Net income $ 55,547 $ 61,547 Interest expense 79,000 78,000 Depreciation and amortization 128,500 128,500 Income tax expense 21,278 20,278 EBITDA $ 284,325 $ 288,325 Expenses associated with debt repayments and refinancing

transactions 31,316 31,316 Gain on sale of real estate assets, net (1,749 ) (1,749 ) Asset impairments 3,108 3,108 Adjusted EBITDA $ 317,000 $ 321,000



