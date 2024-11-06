Boyamic by Shenzhen Jiayz Photo Industrial Co., Ltd Wins Bronze in A' Audio Equipment Awards

Boyamic

Shenzhen Jiayz Photo Industrial Co., Ltd's Boyamic received the prestigious Bronze A ‘Design Award’ in the Sound and Audio Equipment Design category.

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of audio products design, has announced Shenzhen Jiayz Photo Industrial Co., Ltd as a winner in the Audio and Sound Equipment Design category for their innovative work, Boyamic . This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Boyamic within the audio products industry, positioning it as a noteworthy achievement in design and functionality.Boyamic's award-winning design showcases its relevance to current trends and needs within the audio products industry. By aligning with industry standards and practices while introducing innovative features, Boyamic offers practical benefits for users, the industry, and other stakeholders. This recognition underscores the importance of design excellence in advancing the field of audio products.Boyamic stands out in the market with its unique all-in-one design, integrating a USB Type-C adapter, Lightning adapter, RX audio receiver, and two TX audio transmitters into a compact case. The wireless charging capabilities and mobile power source built into the storage case further enhance its functionality and convenience. By utilizing efficient audio codec algorithms, Boyamic delivers high-quality sound transmission while minimizing data loss and latency.The Bronze A' Design Award for Boyamic serves as motivation for Shenzhen Jiayz Photo Industrial Co., Ltd to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. This recognition may inspire further exploration and advancement in the field of wireless microphone technology, fostering ongoing improvements in audio products design.Boyamic was designed by Lu Xiaohua, Xu Zhaoyang, Jia Yingzhi, and Deng Gang of Shenzhen Jiayz Photo Industrial Co., Ltd.Interested parties may learn more about Boyamic and its award-winning design at:About Shenzhen Jiayz Photo Industrial Co., LtdShenzhen Jiayz Photo Industrial Co., Ltd is a high-tech enterprise dedicated to the development and creation of video equipment and sound technology. With a long-term commitment to serving the photographic equipment and radio and television industry, the company provides total solutions for mainstream media, media studios, and photographic equipment enthusiasts. Adhering to core values of customer focus, team cooperation, innovation, dedication, integrity, and passion, Shenzhen Jiayz Photo Industrial Co., Ltd delivers high-quality products and services to its customers.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding audio and sound equipment designs that demonstrate creativity, practicality, and professional execution. Winning designs are acknowledged for their potential to positively influence industry standards by effectively blending form and function. The award highlights the designer's ability to offer solutions that enhance quality of life through innovative use of materials, technology, and attention to detail. Bronze A' Design Award recipients are esteemed for their technical characteristics, tasteful creative skill, and contribution to making the world a better place.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized across all industries, welcoming entries from all countries. Since its inception in 2008, the A' Design Award has been dedicated to recognizing and promoting superior products and projects that advance and benefit society. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award aims to inspire and drive the cycle of innovation. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.