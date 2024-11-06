FTC Issues Order Approving 2025 Budget for Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority

The Federal Trade Commission has issued an order approving the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority’s 2025 budget as submitted to the Commission.

Under the FTC’s rule addressing oversight of the Authority’s budget process, the Authority must submit its proposed annual budget to the FTC for approval. Following the publication of the Authority’s proposed budget in the Federal Register, the Commission must either approve or disapprove the proposed budget.

The FTC published the Authority’s proposed 2025 budget in the Federal Register and provided the public an opportunity to comment. In its order, the Commission finds that the Authority’s proposed budget, which totals $80 million, is consistent with the requirements of the FTC’s oversight rule.

The Commission vote to approve the proposed budget was 5-0.