Bybit Unveils CryptoLens AI, An Innovative AI Copilot for Token Analysis

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is excited to release CryptoLens AI, a new AI-powered tool developed to streamline and elevate token analysis for crypto investors. Designed to facilitate data-driven decision-making, CryptoLens AI redefines user experience with AI-powered clarity, providing busy traders with straightforward and comprehensive insights in their search for signals amidst the noise in the fast-paced digital asset market.

Tasked with analyzing vast data across vectors and simplifying technicalities with large language models, Bybit’s CryptoLens AI complements users’ research into their token of choice. At its core, the powerful tool integrates advanced quantitative analysis in each evaluation to streamline the otherwise labor intensive and time consuming research process.

A score is assigned based on a matrix of six factors: social engagements, team and funding, on-chain activity, token activity on Bybit, liquidity and dispersion, and token security. The powerful AI copilot allows users to take a macro view based on concrete token metrics and more nuanced variables, empowering them to rise above the hype.

Key Features:

AI-Driven Insights : Users receive an intuitive buy/sell score for each token, offering clear and actionable insights powered by AI.

: Users receive an intuitive buy/sell score for each token, offering clear and actionable insights powered by AI. Comprehensive Token Analysis : CryptoLens AI distills factors like social echo, team transparency, market activity, and contract security into well-rounded analyses.

: CryptoLens AI distills factors like social echo, team transparency, market activity, and contract security into well-rounded analyses. Streamlined Decision-Making : By condensing complex data into visually informative AI-generated reports, the tool allows users to trade with speed and clarity, avoiding guesswork.

: By condensing complex data into visually informative AI-generated reports, the tool allows users to trade with speed and clarity, avoiding guesswork. Tailored for Bybit Users: Leveraging Bybit’s valuable platform data, CryptoLens AI offers exclusive insights such as platform trading volume and token popularity for added relevance for Bybit’s community.

In a market where tectonic shifts can take place within minutes, and innovation and breakthroughs are a constant, intelligent tools capable of analyzing the amount of data that comes with smart contracts are increasingly indispensable.

"CryptoLens AI is revolutionizing the way both investors and projects approach the crypto space. For investors, it offers essential insights through data-driven scores across key metrics like community, liquidity, and security, simplifying what can otherwise be a complex landscape. By providing a real-time edge with its clear, AI-powered analytics, CryptoLens AI empowers users to make informed decisions quickly and confidently,” said Jerry Li, Head of Financial Products at Bybit. “From a project perspective, CryptoLens AI allows high-quality projects to stand out by objectively highlighting their strengths in transparency, engagement, and reliability. This balanced approach fosters a more trusted environment, connecting committed projects with informed investors for sustainable, long-term growth,” he added.

CryptoLens AI reinforces Bybit’s commitment to enhancing user experience, harnessing technologies with transformative power to achieve user-centricity. The tool is the first-in-market solution in AI-guided token research, equipping investors to navigate the crypto landscape with meaningful insights.

The tool is now available for free for registered users on Bybit. Users can discover the potential of CryptoLens AI and take control of their token analysis with confidence: Bybit CryptoLens AI.

