2024 ThreeBestRated® Award-Winning Attorney Blake Goodman Publishes Comprehensive Chapter 13 Bankruptcy Guide

2024 ThreeBestRated® Award-Winning Blake Goodman P.C., Attorney, Shares Top Tips for Navigating Chapter 13 Bankruptcy

Blake Goodman, 2024 ThreeBestRated® attorney, publishes a detailed Chapter 13 Bankruptcy guide for financial relief.

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blake Goodman, P.C., Attorney, a 2024 ThreeBestRated award-winning bankruptcy law firm in Honolulu , announces the release of an in-depth online resource designed to help individuals navigate the complexities of Chapter 13 bankruptcy . The newly published article offers clear, step-by-step guidance on critical aspects of Chapter 13 filings, including eligibility, property protection, debt repayment plans, and frequently asked questions.The comprehensive guide examines a range of pertinent issues, such as whether Chapter 13 is a viable option for wage earners facing mounting debt, how business owners can file, and the qualifications necessary to enter into a repayment plan. It also addresses essential questions on disposable income calculation, methods to keep one’s home and other assets, and what to expect if a borrower cannot maintain the agreed-upon repayment schedule.“Chapter 13 bankruptcy can often serve as a lifeline for individuals and families who want to reorganize their debts without surrendering their assets,” the article notes. “From understanding the mechanics of a repayment plan to navigating the meeting of creditors, proper guidance can help debtors emerge with a more stable financial future.”Key topics covered in the article include:- Should I File for Chapter 13?: Evaluating eligibility and long-term benefits- Property Retention: Understanding what happens to personal and real property under Chapter 13- Business Considerations: Filing guidelines for self-employed individuals and small business owners- Chapter 13 Plan Essentials: Insights on structuring a court-approved repayment plan- Disposable Income Calculation: Clarifying which sources of income are considered when determining monthly payments- Foreclosure Prevention: How Chapter 13 may help homeowners keep their property- Frequently Asked Questions: Addressing common concerns such as creditor calls, court appearances, reaffirming debts, and the necessity of credit counselingThis newly released resource aims to demystify Chapter 13 proceedings and provide readers with practical knowledge. Individuals can review detailed explanations, learn about required documentation and hearings, and gain insights into rebuilding their financial standing through a well-executed Chapter 13 plan.About Blake Goodman, P.C., AttorneyBlake Goodman, P.C., Attorney is a Honolulu-based law firm dedicated to offering comprehensive bankruptcy and debt relief services in Hawaii. Led by attorney Blake Goodman, the firm has more than 20 years of experience and has helped over 8,000 clients eliminate in excess of $100 million in debt. Specializing in Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 filings, tax resolution services, and credit rebuilding programs, the firm provides accessible, client-focused solutions. With four offices in Honolulu, Aiea, Kaneohe, and Maui, Blake Goodman, P.C., Attorney ensures that individuals across Hawaii receive knowledgeable, compassionate guidance.Blake Goodman, P.C., Attorney900 Fort Street Mall, Suite 910Honolulu, HI 96813Phone: +1 (808) 517-5446Email: info@debtfreehawaii.comMaui Office300 Ohukai Rd STE B317Kihei, HI 96753Phone: +1 (808) 515-2037Kaneohe Office46-005 Kawa St #206Kaneohe, HI 96744Phone: +1 (808) 515-3304Aiea Office98-1238 Ka»ahumanu St Suite 201Pearl City, HI 96782Phone: +1 (808) 515-3441

